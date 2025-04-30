Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

My feet are dangling 50 metres above the sea. I feel like a child again as a metallic red swing rocks me back and forth, offering an unrivalled view of the Atlantic Ocean below.

In the highly competitive world of megaships with their ever-competing theme park-style attractions, the Cliffhanger ride I am sitting in is among the many incredible features aboard MSC World America – the newest ship to join the Italian cruise brand’s fleet.

With my hand gripping the red safety bar in anticipation, the swing slowly rises and there is a sudden ‘whoosh!’ as I am pushed out over the ship’s edge. My heart is thumping and there is nothing but air and sea beneath me – I feel like I’m flying.

open image in gallery MSC World America's Cliffhanger swing hangs over the ocean ( Marc Shoffman )

I was among the first passengers to sail aboard MSC World America from its new hi-tech Miami cruise terminal – where face scanners and biometric e-gates have been installed to speed up the boarding process – to the brand’s private Bahamas island, Ocean Cay.

The $1 billion cruise ship is the second in MSC’s World Class series, which started with World Europa in December 2021. MSC World America looks set to dominate the US market with weekly Caribbean itineraries.

With a gross tonnage of 216,638 and with capacity for 6,764 passengers, 19 dining venues and 18 bars and lounges, MSC World America ranks as the eighth largest cruise ship in the world.

open image in gallery MSC World America has been designed to cater for the US audience ( Marc Shoffman )

Anthony Paradiso, vice president of international sales at MSC, explained that the ship aims to combine European style with American-style comfort, and believes the vessel offers something for every kind of traveller.

Its 22 decks are named after major American ports and cities such as Seattle and Miami and the ship’s godmother is actor and talk show host Drew Barrymore, who proudly cut the ribbon to christen the ship during our sailing.

MSC World America borrows plenty of style features from MSC World Europa, such as the sparkling chandeliers hanging from the ceiling of the World Galleria on deck 6; the light from these bounces off mirrored pillars and staircases, giving the feel of a swanky boutique hotel.

On the pool deck, cabanas provide much-needed shade from the Caribbean sun, and there are British plug sockets and USB-C ports in the cabins for modern smartphones.

However, it turns out that Americans may not love speciality tea as much as we Brits do, as the Raj Polo Tea House from MSC World Europa has been replaced with The Loft Comedy club on deck 8. Afternoon tea and soft furnishings have been replaced with bar stools and images of comedy legends Richard Pryor and Sarah Silverman.

The venue has the feel of a New York comedy club, with a faux brick wall backdrop and spotlights to illuminate the comedians. A wacky musical comedy act called Duelling Pianos gets the crowd singing along to interpretations of Brown Eyed Girl and American Pie; it makes a nice change from the traditional cabaret shows and singers that you tend to see on cruise ships.

open image in gallery The Loft Comedy Club offers plenty of laughs on board MSC World America ( Marc Shoffman )

Across the deck sits the only Eataly Italian restaurant at sea, which, sadly, is so highly anticipated that it was closed for private events throughout our sailing. However, on peering in, the bright decor inside transports you to a traditional pizzeria on the Amalfi Coast – albeit scrubbed-up – while floor-to-ceiling windows provide amazing ocean views.

Given MSC’s Italian roots, it is no surprise that there is more Mediterranean food to be found on board. The new Paxos restaurant at the outdoor World Promenade is a place where you need to be careful not to fill up on starters such as warm pitta bread topped with hummus and taramasalata. The mains include melt-in-the-mouth feta pastries, hot from the oven, or succulent seared tuna.

American-style food is found opposite Paxos, in the new All-Stars Sports Bar. Think juicy burgers dripping with cheese and BBQ sauce. This is a speciality restaurant, but in my opinion, the burgers are well worth their $10 price tag.

open image in gallery The Harbour on deck 20 aboard MSC World America is a busy area for family fun ( Marc Shoffman )

Elsewhere on deck 20, the racing waterslides and Venom dry slide showcase the bigger-is-better American way of doing things. And where on MSC World Europa there is a quiet space for sunbathing, on MSC World America, the space is given over to The Harbour, where a festival atmosphere prevails.

Pop music plays as passengers jump around its pirate-style playgrounds, high ropes and waterslides, and there is a snack bar serving hot dogs and Jamaican patties; no need to traipse to the buffet for sustenance.

Deck 20 is also where I find the adrenaline rush of the Cliffhanger ride, and also nervously launch myself into a shark’s mouth for the ship’s Venom ride equivalent, Jaw Drop, a spiralling dry slide where screams of joy echo around the ship as you hurtle down 11 decks. Top tip: it can be a faster mode of transport than the lifts during busy periods.

open image in gallery The end of MSC World America's exhilarating Jaw Drop dry slide ( Marc Shoffman )

The 4D cinema on board MSC World Europa has also been ditched, making way for a larger arcade in the popular Luna Park. Similarly, the bowling alley – where rough sea days made it hard to play successfully (at least that was my excuse) – hasn’t made it onto MSC World America.

Instead, there is space for three cars instead of two in its F1 simulator ride – though that didn’t make me a better racing driver.

MSC has also gone big with entertainment, bagging the rights for Dirty Dancing: In Concert as its flagship show in the World Theatre.

open image in gallery Passengers will have the time of their life watching Dirty Dancing: In Concert aboard MSC World America ( Marc Shoffman )

In the show, singers performed hits from the classic 1980s film, such as Do You Love Me and Time of My Life – accompanied, of course, by the iconic lift scene. It’s a nostalgia-filled performance that made me want to try out my own Swayze-style moves across the dance floor.

We caught a preview, but the full version of the show will feature a band and performers who sing and dance along to the film playing on stage in the background, in true immersive Secret Cinema-style.

The 1980s theme continues at the aft of the ship at Panorama Lounge, where performers in the Queen Symphonic show perform to an incredible orchestra backing track.

Clapping our hands and stomping our feet to We Will Rock is the perfect end to our trip – a fun-filled, rollicking ride that would be fun for all the family, even if you do find yourself dangling sky-high over the deep blue sea.

Book it

A seven-night Caribbean cruise aboard MSC World America, departing from Miami, starts at £770pp, based on a 17 May 2025 departure; flights not included.

