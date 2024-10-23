Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Princess Cruises has revealed expanded dining venues and a bigger sports court as it sets out details of its latest Sphere-class cruise ship.

The 4,300-guest, 178,000-ton Star Princess, which had its traditional float-out ceremony from the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy last month, is the second Sphere-class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet.

It echoes the design of the brand’s largest vessel, Sun Princess, which was launched earlier this year.

Many of the features of Star Princess will be the same, with the ship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG).

You can relax at the pool by-day and enjoy entertainment such as Cirque Éloize at night in The Dome, a glass-enclosed piazza offering panoramic views of the sky and sea.

Guests in The Sanctuary also have access to their own restaurant, while other sailors can enjoy more than 29 places to eat and drink.

But Star Princess, set to launch in October 2025, also has some new features.

While Sun Princess had to scale back its top deck Park19 family entertainment space, Star Princess will feature pickleball and basketball courts, as well as a jogging track, splash pad, and shaded areas for relaxation.

Princess has added 32 more seats to its popular O’Malley’s Irish Pub, addressing the regular race for a seat at the bar on board a cruise, while extra seating has been added to art-inspired dining venue Expanded Love by Britto, making room for 20 more seats.

The brand has also installed 68 additional slot machines in newly designated non-smoking sections of the casino.

John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises, said: “After the overwhelming response to Sun Princess, we are excited to debut her sister ship, Star Princess, with added enhancements to elevate the guest experience.

“From expanded non-smoking casino areas to new spaces for relaxation and recreation, Star Princess will deliver an unforgettable holiday for all when she launches in 2025.”

Star Princess will sail her inaugural season in the Caribbean before repositioning to Alaska in spring 2026.