Mykonos is one of the Med’s most desirable beach holiday destinations. Located at the heart of the Aegean amid Greece’s scattered Cyclades islands, its architecture, stellar nightlife and drifts of golden sand make it the envy of the archipelago. Days here are all about sipping cocktails at fancy (and often pricy) beach clubs, or enjoying sandcastles and water sports if you’re travelling with kids. At sunset, the focus falls firmly on Mykonos Town, where the organic jumble of white, cube-shaped buildings is interlinked by flagstone pathways leading to waterfront bars, boutique hotels, Little Venice and the Kato Mili windmills – the latter two of which are this island’s most famous (and photographed) icons.

Whether you’re planning a long weekend, some island-hopping or your very own Greek odyssey, we’ve got you covered for whatever kind of Mykonos holiday you seek with these, our pick of this one-of-a-kind island’s very best places to stay.

Best hotels in Mykonos for 2025

1. Deos hotel, Mykonos Town

open image in gallery Deos has plenty of open-air lounges to relax at ( Deos )

If you want to live the Mykonos high life, this place is for you. Located on a hilltop above Mykonos Town’s harbour, Deos is an elegant retreat with a price tag to match. As its name suggests (‘deos’ is Greek for ‘awe’), every element has been beautifully designed, from the pool deck and truly phenomenal spa to the open-air lounges, which serve the best (but expensive) Aperol spritzes. The 60 rooms (all with terraces and plunge pools) are such generous sanctuaries that guests rarely leave them; but when it is time to venture outside, it’s a four-minute ride to the waterfront.

Address: Mykonos Town, Mykonos 846 00

2. Belvedere hotel, Mykonos Town

open image in gallery Rub shoulders with celebs at The Belvedere ( Belvedere Bar )

There’s more of a see-and-be-seen scene over at The Belvedere, which is one of Mykonos Town’s most storied hotels. Set partly within a mansion dating from the 1850s, it offers a mix of style, tranquility and pizzazz that draws guests to return repeatedly (including familiar faces from film and fashion). The pool here plays host equally well to daytime lounging and upbeat nightlife thanks to its bars and restaurants that include Sunken Watermelon (for cocktails) and Matsuhisa Mykonos (an outpost of Nobu). In addition to the main hotel, there are further rooms and suites in separate buildings, both just minutes away.

Address: Mykonos Town, Mykonos 846 00

3. The Wild Hotel by Interni, Agia Anna

open image in gallery The Wild Hotel has a sense of Greek authenticity away from the usual glitzy hotel ( Salva Lopez )

For a far more laidback alternative to the glitz found elsewhere in Mykonos, choose The Wild. It’s as chic and stylish as you’d expect from a hotel on this cosmopolitan isle, but the atmosphere is refined, relaxed and very easygoing. How come? Perhaps it’s the bohemian styling - all tiles, terracotta, bleached wood and grass fringe - or the calming views across the Aegean from the pool deck. But the real USP here is the almost secret, private-access cove that’s hidden away beneath the cliffs that shelter it from summer winds. There are two fantastic restaurants too (one Greek, one sushi), both at reasonable-for-Mykonos prices.

Address: Kalafatis, Loulos, Agia Anna, Mykonos 846 00

4. Rizes farmstead, Ano Mera

open image in gallery This working farmstead in Mykonos offers five cosy cottages once lived in by generations of families ( Rizes )

Long before Mykonos became a jet-set party destination, the lifestyle here was considerably simpler. Get a taste of this step-back-in-time charm at Rizes, a working farmstead in the countryside close to Ano Mera, the island’s second town. Here you’ll find five cottages where generations of families scratched a living from the land. Dressed today in traditional style with heirloom trinkets and furniture, they are fantastically original places to stay. Better still, Rizes’ on-site taverna serves authentic Greek meals made with ingredients mostly grown or produced right here on the farm, plus activities such as cookery classes and guided tours. Truly magical.

Address: Maou, Ano Mera, Mykonos 846 00

5. Koukoumi Vegan Hotel, Ano Mera

open image in gallery It can be hard finding a suitable place to go on holiday if your vegan, but Koukoumi has you covered ( Koukoumi )

For a plant-based break with stacks of style, Koukoumi sets the tone as the first five-star vegan hotel in Greece. Located on the edge of Ano Mera, not far from the beaches of Kalafatis and Kalo Livadi, the property offers spacious suites dressed with all-white décor and contemporary furnishings. In keeping with its health-forward ethos, there’s an excellent spa and gym; and of course the menus are entirely free of animal products. Days begin here with an all-vegan buffet, followed later by menus borrowing from Greek and Asian cuisines for dishes such as mushroom souvlaki, bao buns or crispy aromatic cauliflower.

Address: Ano Mera, Mykonos 846 00

6. Thalassa Boutique Hotel, Platis Gialos

Looking for more in the way of a beach stay? This hotel at the far end of Platis Gialos looks down the full length of the golden sands that position this beach among the island’s best. Though the vibe here is very relaxed, you’re only steps away from Branco Mykonos, whose beach club is renowned for playing brilliant all-day beats. Thalassa itself has a rooftop pool and interiors that lean heavily on natural materials, providing plenty of Instagrammable moments; and being this close to the sea (‘thalassa’ in Greek), it makes sense for the Japanese-inspired restaurant to serve fantastically ocean-fresh sushi.

Address: Platis Gialos, Mykonos 846 00

7. Myconian Villa Collection, Elia

open image in gallery Some of the elegant villas at Elia Beach are equipped with a private pool ( Supplied )

For a beach stay combined with the luxury of space, this high-end hideaway above the sands of Elia is a winner. Despite the name, there are also straightforward rooms here (Prestige and Exclusive category) in addition to decadent villas and suites. In keeping with the villa vibe though, the regular rooms are particularly spacious. Airy, pure white interiors are accented with joyful bursts of colour, and all have sea-view terraces (some of which are equipped with private plunge pool). Liven things up down at Elia Beach, which has a wild, nudist section and a livelier stretch with loungers and music.

Address: Elia Beach, Mykonos 846 00

8. Grace Mykonos hotel, Agios Stefanos

open image in gallery Sip a cocktail beside the pool at Grace ( Nikiforos Stamenis )

Sunsets are a big deal in Mykonos; but why join the throngs in Little Venice when you can watch the spectacle from a poolside lounger, cocktail in hand, at a famously chic hotel? With its westerly views across the harbour, Grace Mykonos offers ringside seats as the sun sinks down behind Syros, Tinos and other distant islands. Modern comforts, superb design and an all-day restaurant further enhance the experience. And once the sky has faded to black? Take a stroll or a five-minute taxi ride to the heart of Mykonos Town, where the party doesn’t stop till the early hours.

Address: Agios Stefanos, Mykonos 846 00

9. Anatolia Hotel, Ano Mera

Hotels in town or by the beaches can get away with sky-high prices; but not everyone comes to Mykonos to drink overpriced cocktails in the heart of the action. If you’d rather explore the island, Ano Mera - central to everything - makes a fantastic base. As well as a square lined with bars and tavernas, Ano Mera is home to the most affordable places to stay in Mykonos. Among them, Anatolia fits the bill for its authentic character and pleasant pool (ideal for when you’re not out exploring the island). Travelling with kids? The Mini Suites accommodate up to four.

Address: Ano Mera, Mykonos 846 00

10. Casa Cook Mykonos hotel, Ornos

open image in gallery Casa Cook’s boho chic ambience is available to those aged 16 and up ( Casa Cook )

There’s a sophisticated sense of relaxation at Casa Cook, which sits atop the Aleomandra peninsula, in the southwest of the island. That’s partly thanks to the views across yacht-filled Ornos Bay to uninhabited Delos island. Boho-chic styling also plays a part, as does the low room count of just 26 units. But the real key to keeping it casual is the adults-only policy, which limits guests to those aged 16 or older. The result is a laid-back retreat that’s perfect for whiling away lazy days - or perhaps recovering from decadent nights out in Mykonos Town, a 10-minute drive away.

Address: Aleomandra, Ornos, Mykonos 846 00

