Australia covers plenty of ground, and its expansive terrain encompasses everything from pristine beaches to rugged Outback, coral reefs and cosmopolitan cities. With such a scintillating and diverse landscape available to explore by land and sea, it’s hardly surprising Australia is a popular cruise destination.

Whether it’s dedicated antipodean cruises you’re looking for, or stop-offs as part of a longer voyage to other countries, we’ve rounded up some of the best itineraries to help you plan your travels.

From epic multi-country voyages aboard giants of the sea to Scenic’s intimate 228-passenger Scenic Eclipse II, there are a range of routes and a variety of vessels, plus trips that cover myriad interests and hobbies, from sampling Hobart’s delectable oysters to some much-needed R&R on a secluded beach. Whatever you’re after, you’ll find there’s a cruise – and part of Australia – for everyone.

Princess Cruises: 7-day Queensland

Brisbane – Airlie Beach – Cairns – Port Douglas – Willis Island - Brisbane

Diamond Princess at sea ( Princess Cruises )

Setting sail 10 February 2025, Princess Cruises’ seven-night Queensland round-trip from Brisbane calls at hotspots including Airlie Beach, Cairns and Port Douglas, and is a great option if you’d like to get acquainted with this northern Australian state. On board Diamond Princess you can expect to enjoy everything from freshly prepared sushi in the Kai Sushi restaurant to the renowned Izumi Japanese Bath, complete with sauna, steam room and hydrotherapy pool. Off-shore excursions include exploring Brisbane, and discovering the Great Barrier Reef by catamaran with an on-board marine biologist.

Departs 10 February 2025. Princess Standard fares start from £624pp, based on two sharing an inside stateroom; flights not included.

Viking Cruises: Komodo and the Australian Coast

Bali (Benoa) – Lombok – Komodo National Park (Slawi Bay) – Darwin – Thursday Island – Cairns – Townsville – Whitsunday Islands (Airlie Beach) – Brisbane – Newcastle – Sydney

Viking Venues carries less than 1,000 passengers at a time ( Viking Cruises )

Traversing both Australia’s legendary coastline and the Indonesian archipelago, Viking’s 16-night adventure aboard Viking Venues is guaranteed to be an animal- and culture-filled adventure. From Komodo dragons on Komodo Island to jumping crocodiles in the Northern Territory, there are plenty of opportunities to uncover the diverse habitats of this exciting landscape. Highlights include an exploration of the Komodo National Park with a trained naturalist, as well as stop-offs in waterside Darwin and cosmopolitan Brisbane.

Departs 7 December 2024. Prices from £4,290pp in a veranda stateroom; flights included.

Princess Cruises: 16-day Australian Outback

Sydney – Airlie Beach – Cairns – Port Douglas – Willis Island – Moreton Island – Sydney

The Australian icon that is Uluru / Ayers Rock ( Getty Images )

Kickstart the new year with an adventure aboard Princess Cruises’ 16-day Australian Outback cruise. Sailing on Crown Princess, this exciting deep dive into the Outback and beyond also features six nights spent on land in Sydney and Cairns, and you’ll also get the opportunity to watch the sun rise (and set) over the awe-inspiring Uluru / Ayers Rock. The cruise includes a stop-off at Moreton Island, famed for its pristine sand dunes and multi-coloured fish, and you’ll get the chance to enjoy excursions such as desert safaris, paddleboarding and snorkelling, too.

Departs 29 January 2025. Prices from £3,975 for an interior roomflights not included.

Viking Cruises: Grand Australia Circumnavigation

Sydney – Brisbane – Whitsunday Islands (Airlie Beach) – Townsville – Cairns – Darwin – Komodo – Bali (Benoa), Geraldton – Perth (Fremantle) – Busselton Albany – Adelaide – Melbourne – Burnie – Eden – Sydney

Cruising the coast of Queensland ( Getty Images )

Take a tour around Australia and parts of Indonesia with Viking’s epic 31-night cruise aboard Viking Orion that encompasses the Whitsunday archipelago, Perth, Adelaide and Melbourne, as well as Indonesia’s Komodo Island and Bali. Fifteen guided tours are included in the package, as well as return flights from select UK airports. It’s a great way to take in Australia’s expansive coastline, as well as a variety of seas and straits including the Coral Sea, Arafura Sea, Timor Sea, Indian Ocean, and the Bass Strait.

Sails 30 December 2025. Prices from £16,290pp in a veranda stateroom; flights included.

Cunard: Australian Literature Festival at Sea

Sydney – Hobart – Sydney

Start and finish this cruise in Sydney, one of the most exciting cities in Australia ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For a cruise with a difference, be sure to book a cabin aboard Cunard’s Queen Elizabeth . Sailing five nights, this literary-focussed voyage sets sail from Sydney with a stop-off at Hobart along the way. In partnership with Australia’s oldest bookshop, Dymocks, this inaugural literary cruise will feature author talks and Q&As from the likes of Alexander McCall Smith and Paul Cleave, informative workshops, and plenty of opportunities to enjoy the idyllic sescapes with your favourite book in hand.

Departs 11 December 2024. Prices start from £799 for a ‘Britannia’ inside room; flights not included.

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines: Australian and South African Exploration

Sydney – Melbourne – Hobart – Albany – Fremantle – Port Louis – Reunion– Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth) – Cape Town

The Three Sisters formation in the Blue Mountains, New South Wales ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Forming part of Bolette’s longer ‘Exploration Around the World’ voyage, Fred Olsen’s Australian and South African Exploration spans 29 nights. Australian on-shore highlights include touring the Blue Mountains and viewing the indigenous quokka species in its natural habitat. Beyond Oz, you’ll get the chance to go in search of the Big Five at Aquilla Game Reserve, accompanied by wildlife expert and TV presenter Michaela Strachan.

Departs 3 March 2025. Prices start from £5,199pp, including a flight from London Heathrow to Sydney, a pre-cruise overnight hotel stay in Sydney, and a flight from Cape Town to London Heathrow.

Scenic: Australia’s Top End: Cape York & the Great Barrier Reef

Darwin – Cobourg Peninsula – Galiwin’ku (Elcho Island) – Wessel Islands – English Company Islands – Yirrkala – Thursday Island – Cape York – Piper Islands – Sandy Cay, Creech Reef – Davie Reef –Osprey Reef – Cooktown – Port Douglas – Willis Island – Cairns

Australia’s Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system ( Getty Images )

Scenic’s 16-day voyage aboard Scenic Eclipse II explores Australia’s diverse northern coastline, from the Cape York Peninsula and the Great Barrier Reef to the enchanting Piper Islands and secluded Sandy Cay, only accessible by small vessels. With just 228 guests on board Scenic Eclipse II, this cruise promises an intimate exploration of Australia’s northern tip. It’s also set to steeped in luxury, with butler service for every passenger and six-star luxury suites on offer.

Departs 11 October 2025. Prices from £12,128; flights included.

