Best Tui deals for winter sun holidays – starting from £293 per person

If the shorter days and cooler weather have you itching for some last-minute winter sun, look no further. Package holiday giant Tui has some tempting winter sun holiday deals for 2025 and 2026, helping you escape the chill for less.

Whilst planning in advance can often save you the most (our travel experts have found that the best time to book your holiday is five to eight months), waiting for a last-minute deal can also result in some serious savings. Right now at Tui, you can save up to half price on on selected winter 2025 and 2026 holidays.





Whether it’s cocktails in the Canaries or margaritas in Mexico, we’ve rounded up the best Tui deals to help you chase the sun this season. To help your stretch your travel budget even further, don’t forget to check out our Tui discount codes page for extra savings.

Tenerife, Canary Islands

Tenerife is an affordable winter sun destination with Tui prices starting from £293 ( Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife )

The Canary Islands, and Tenerife in particular, is one of the most popular winter sun destinations, with a flight time of less than five hours. Winter temperatures are a comfortable heat of between 18C to 22C, which is ideal if you enjoy a more adventurous holiday and exploring local attractions. Many people escape to Tenerife during the winter months for its scenic landscapes with hikes along the mountains. However it’s also known for it’s variety of water sports, with the sea remaining at a pleasant temperature (typically around 21C).

Tui has plenty of winter sun deals for Tenerife hotels and resorts, with prices starting from around £293 per person for seven nights. One of our top picks is the family friendly Bahia Principe Fantasia Tenerife, which is part of Tui’s platinum hotel collection. There’s currently 29 per cent off selected December bookings, saving you around £908 per person.

Mexico

Mexico’s temperatures reach the high 20s during our winter months ( Tui Blue El Dorado Seaside Suites Resort )

Mexico is a great choice for guaranteed sunshine through the winter, with daytime temperatures sitting comfortably in the high 20s. Whether you’re drawn to Cancun’s white-sand beaches or prefer cultural hotspots like Mérida and Oaxaca, there’s something for every kind of traveller. Swap grey skies for vibrant food markets, beach bars and ancient ruins. Tui has some tempting Mexico holiday deals, with half-board, bed and breakfast and all-inclusive packages starting at around £626 per person for a week.

Located in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the Tui blue El Dorado Seaside Suites Resort is perfect for those looking for a relaxed, adult-only break (older teens, aged 16+, are eligible to stay). The hotel has more than 4,700 five-star Trustpilot reviews, offers off-the-menu dining, as opposed to buffet-style, and all rooms come with luxurious whirpool baths as standard. You can save more than £900 per person on selected dates and departure airports this winter.

Dominican Republic

You can enjoy a week-long break in the Dominican Republic from £607 per person ( Casa de Campo Resort & Villas/Tui )

For picture-perfect beaches and mountainous landscapes (in fact, home to the tallest Caribbean mountain, Pico Duarte) the Dominican Republic is hard to beat. Expect average temperatures around 28C and plenty of sunshine between December and March, making it one of the most reliable long-haul winter sun escapes.

Whether you prefer lounging under palm trees in Punta Cana or exploring the island’s waterfalls and rainforests, it’s the kind of destination where you can truly switch off. Tui’s Dominican Republic holiday deals currently include up to 25 per cent off selected stays in Punta Cana, with week-long breaks from around £607 per person.

Another of Tui’s “platinum” resorts, Casa de Campo Resort & Villas is located in Dominican Republic’s La Romana City – approximately 90 minutes from Punta Cana airport. Whilst being a more premium resort option with its own private beach and wellness spa, it’s still family friendly with kids clubs for ages 4-12 and a children’s pool. If you’re travelling this autumn-winter, you can save as much as 40 per cent on your booking.

Maldives

There are savings of nearly £2,000 on luxury stays in the Maldives ( Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives/Tui )

If you’re after a little bit of luxury, the Maldives may be the place for you. With temperatures hovering around 30C and low humidity during the winter months, it’s the perfect time to visit. Each resort sits on its own private island, offering pristine beaches and crystal-clear water – you can even snorkel straight from your villa. Whilst it’s more of a splurge destination, Tui has some great last-minute Maldives deals to help stretch your budget, with prices from around £1,244 per person.

Surrounded by dolphin- and turtle-friendly waters, Cinnamon Dhonveli Maldives is just a 25-minute speedboat ride from the airport. Many of its beach rooms and overwater bungalows offer direct sea access, so if you’re travelling with children, make sure they’re confident swimmers. Alongside the ocean on your doorstep, the resort features two swimming pools and a separate children’s pool.

For those looking to experience the Maldives for less, Tui is currently offering generous last-minute deals, with savings of up to £1,900 per person on stays at this very hotel.

Egypt

Egypt offers comfortable temperatures of up to 24C during this time of year ( Coral Sea Aqua Club/Tui )

For guaranteed sunshine without the long flight, Egypt is a fantastic option. Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada tend to reach highs of around 24C during the winter, and the Red Sea’s warm waters are ideal for diving and snorkelling. There’s also plenty of history to soak up too, from Luxor’s ancient pyramids to Nile cruises. Tui has plenty of Egypt holiday deals, with seven-night stays in Sharm El Sheikh starting from under £408 per person.

The Coral Sea Aqua Club, located in the popular Sharm El Sheik region, is a good choice for families looking for guaranteed sun. The resort is packed with child-friendly amenities, including a wave pool, waterslides and kids clubs. Equally, there’s plenty for adults to enjoy, with seven bars and evening entertainment until late into the evening. In Tui’s latest sale, there’s up to 50 per cent off per person on selected dates.

Greece

Tui’s Greek island deals can save you as much as £1,000 on your winter break ( Atlantica Kalliston Resort/Tui )

Not all of Greece is warm in winter, but destinations like Crete and Rhodes still have mild temperatures, at around 17C to 20C and plenty of sunshine compared to the UK. It’s a quieter time to visit, which means fewer crowds and lower prices – perfect for exploring local towns, coastal walks and its many historic ruins at your own pace. Tui has some great discounts for Greek island holidays, with many resorts staying open through December.

If you’re looking for a resort that offers a blend of relaxation as well as amenities on your doorstep, Atlantica Kalliston Resort in Crete is a great choice. With local shops just a short walk away and the historical town of Chania a 10-minute drive, there’s a variety of things to do and see. Plus, you can save around £1000 per person on selected dates and departure airports over the autumn and winter months.

Cyprus

Cyprus offers milder temperatures of up to 19C ( Mare Paphos/Tui )

Cyprus is one of the warmest spots in the Mediterranean through winter, with average highs of 19C and around six hours of sunshine a day. It’s ideal if you prefer somewhere easy to get to but still want that ‘holiday’ feel with al fresco dining, sea views and scenic walks, without the summer rush. Paphos and Limassol are particularly popular winter destinations and Tui currently has Cyrpus holiday deals starting from around £355 per person.

The Mare Paphos (formerly Atlantica Mare Village Paphos) is another popular choice for families. Not only is there a waterpark just a 15 minute drive away, but the resort has two kids’ pools, a splash zone and on-site kids clubs to keep them entertained. With stunning views of the Mediterranean sea, a spa, sports facilities and five restaurants and bars, it caters to adults equally. Book now and you can save up to 40 per cent per person on selected dates.

Jamaica

Enjoy a laid-back Jamaican getaway from £800 per person ( Royalton Hideaway Negril/Tui )

For laid-back Caribbean sunshine, Jamaicais a classic winter escape. Temperatures sit around 28C between November and February, and the island’s mix of beaches, music and food make it a lively destination to visit this time of year. Whether you’re after all-inclusive relaxation in Montego Bay or waterfall climbing in Ocho Rios, Tui has some impressive savings right now. These include up to 50 per cent off selected Jamaica holidays, with savings of more than £1,000 per couple on luxury stays.

One for the grown-ups, the Royalton Hideaway Negril is a separate adults-only section of the Royalton Negril Hotel. This means you have full access and use of the main hotel, but with a more private, tranquil area which is completely child-free. There’s an impressive choice of food and drink, with eight bars and nine restaurants to choose from, along with a large infinity pool and onsite spa. There’s currently up to 34 per cent off this hotel on selected dates with Tui’s last minute winter sun deals.

For even more holiday deals, visit our dedicated guides to the top travel discounts