14 weird and wonderful things you can do on a cruise

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Taking to the seas on board a cruise ship is an adventure in itself for many. Whether it’s boarding a giant floating hotel, calling at multiple ports and trips in one itinerary, or sampling a ship’s impressive dining and entertainment options, it’s safe to say cruises promise a holiday with a difference.

As well as taking you to exciting destinations and calling at breathtaking ports where you can simply disembark and take in the sights, cruise ships are also expertly designed to include a number of exciting activities and things to do on board to entertain you – many of which you may not expect.

From getting married to watching a solar eclipse, zooming down a zipwire or experiencing a skydiving stimulator, there are no often no limits when it comes to the wild and wonderful things you can do aboard a cruise trip. Which ones can you tick off?

Zoom along a zipwire

Are you adventurous enough to zipline out at sea? If that’s a resounding yes, be sure to book yourself on a cruise aboard Royal Caribbean’s Harmony of the Seas, which is home to its Zip Line, located a staggering ten stories above sea level. Zoom past cabins and the atrium, with unrivalled views as you do. You can also find this epic zipwire on Royal Caribbean’s Symphony, Allure, Oasis and Wonder.

open image in gallery Royal Caribbean’s Zip Line is just the thing for intrepid cruisers ( Royal Caribbean Cruises )

Read more: The best last-minute family cruise deals

Get hitched on the high seas

Looking to say “I do” with a view of the ocean? Virgin Voyages has unveiled three brand-new wedding packages for guests, launching April 2025. But it’s not all nautical nuptials – there’s options for guests to celebrate honeymoons on board, too. A large selection of cruise lines offer wedding packages, but guests sailing with Princess Cruises, Cunard and Royal Caribbean can request for the captain to marry them during at-sea weddings.

Have a drink at a Star Wars-themed bar

If you fancy enjoying a cocktail with Chewbacca or a glass of wine with Obi-Wan Kenobi, you’ll want to book yourself onto Disney Wish, the newest ship in Disney Cruise Line’s fleet, which is home to the adults-only Hyperspace Lounge. The first Star Wars-themed lounge at sea, it’s decked out in space-themed decor and serves up some impressively well-presented cocktails. Expect Hyperspace logos on ice cubes, smoke bubbles and plenty of galaxy-inspired garnishes.

Read more: The best cruises in Australia

Ride a rollercoaster at sea

Carnival Cruise Line’s BOLT rollercoaster first made its debut back in 2021, aboard Mardi Gras. The first ever rollercoaster at sea, BOLT is an open-air motorcycle-themed ride for the most daring of cruisers. It’s pedal controlled – so you can take your foot off and enjoy the 360 views if you wish – but if you do crave an adrenaline boost, this nifty rollercoaster can reach speeds of up to 40mph. Along with Mardi Gras, Carnival’s rollercoaster can also be found aboard Carnival Celebration and Carnival Jubilee.

open image in gallery Aerial view of BOLT and other amenities ( Carnival Cruise Line )

Read more: The best river cruises in Europe, from the Douro to the Danube

Take to the seas on the world’s largest cruise ship

The statistics for Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas are nothing but impressive. With a gross tonnage of 248,663 tonnes and measuring 1,976 feet, the 20-deck ship can also hold up to 7600 passengers and 2350 crew. Key destinations include the Caribbean, including a stop-off at Royal Caribbean’s private island in the Bahamas, Perfect Day at CocoCay. Guests can also a large waterpark on board, featuring six slides, plues the tallest drop slide at sea.

Stay in one of the most opulent cabins in the world

There’s nothing quite like sleeping on a floating hotel with the sound of lolling waves as your soundtrack to a restful sleep. For the ultimate luxury, guests can now book themselves into the Regent Suite – £1.3 million for two people – on board Regent Seven Seas Cruise’s upcoming world voyage. Set to sail for the first time in January 2027, Seven Seas Splendor, will call at 71 ports over the course of 140 nights.

open image in gallery Gilded details in the Regent Suite of Seven Seas Splendor ( Regent Seven Seas Cruises )

Read more: A first look as Cunard crowns its new £500m monarch

Set sail to an unknown destination

Cruisers tend to fall into two camps: those who like to have their itineraries researched and printed before they set sail, and those who like to venture into the unknown aboard a voyage of discovery. The latter will be pleased to hear family-run cruise company Fred Olsen has re-introduced its mystery cruises, with one taking place November 2024 and two winter 2025, aboard Borealis. At the time of booking and boarding, guests will only know the dates and locations for embarking and disembarking – other than that, they will find out their destination on the morning of port calls. Fancy setting sail into the unknown? Fred Olsen’s Borealis’ 11-night ‘The Fred Olsen Mystery Cruise’ departs from Southampton on 12 November 2024; from £1,199 per person.

Get a tattoo

Want to ink your holiday to memory while looking out at the endless sea? Tattoos are a great seafaring tradition, so it makes sense for cruise ships to have their own tattoo parlours – right? Tempted tattooees can get their fix at Squid Ink – Virgin Voyage’s in-ship tattoo parlour – which offers tattoos and a view of the ocean while you’re getting inked. Find the Squid Ink tattoo parlour aboard Scarlet Lady and Valiant Lady.

open image in gallery Squid Ink, Virgin Voyages’ at-sea tattoo parlour ( Virgin Voyages )

Read more: Top destinations for cruises across the world

Experience a solar eclipse

Cruises have long been a way for guests to enjoy the natural phenomena that is the Northern Lights, but many guests are now booking themselves onto cruises to experience solar eclipses at sea, too. Cunard, P&O and Princess are all offering itineraries which factor in the upcoming total solar eclipse on 12 August 2026. If you fancy taking advantage of this spectacle, do be quick – these types of cruises get booked up quickly.

Go on a swinging cruise

Adults-only cruises are often a poplular option for those looking for a refined or luxury experience on board. But some adult cruises also embrace specialist hobbies too, such as swinging. For those looking to explore – in more ways than one – at sea, Bliss Cruise, Desire Cruise and Temptation Cruises are all good starting points.

Sip craft beer brewed at sea

There’s nothing like sipping on a pint with a view of the endless horizon – especially when the beer has been freshly-brewed on board. And you can do this aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Vista, which is home to RedFrog Pub & Brewery. At this cosy pub, an at-sea brewmaster devises all manner of craft brews, including small-bacth seasonal brews. Meanwhile, all 11 ships in Aida’s sleet, including AIDAblu and AIDAluna, have an on-board brewery that produces beer from desalinated and purified sea water. Aida started brewing at sea in 2010 – off the back of suggestions from cruise guests – and guests can attend brewing seminars, or have a go at making their own brew, while on board.

open image in gallery Sampling beer brewed at sea with Aida Cruises ( Aida Cruises )

Read more: The best Northern Lights cruises, from Iceland to Canada

Book yourself on the world’s biggest heavy metal cruise

Setting sail from Miami 30 January 2025, Royal Caribbean’sIndependence of the Seas will host the world’s biggest heavy metal cruise, 70000 Tons of Metal. This impressive music festival at sea will consist of 60 bands, four stages – including the pool deck stage, the world’s biggest open air stage structure to sail the open seas – and 120 live shows, all set over the course of four days and five nights. Tickets are limited to 3,000, so be quick if you want to get your heavy metal fix.

Try a skydiving simulator

If you’re not content with simply sitting back and sailing the ocean, you’ll want to book yourself onto one of Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class cruises to experience RipCord, a skydiving simulator that lets you experience the exhilarating feeling of freefalling, all from your cruise ship deck. Find RipCord on Quantum of the Seas, Anthem of the Seas and Ovation of the Seas.

Take your clothes off in public

Anything goes at sea – including getting naked on a cruise ship. Bare Necessities, a nudist travel company, has partnered with Norwegian Cruise line to launch a nudist cruise to the Caribbean. Setting sail 2 February 2025, an 11-day trip will set sail from Miami and call by destinations including St Lucia and Puerto Rico. The cruise will take place on Norwegian’s 295-foot 2,300-person capacity Norwegian Pearl, and will feature 14 restaurants and 14 bars, as well as a large buffet area for nude outdoor dining. Guests will, however, be required to cover up during the captain’s reception, in the main speciality dining rooms and while docked at port.

Read more: The best ways to cruise around Croatia