Perhaps Greece’s most compelling image is that of blue-domed churches looking out to sea from picturesque cliff-side perches. Though similar architecture occurs elsewhere in the Cyclades, these iconic churches are Santorini’s signature. The difference here is that they’re clinging to the rim of a massive volcano, with many whitewashed buildings perched on the cliffside now home to some of Santorini’s best hotels. Its sweeping, sea-filled crater gives Santorini its sense of magic, propelling the isle onto many a bucket list.

Beyond postcard-perfect panoramas, Santorini appeals for its wines produced from vines woven into basket shapes (to protect the grapes from the strong Meltemi winds), grown on the island’s gentler southern slopes. This is also where you’ll find the ruins of ancient Akrotiri: a town smothered in falling ash when the volcano erupted over 3,000 years ago. The cataclysmic event forever changed Santorini’s geography, bequeathing it its one-of-a-kind landscape.

Santorini’s most in-demand hotels are found along the crater, with their most expensive rooms dug into the cliffs. From caverns to luxurious suites and beach hotels elsewhere on the island, this is our pick of Santorini’s best hotels.

The best hotels in Santorini 2025

At a glance

1. Canaves Ena

Oia

open image in gallery For picture-perfect views, stay at Canaves Ena ( Canaves Ena )

The most photographed of those iconic churches are found in the village of Oia (pronounced ee-ya), way up on the island’s northwest tip. Staying here - if even for just a few days - is a Santorini essential, especially for first-timers on the island. Make a proper splash of it by checking into Canaves Ena, which ticks off two boxes at once: caldera views, and rooms carved into the cliffs. Such caverns were used as wine cellars before the arrival of tourism, but they’re now the most sought-after accommodations. These particular cave suites are beautifully spacious and painted bright white.

Address: Oia, Santorini 847 02

Highlights: Best views, cliffside rooms

2. Olvos Luxury Suites

Oia

open image in gallery Cliffside suites come with private pools or hot tubs at Olvos ( Olvos Luxury Suites )

Another Oia option - this one a bit further out from the heart of the village - is Olvos Luxury Suites. These cliffside accommodations each benefit from private pools or hot tubs, plus chic and striking monochrome interiors. The cave suites incorporate elements of polished, black volcanic rock that contrasts with the bone-white paintwork and the blues of sea and sky outside. From each room’s terrace, the view takes in pretty much the entire caldera; watch ferries coming and going by day, then stick around at sunset to watch the sky turn peachy, lighting up Oia’s skyline.

Address: Oia, Santorini 847 02

Highlights: Best views, cliffside rooms

3. Santo Pure

Oia

open image in gallery Santo Pure allows guests to experience Oia’s sunsets in their full glory ( Santo Pure )

Oia’s amazing sunsets draw crowds, particularly when there are cruise ships in port. Avoid the evening hubbub by staying a five-minute walk away at all-suite Santo Pure. Being away from the crater’s edge means that there’s more space to spread out. Suites are therefore considerably larger than at most of the hotels with caldera views. Each one is a romantic retreat with its own plunge pool or Jacuzzi (the best have both). As well as an excellent spa, the hotel’s key attraction is its westerly aspect: ideal for soaking up sunsets. Join other guests at the poolside cocktail lounge for memorable sundowners.

Address: Oia, Santorini 847 02

Highlights: Best views, private pool, poolside cocktail lounge

4. Sandblu

Kamari

open image in gallery Traditional village design emulates a real Greek experience at Sandblu ( Sandblu Resort )

Although cave suites in Oia are some of the most expensive hotel rooms in Greece, it’s a price worth paying (by those who can afford them) to enjoy those epic views. But how does a hotel tempt deep-pocketed guests away from the caldera? The answer is by building something utterly extraordinary. Sandblu is just that: a luxurious retreat with exemplary service and incredible attention to detail. Draped across a mountainside above black-sand Kamari Beach, it’s fantastically high-end. Its design references a traditional hilltop village, albeit one with top-notch facilities that include what’s quite possibly the Cyclades’ best spa.

Address: Kamari, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Luxury stay, spa

5. Amaria Beach Resort

Agia Paraskevi

open image in gallery For a chic and modern stay, book a room at Amaria Beach Resort ( Amaria Beach Resort )

For a five-star beach option at a more accessible price-point, try this stylish hideaway within easy reach of the airport. Amaria Beach Resort’s rooms and suites are spacious, chic and modern, with a sense of tranquillity that’s enhanced by a gentle, earthy colour scheme. Lazy days here start at the generous breakfast buffet and continue poolside, with service throughout the day from on-site Kalesma restaurant. As day turns to evening, the alfresco cocktail bar comes into its own; or take a cab or quad bike up to Fira (15 minutes’ drive away) for sunsets or nights on the town.

Address: Agia Paraskevi, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Spacious rooms, on-site restaurant, cocktail bar, near town centre

6. Aqua Luxury Suites

Imerovigli

open image in gallery For an all year-round stay, nowhere beats Aqua Luxury Suites ( Aqua Luxury Suites )

Back on the caldera, the village of Imerovigli occupies the highest point on the rim, so the views out to sea are particularly outstanding. Here you’ll find Aqua Luxury Suites just above the cobbled footpath that connects Imerovigli to the capital, Fira. Unusually for Santorini, this property is open all year round: ideal for those keen to experience the island when it’s not swamped by summertime’s cruise ship crowds. Whenever you choose to stay, you’ll appreciate Aqua’s 30 suites for their generous dimensions and views that are angled to catch the evening sun sinking behind Therasia islet and Oia.

Address: Imerovigli, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Best views, open year-round

7. Kalisti Hotel & Suites

Fira

open image in gallery Kalisti has the largest pool in town ( Kalisti Hotel and Suites )

Fira, the island capital, is as lively as it is beautiful. Spread along the caldera’s rim, this whitewashed town is packed full of bars, clubs and restaurants, many of which can be enjoyed alfresco. Stay in the thick of things at Kalisti Hotel & Suites, which has the largest pool in town and rooms with typically Cycladic interiors: a mix of minimalism and natural materials. Recover from nights out with poolside mocktails or an indulgent massage, then explore Fira’s highlights, which include boutique shopping and sunset-watching. Don’t miss the fantastic Archaeological Museum and its treasures from the lost city of Akrotiri.

Address: Fira, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Near town centre, large pool

8. Gianna Suites

Fira

With caldera views being so costly, the way to a more affordable stay is to book a hotel that’s set back from the rim. Located well below the buzz of the town centre’s bars and restaurants (but no more than a 10-minute walk away), Gianna Suites is a handy base for discovering Fira and the island at large. This comfortable and characterful hotel embodies traditional Cycladic style but at a fraction of the price of properties further uphill. A courtyard and pool deck provide space for daytime relaxing, while the Lignos Folklore Museum around the corner offers a cultural fix.

Address: Fira, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Affordable stay, pool deck, courtyard

9. Santorini Sky

Pyrgos

open image in gallery For a unique view of the island, head to Santorini Sky ( Santorini Sky )

The caldera isn’t the only spot from which to ogle epic views. For a different perspective, head inland and ascend Profitis Ilias mountain, where you’ll find Santorini Sky above the village of Pyrgos (and just below the monastery crowning the peak). This all-villa property is so high up that its views take in pretty much all of the crater as well as the southern part of the island and out into the Cretan Sea. Breakfast, snacks and drinks are available at the Sky Lounge, or restaurants in Pyrgos will deliver if guests don’t fancy the stroll down the hill.

Address: Epar.Od. Pirgou Kallistis, Profiti Ilia, Santorini 847 00

Highlights: Best views, near town centre

10. Santa Irini Retreat

Therasia

open image in gallery Santa Irini Retreat combines tradition with luxury ( Santa Irini )

When the eruption blew the island apart in the Bronze Age, it left C-shaped Santorini and another islet, Therasia, demarcating the western edge of the crater. While the larger portion has undergone a tourism boom, life on Therasia remains much more peaceful. Visiting is like a step back in time; something that Santa Irini Retreat celebrates by combining tradition with luxury. Surrounded by vineyards and with views across both the caldera or out towards Ios, Sikinos and Folegandros, the property offers four suites (each with private lounges) in a heritage building plus another, standalone unit beside the village church.

Address: Thirasia, Santorini 847 02

Highlights: Near vineyard, best views, traditional stay, luxury stay

FAQs

When is the best time to visit Santorini?

Summer is usually the most popular time to visit the Greek islands, with high temperatures and long days of sunshine. However, the hot weather also brings larger crowds. To avoid the hustle and bustle, visit before or after the summer months if you don’t mind shedding a few degrees off the temperature.

The hottest month in Santorini is July with 30.6C. In the winter months, temperatures still hit the mid-teens. During this time Santorini sees far fewer crowds, and accommodation can be more affordable.

How long is the flight from the UK?

A direct flight from the UK to Santorini takes roughly four hours. Ryanair, easyJet and British Airways are among the airlines that run direct flights.

What is the time difference?

Greece is two hours ahead of the UK.

What currency do I need?

The currency of Santorini is the euro (€).