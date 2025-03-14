Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Proper mountains, miles of beach, historic towns and a distinctive culture: you'll find it all in captivating Crete. The Minoan civilisation put the island on the map in the Bronze Age, leaving behind ancient palaces, temples and exquisite artworks (don't miss Heraklion's archaeological museum). Much later, colonising Venetians added fortresses and interesting architecture, which means the island is packed with things to see. Better still, as Greece's southernmost isle, Crete has the longest tourist season and is pretty much the sunniest place in the country. What's not to like?

From a natural perspective too, there are heaps of attractions. Massive gorges carve into the mountains at the heart of the island, and there are some truly impressive beaches - both built-up and beautifully wild. The north and east coasts are busiest, the south is much more sleepy; and whatever vibe you're seeking, these are the Crete hotels to know about.

The best hotels in Crete for 2025

1. Creta Maris hotel, Hersonissos

open image in gallery Seek out the on-site water park at Creta Maris ( Creta Maris )

There's no shortage of family-friendly all-inclusive resorts in Crete, but this Hersonissos behemoth is a long-standing favourite. By spreading its 680 rooms between a main block and village-style clusters of bungalows, the atmosphere here is way less crowded than you might imagine. Families will appreciate the abundance of activities (including an on-site water park) and the convenience of being just 20 minutes from Heraklion airport. For a more relaxed experience, the adults-only section has its own beach bar, pools and dedicated dining. Need more comforts still? Choose a sea-front room or pool villa for perks such as VIP lounge access and late checkout.

Address: Dimokratias Street, Hersonissos, Crete 700 14

2. Cook's Club hotel, Hersonissos

open image in gallery Cook’s Club’s spa is a tranquil retreat hidden within Hersonissos ( Cook's Club Hersonissos )

Hersonissos's waterfront is lined with touristy Irish pubs, making this a jarring choice for a credible brand such as Cook's Club. But don't be perturbed by its busy main-road location: once you step through the shipping container at the entrance to the property, you enter a secret world complete with spa, tattoo parlour and barber shop. As with other Cook's Club resorts, the central pool has a party atmosphere that appeals to a youthful audience. Plan ahead if you want to catch one of the occasional (and very popular) Cook's Club Sessions: DJ sets from established and up-and-coming musical talents.

Address: El. Venizelou 122, Limenas Hersonisos, Crete 700 14

3. The Tanneries Hotel & Spa, Chania

open image in gallery For a luxurious stay next to the sea, head to the Tanneries ( The Tanneries )

Named for the four 19th-century tanneries from which it was transformed, this boutique beauty sits to the east of central Chania, directly on the rocky waterfront. The heritage buildings were painstakingly restored to retain their stone façades, tiled roofs, arched doorways and industrial history. The result - as befits a member of Design Hotels - is supremely stylish. There's a spa, a seaside restaurant specialising in Cretan cuisine and ingredients, and just 20 luxurious and spacious suites, all with King beds, a natural-tones colour scheme and marble bathrooms with walk-in showers, plus lovely views across the water to Chania's Venetian fortress.

Address: Vivilaki 19, Chania, Crete 731 33

4. Tella Thera hotel, Kissamos

open image in gallery Tella Thera is almost entirely powered by solar energy ( Tella Thera )

Concerned about your carbon footprint? You'll love this super-sustainable hotel in Kissamos, 45 minutes from Chania. As well as a zero-waste kitchen, this nature-inspired boutique retreat is built from local stone, natural wood and other renewable materials. Buildings (including all 20 suites) are planted with green roofs to minimise heat absorption; and the resort is almost entirely powered by solar energy. Keeping with the theme is an on-site, farm-to-table restaurant featuring locally sourced ingredients. What's more, with Kissamos being the closest big resort to Balos Beach (one of Crete's best), guests can dash here to enjoy it before busloads of day-trippers arrive.

Address: Kissamos, Crete 73400

5. Milia Mountain Retreat hotel, Vlatos

open image in gallery Tired of the large flashy all-inclusives? Why not strip back to basics with this off-grid retreat ( Milia Mountain Retreat )

Holidays in Crete don't have to be all about the beach. In Western Crete's White Mountains, this small-scale, off-grid retreat is as far removed as you'll get from a gargantuan all-inclusive. Surrounded by forest and birdsong, the character-filled hideaway was crafted from the ruins of a medieval village that were carefully rebuilt, restored and brought back to life. Original elements such as spring-fed water supplies and vegetable gardens have been reinstated and enhanced with solar power and modern conveniences. The stone-built cottages are dressed traditionally but comfortably with period furniture; and the views across the peaks are out of this world.

Address: Milia, Vlatos, Crete 730 12

6. Elia Hotel & Spa, Ano Vouves

open image in gallery Elia Hotel is in the same small village of Ano Vouves, named after one of the oldest olive trees in the world ( Getty Images )

Another inland option is this super-cute hotel near the sleepy hillside village of Ano Vouves. Named after the ancient olive tree that is this village's claim to fame, Elia Hotel & Spa offers ten spacious, individually decorated rooms in a character-packed, 200-year-old building. The vibe here is one of relaxation coupled with strong eco-credentials thanks to the use of solar power and thoughtful procurement of every element, from local, organic ingredients in the kitchen to eco-friendly mattresses made from coconut fibres. For such a small property, the spa provides an impressive array of treatments that include masks, wraps, aromatherapy and sauna.

Address: Ano Vouves, Crete 730 06

7. Grecotel LUXME White hotel, Kampos

open image in gallery The all-white interiors at this Grecotel offer a elegant atmosphere ( Grecotel LUXME White )

Back on the north coast, not far beyond Rethymnon, lies this classier-than-average all-inclusive with white-on-white décor. Situated on a prime beachfront plot, it has all you need for a fly-and-flop break: stacks of facilities, a seawater pool and a good-sized stretch of sandy shore. Seven restaurants offer a different option for each day of a week-long stay, and there's heaps to do too, from spa treatments and al fresco yoga to kids' club activities. Still not enough? Head off-site to Grecotel Marine Palace, a 15-minute drive away, for access to slides and all-day splashing at its Kingdom of Poseidon Aqua Park.

Address: Pigianos Kampos, Crete 741 50

8. InterContinental Crete hotel, Agios Nikolaos

open image in gallery For modern amenities and an outstanding spa, check in to the InterContinental ( InterContinental Crete )

International chain hotels aren't everybody's cup of ouzo, but this seaside property in east-coast Agios Nikolaos is a scene-stealer. Overlooking Mirabello Bay, it has ultra-modern architecture that gives it a sense of grandeur, plus state-of-the-art amenities for a truly indulgent stay. A standout here is Aegeo spa, whose treatments use natural ingredients such as olive oil and saffron. Local products also feature prominently in the restaurants, all three of which are in collaboration with Michelin-starred chef, Nikos Roussos. The 199 rooms and suites are suitably high-end, all with minimalist design, quality furnishings and private balconies for the (mostly) sea views.

Address: Akti Koundourou 17, Ag. Nikolaos, Crete 721 00

9. Naiades Boutique Hotel, Elounda

open image in gallery Wake up to a serene view at Naiades ( Naiades Boutique Hotel )

Elounda is perhaps Crete's most desirable summer address. There are some genuinely fancy hotels hereabouts (many with hefty price tags); but skip the big brands and aim instead for this chic gem by the beach. As an adults-only, design-friendly hideaway, it offers relaxed, upmarket stays made all the more enjoyable by the reasonable rates. Most rooms have at least a partial sea view, service is highly rated and, although the restaurant only serves breakfast, there are plenty of places to eat nearby. It's perfectly placed for day-trips to uninhabited Spinalonga islet, immortalised in Victoria Hislop's best-selling novel, The Island.

Address: Tsifliki, Schisma Elountas 0, Ag. Nikolaos, Crete 720 53

10. Hotel Neos Ikaros, Agia Galini

open image in gallery The picturesque village of Agia Galini is perched on the slopes the hilly landscape ( Getty Images )

Crete's south coast, being furthest from the airports, is generally bypassed by tourist hordes - so head here if you're looking for a simple, fuss-free break. A good bet is the village of Agia Galini, which tucks itself around a pretty harbour beneath a mountainous backdrop; it lives up to its name too, which translates as 'sacred calm'. At the top of town, furthest from the sea, you'll find Neos Ikaros, which has 31 basic-but-comfortable guestrooms (some of which can accommodate families). It's an ideal launch pad from which to explore the south coast's attractions, which include some truly dramatic limestone gorges.

Address: Agia Galini, Crete 740 56

