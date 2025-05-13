Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

If you're hankering for a beach break, you can be certain you’ll find something in Greece. After all, this is the country with more coastline than anywhere else in the Med, stretching around the Greek mainland between its borders with Albania and Turkey and encircling every one of its 6,000-odd scattered islands.

So the question is: what sort of beach experience are you looking for? This isn’t just a choice between pebbles and sand. Do you fancy something urban that's within easy reach of cultural attractions? Would you rather go somewhere busy with beach clubs, loungers, music and cocktails? Or does your dream stretch of shore look wilder, perhaps accessible only by boat, where your footprints mark the sand beside the tracks of nesting turtles?

Whatever your preference, there's every chance that your fantasy beach is somewhere in Greece. Here's our pick of the best to get you started.

Mylopotas, Ios

open image in gallery Mylopotas in Ios is home to a Blue Flag beach with crystal-clear waters ( Getty/iStock )

Although it's situated halfway between Paros and Santorini, lovely Ios tends to get overlooked. That's not to say it isn't popular: its summertime party scene draws a youthful, spirited crowd, with the action split between Ios Town's bars and the beach club at one end of Mylopotas, the island's longest strand. This deep, golden sweep is organised with loungers and parasols; there are water sports here too (both motorised and self-propelled), plus speedboat tours to the west coast's wilder beaches.

Where to stay

For rooms with a view, book into Far Out Hotel & Spa, which overlooks Mylopotas from its hillside position.

Monolithi, Ionian Riviera

open image in gallery Monolithi beach stretches for 22km ( Getty/iStock )

The seaside town of Preveza is the gateway to the Ionian coast, and the main beach, Monolithi, is one of the longest in all of Europe. As well as beach clubs and empty stretches on which to spread out and relax, holidays here offer much more than downtime. This mainland region's sleepiness belies a turbulent past: the Roman Emperor Augustus defeated Anthony and Cleopatra here before founding Nikopolis (“Victorious City”), now one of Greece's greatest archaeological sites.

Where to stay

Enjoy it all from couples-only Meraviglia Slow Living, whose 12 suites sit among Mediterranean gardens with views across to the islands.

Kalafatis, Mykonos

open image in gallery Kalafatis beach is home to aquamarine waters and golden sand ( Getty/iStock )

Platys Gialos, Elia, Psarou, Super Paradise: there are plenty of famous beaches on Mykonos, each with its own distinct beach-bar scene, but if you're looking for something laid-back, head east to Kalafatis. Although it's broad and sandy, with views towards the dragon-shaped Tragonisi islet, Kalafatis was formerly seen as too far from Mykonos Town to be cool, which saved it from being engulfed by development. Ironically, it’s that distance from the action that makes it desirable today.

Where to stay

Stay a five-minute stroll from the sand at Numo Mykonos, where every one of the design-friendly digs has a plunge pool or hot tub.

Balos, Crete

open image in gallery The shallow waters of Balos lagoon make a great spot for kids ( Getty/iStock )

The Aegean’s gentle currents have deposited swirls and arabesques of sand on the sheltered side of an islet on northwest Crete's Gramvousa Peninsula, creating bone-white Balos. Surrounded by shallow waters in the most vivid blue shades, it’s a genuinely drop-dead gorgeous place. Its beauty is no secret, however: boat and coach trips unload hundreds of tourists each day, so the trick is to stay nearby and enjoy the beach before the crowds descend.

Where to stay

The closest resort is Kissamos, where eco-conscious Tella Thera (a boutique hotel with a farm-to-table restaurant) sits sleepily among olive groves.

Porto Katsiki, Lefkada

open image in gallery Porto Katsiki, Lefkada is known for its dramatic backdrop of cliffs ( Getty/iStock )

Similarly bright-blue waters await at Porto Katsiki, whose white pebbles line the shore beneath a towering backdrop of limestone cliffs. Sunshine reflects off the pale seabed, igniting the bay's turquoise tones to a level that looks almost artificial. Unsurprisingly, it's a crowd-puller. Porto Katsiki can be accessed via steep steps carved into the cliffs, but it's far more dramatic (and gentler on the knees) to arrive by boat. Plenty of trips depart from the ports of Nidri or Vassiliki.

Where to stay

The latter's Hotel Odeon makes a convenient beachfront base (and has two family suites among its rooms).

Koukounaries, Skiathos

open image in gallery An aerial view of Koukounaries beach in Skiathos ( Getty/iStock )

Skiathos is the westernmost of northern Greece's Sporades islands, an archipelago far greener than the Cyclades to the south. Its covering of emerald pines is thickest at Koukounaries: a long, slim streak of pristine sand that's backed by a nature reserve. For beach purists, there are loungers and water sports; or, for a break from the sun, take a stroll through the forest to its freshwater lake.

Where to stay

For the best views, check into delightfully retro Skiathos Palace, which looks down the beach's full length. Liven things up by hopping on the regular bus to Skiathos Town.

Sarakiniko, Milos

open image in gallery A woman explores the white cliffs of Sarakiniko beach in Milos ( Getty/iStock )

Ever more popular Milos (a close neighbour of Santorini) has some 70-odd beaches from which to choose, of which the most famous is Sarakiniko. A star of many an Instagram feed, it's known for its lunar-like landscape: all sculpted, weather-beaten white rock formations that contrast with the bright-blue Aegean. Like Balos in Crete, Sarakiniko is popular with day-trippers, but you can beat the rush by staying nearby and getting there early.

Where to stay

Try Ventus di Milo, a six-suite retreat that's barely a five-minute drive away and has a stunning sea-view infinity pool.

Vouliagmeni, Athens Riviera

open image in gallery Vouliagmeni is one of the best beaches on the Athens Riviera ( Getty/iStock )

For city slickers keen to combine Athens' urban charms with Aegean swims, there's no need to jump on a ferry to the islands. The seaside suburbs of Glyfada, Voula and Vouliagmeni are easily reached by metro and bus (or simply take a taxi). Vouliagmeni is the main draw for its restaurants, bars and sandy beach; the admission fee of €10 (£8.50) includes the use of loungers and parasols.

Where to stay

For something ritzier, buy a day-pass to the Four Seasons Astir Palace (€150/£127pp), which grants access to its boardwalk and beach (the Riviera's prettiest). Amarilia Hotel in nearby Voula has more affordable lodgings.

Koroni, Kefalonia

open image in gallery The beautiful remote beach of Koroni in Kefalonia ( Getty/iStock )

You'll need a car to reach this wild and lovely stretch of southern shore, but the effort (and steep descent) are greatly repaid. Backed by a hilly hinterland, it's completely undeveloped save for a scattering of loungers for hire. There's no need to worry about staying hydrated: top up your bottle with the cool, refreshing water that bubbles from a natural spring. For further libations and lunch, you'll find a taverna or two back up the hill (plus outstanding views across the sea to Zakynthos).

Where to stay

Oikos Boutique Residences is one of the nearest places to stay, with two villas suitable for families and larger groups.

Gerakas, Zakynthos

open image in gallery Gerakas on Zakynthos is an important nesting site for sea turtles ( Getty/iStock )

The enormous arc of Laganas Bay fills the southern part of Zakynthos. Gerakas, its easternmost beach, is one of the bay's six sandy nesting grounds of loggerhead sea turtles, which lay their eggs here in summer. Thanks to these ancient mariners, Gerakas has been preserved within the National Marine Park of Zakynthos, leaving it almost entirely natural and undeveloped. This does mean that beachgoers are limited to the strip of sand nearest the sea, but that's an acceptable compromise (and limits disturbing the incubating eggs).

Where to stay

A chic place to stay nearby is the barefoot-luxury Bay Hotel & Suites.

