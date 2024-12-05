Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

From the prim and proper Miss Jean Brodie to the Royal residence at Holyrood, Edinburgh has long been seen as the landed gentry of Scottish cities. It’s ancient, it’s charming and it’s…well, it’s a bit posh. This is the city where literature is woven into the fabric of its history, from Robert Louis Stevenson to JK Rowling, where Michelin-starred restaurants sit in regal Georgian townhouses and a sprawling castle complex presides over the city centre. All in all, Edinburgh feels regal, resplendent and extravagant.

The towering townhouses of the New Town and storied streets of the Old Town house many a luxury hotel where booking a room for the night can be eye-wateringly expensive. But a stay in the Scottish capital doesn’t have to come with a huge price tag. Here’s a selection of the best cheap hotels in Edinburgh for a stay without spending a fortune and without compromising on quality.

Best Budget hotels in Edinburgh

At a glance

1. Parliament House Hotel

open image in gallery Spend a night in the Scottish capital at Parliament House Hotel ( Parliament House Hotel )

Just a few steps from Waverley railway station, it doesn’t get more central than the Parliament House Hotel. Calton Hill is your neighbour and Princes Street is mere footsteps away. There’s a charming, boutique feel inside where wood-panelled walls keep things classy and tartan soft furnishings are a reminder that you’re in the capital of Scotland. The cosy lounge is set around an open fire which is a delight when accompanied by a peaty malt from the drinks cabinet in the snug.

Address: 15 Calton Hill, Edinburgh EH1 3BJ

2. Stewart by Heeton

open image in gallery For good value and a stay the centre of Edinburgh, Stewart by Heeton is the place ( Stewart by Heeton )

This handsome red-brick building is home to swish apartments. There are one-bedroom boltholes and studios for couples, and two-bedroom units for families or groups. It’s a good value option in the centre of Edinburgh and the addition of a fully-equipped kitchen in each apartment can help keep the overall cost of your getaway even lower. The decor is funky and fresh with big feature walls themed around Edinburgh. You’ll find this spot in the Georgian New Town, a five-minute walk from Princes Street yet tucked down a side-street, keeping the place quiet at night.

Address: 10 Young St, Edinburgh EH2 4JB

3. Voco Edinburgh – Royal Terrace

open image in gallery The Georgian architecture and chandeliers add a touch of elegance to this hotel ( Voco Royal Terrace )

This hotel is on one of Edinburgh’s most prestigious streets. Royal Terrace backs onto Calton Hill, so an iconic view over the city’s shambling Old Town and dramatic Princes Street is just a short (but steep) stroll away. Chandeliers and floor-to-ceiling windows add a touch of decadence to otherwise simple bedrooms, letting the original features of the Georgian building shine through. The Terrace restaurant is a delightful spot for dinner but an even better spot for summer cocktails on the terrace outside surrounded by greenery. For afters, The Nook bar offers a cosy spot for an evening whisky or two.

Address: 18 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5AQ

4. Cairn Hotel

A series of Georgian townhouses make up the accommodation at Cairn Hotel. Standard rooms offer plenty of light thanks to huge sash windows and superior doubles allow you to spread out a little. This place is family-friendly with dedicated family rooms and complimentary snacks for the kids. There’s no onsite restaurant, but guests here are welcome to sample the Scottish fare at 20 Princes Street restaurant in their sister hotel and stay for a nightcap at Juniper Bar, all just a short walk away on Edinburgh’s main street.

Address: 10-18 Windsor Street, Edinburgh EH7 5JR

5. CoDE Pod – The CoURT

open image in gallery Hop into a Japanese-style cabin at CoDE after a day exploring the city ( CoDE )

Once a courthouse and jail, the oldest parts of this CoDE Pod building date back to 1693. A few years ago, a ‘Lost Close’ (narrow street buried underground) was discovered beneath the building which is now used as an atmospheric spot for private whisky and gin tasting sessions. Despite the building’s deep history, accommodation feels high tech and high spec. It’s technically a hostel, but plays on the Japanese-style cabin hotel with secluded sleeping pods kept private for a sound sleep. Plus, there’s a waffle machine at the breakfast bar.

Address: 1A Parliament Square, Edinburgh EH1 1RF

6. Nira Caledonia

open image in gallery Large beds and plush furniture should make you feel at home ( Nira Caledonia )

This charming New Town hotel may be budget-friendly but it’s also boutique, proving you don’t have to compromise on style or quality to save a few pennies. It’s a short walk to Stockbridge, Edinburgh’s eclectic suburb of independent boutiques and chi chi coffee shops. The Nira Caledonia was once the home of advocate, literary critic and author John Wilson of Ellera and its historical significance means facilities like lifts and air con are not permitted. However, the bedrooms are equipped with mod cons galore while remaining classy thanks to sprawling beds and huge sash windows framing views of the handsome New Town around you.

Address: 6 and 10 Gloucester Place, Edinburgh EH3 6EF

7. Moxy Edinburgh Fountainbridge

open image in gallery Discover the Lochrin Bar, hidden on the roof, for pretty cityscape views ( Christopher Baker )

The Moxy hotel rises up, bold and red-bricked, from Edinburgh’s recently rejuvenated Fountainbridge area. Rooms vary from comfortable twins to family rooms, each with stylish yet minimalist decor. The ground floor is home to a super sleek work area and coffee bar. Plus, there are plenty of lounges with stylish and fun touches like hanging egg chairs, a foosball table and trailing plants above big tables. The highlight is the Lochrin Bar – a rooftop bar with views over Edinburgh’s west end, particularly pretty at night.

Address: 2 Freer Gait, Edinburgh EH3 9FR

8. The Grassmarket Hotel

open image in gallery Stay at the Grassmarket for an easy walk down to the Old Town ( The Grassmarket Hotel )

Victoria Terrace is a rainbow of townhouses climbing up from the Grassmarket to George IV Bridge and is said to be the inspiration for Diagon Alley in the Harry Potter books. The Grassmarket Hotels is right on the corner of this street, putting the sights of Edinburgh’s shambling Old Town within easy walking distance. Snug quarters keep the price tag low here and ‘cosy’ is very much the watchword. But if you don’t mind compromising on space, you’ll find perfectly appointed rooms for singles, doubles and all the way up to a quad room for groups. The decor is Scandi-chic and each room feels stylishly modern but it’s really all about the location for this one.

Address: 94-96 Grassmarket, Edinburgh, EH1 2JR

9. The Inn on the Mile

open image in gallery Book the Inn on the Mile to be surrounded by historic architecture ( The Inn on the Mile )

The vibe is that of a good old-fashioned pub with rooms at The Inn on the Mile. Except the pub is an upmarket gastropub serving traditional Scottish fare and each of the nine rooms offers a boutique experience. Think high, corniced ceilings and deep soaking tubs in the en suites. There’s a sense of history to the building as it was built in the 1920s as the British Linen Bank. Its striking facade fits right in with its Royal Mile location, with Holyrood Palace, St Giles Cathedral and The Castle all practically sharing the same postcode.

Address: 82 High Street, Edinburgh EH1 1LL

10. Stay Central Hotel

open image in gallery Having a night out? Stay Central is the perfect place to crash ( Stay Central Hotel )

This Cowgate hotel is right in the thick of Edinburgh’s buzzing nightlife hub where clubs in the ancient vaults beneath the city bump out deep bass into the wee hours. Room range from small but perfectly formed doubles to a nine-person party pad in the loft which wouldn’t look out of place in a reality TV mansion. Bigger rooms come with SMEG fridges to keep your fizz cool and Sega Megadrives for a hit of nostalgia. A coffee shop sits in the warehouse-style ground floor where you’ll also find nooks with boardgames and a bar. This one’s for the party people who relish a lie-in and don’t mind a bit of buzz around their accommodation at night.

Address: 139 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JS

11. B+B Edinburgh

open image in gallery Stay at B+B for a hearty breakfast (and maybe even afternoon tea) ( B+B Edinburgh )

This hotel sits in Edinburgh’s beautiful New Town, between buzzing Princes Street and the quiet haven of Dean Village. In a historic, Georgian townhouse, there’s a church-like feel to the grand reception where a hand-carved wooden staircase sweeps up to plush bedrooms. Breakfast is an array of locally sourced produce whipped up into hearty dishes to fuel days of sightseeing, but there’s more than just ‘B’ at this B&B – afternoon tea is served in the stunning library room, plus there’s a hotel bar for a wee dram before bed.

Address: 3 Rothesay Terrace, Edinburgh EH3 7RY

