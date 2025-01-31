Dirty Dancing in Concert to debut on MSC World America cruises

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

MSC World America is planning to give cruise passengers the time of their life after revealing it will host the first at sea performance of Dirty Dancing.

Named Dirty Dancing In Concert, the show will bring the iconic film to life in the World Theatre on MSC World America when the ship launches this April.

Each sailing will feature multiple chances to enjoy the 90-minute Dirty Dancing in Concert, including a matinee on sea days.

It will be performed with a live band, singers and dancers, all ensuring that nobody puts baby in the corner.

The show will culminate in a finale where passengers are invited to dance in the aisles and sing along in a Dirty Dancing-themed after party.

Other onboard entertainment includes Odyssey, featuring acrobats on a dreamlike backdrop and an illusion show called Momentous.

There is also a tribute to Queen named Queen Rock Symphonic.

MSC World America is the newest and largest in the MSC Cruises fleet and features seven onboard districts, including 19 dining venues, a new All Stars Sports Bar and The Loft comedy club.

Steve Leatham, vice president of entertainment at MSC Cruises, said: “Delivering a diverse entertainment lineup for every type of holidaymaker is central to creating an unforgettable cruise experience.

“MSC World America provides an incredible platform to push the boundaries of entertainment at sea, and we’re introducing some exciting new concepts and productions.”

The Italian cruise brand has also started taking bookings for MSC World Asia, which is set to launch in December 2026.

Catering for the Asian market, the ship’s designs aim to reflect the continent’s culture, art and beautiful landscapes.

The first sailing is on 11 December 2026 around the western Mediterranean, including Barcelona and Valletta, with prices starting from £719 per person.

Gianni Onorato, chief executive of MSC Cruises, said: “We have chosen to deploy our latest flagship in the Western Mediterranean as it is our most popular region. MSC World Asia will further enhance our lineup in the region, giving guests even more choice of embarkation ports and itineraries for their winter escape or summer holiday.

“As with each of our new ships, we’ll introduce innovative new concepts, venues and services to deliver the ultimate cruise experience for our guests.”

