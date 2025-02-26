Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For those more familiar with the barren landscapes of Santorini and Mykonos, verdant Corfu will surprise and delight. Located at the top of the Ionian island chain, Corfu is blessed with emerald pines, abundant gardens and neat olive groves, plus towering Mount Pantokrator in the north. Pencil-thin cypresses point to the skies, the views to the mainland are heavenly, and many of its beaches and bays are sublime.

Like many of Greece's islands, Corfu was once part of the Venetian Empire, whose reminders include Corfu Town's fortress, architecture and even the island's name (the Greeks still call it Kerkyra). For British visitors, it's easy to reach with direct flights from numerous UK airports (given its position, it's also the quickest Greek destination to get to). All that beauty and diversity lends itself to romantic weekends, family beach breaks and even hiking holidays. Enjoy it all from these, our pick of Corfu's best hotels.

The best hotels in Corfu

At a glance

1. Liston Suites hotel, Corfu Town

open image in gallery Known for their magnificent headboards, Liston Suites is a stylish place to sleep ( Liston Suites )

For more of a boutique stay in Corfu Town's historic heart, Liston Suites is the perfect urban retreat. With just 11 individually decorated apartments, these airy and comfortable spaces are packed with character and colour. Oversized headboards and scatter cushions add a sense of personality, while handy kitchenettes provide the option of basic self-catering (ideally with ingredients from Corfu Town's fantastic covered market). The elegant promenade from which this property takes its name is right outside; idling in its cafés is one of Corfu Town's greatest joys. Also be sure to check out the backstreets, squares and Unesco-listed fortress.

Address: Kapodistriou 110a, Corfu 491 31

Read more: After a lifetime search for the perfect Greek island, I think I’ve finally found it

2. Valmar Corfu hotel, Agios Ioannis Peristeron

open image in gallery Three pools, four restaurants, five bars - what’s more to want at Valmar Corfu ( Valmar Corfu )

To the south of Corfu Town, Valmar Corfu – a premium all-inclusive from Louis Hotels' Elegant Collection – sits on a beachfront plot looking out across the sea towards the mainland. As you might expect from a five-star with 201 rooms and suites, there's plenty of top-notch facilities: three pools, four restaurants, five bars, a kids’ club, a gym and a luxury spa. The real highlight, however, is quality dining, whether at the buffet or the two a la carte eateries (Seafront Mediterranean and Peruvian-fusion Viru). Later, live music and moonlit parties create a sense of community and holiday spirit.

Address: Melitieon, Ag. Ioannis, Corfu 490 84

Read more: Best Greek island hotels for sea views and romantic retreats in Crete, Corfu, Mykonos and more

3. Nido hotel, Mar-Bella Collection, Agios Ioannis Peristeron

open image in gallery For an adult-only stay, head to Nido ( Nido Mar-Bella Collection )

Beach breaks come stylish, relaxed and kid-free at Nido. This sophisticated yet reasonably priced hotel (a member of Small Luxury Hotels of the World) is located around 25 minutes’ drive from Corfu Town and offers high-end service, exceptional dining and larger-than-average rooms. There's stacks to do here too, from water sports and spa treatments all the way through to evening entertainment (which might include local live music or sampling Greek wines with the sommelier). But perhaps the best thing about this property is its sensational seaside position, surrounded by pointy cypress trees and fragrant Mediterranean scrub.

Address: Ag. Ioannis Peristeron, Corfu 490 84

Read more: Santorini without the crowds? How to enjoy an off-season break on the world’s most romantic volcanic island

4. Olivar Suites hotel, Messonghi

open image in gallery The main pool at the Olivar Suites is surrounded by beautiful gardens ( The Olivar Suites )

This beachfront property, surrounded by olive trees, offers peaceful escapes in the south of Corfu. It's a visually appealing place, with low-slung, modern architecture carved into the greenery, plus a pleasant sense of historical context thanks to the 18th-century olive press at the hotel's heart: a reminder from the days before tourism, when Corfu's prosperity was rooted in olive oil. Each generously sized room has its own garden or sundeck (the majority also have pools), and there's an excellent on-site restaurant and spa – all of which are attributes that lend themselves to discreet, indulgent and super-relaxing fly-and-flop holidays.

Address: Messonghi, Corfu 490 80

Read more: Best hotels in Mykonos – where to stay for beach views and private pools

5. Kerkyra Blue hotel, Alykes

open image in gallery For a convenient family holiday near the town and airport, check in to Kerkyra Blue ( Kerkyra Blue )

On the other side of Corfu Town, this premium all-inclusive sits among acres of landscaped gardens overlooking its own stretch of guests-only beach. Being just 10 minutes' drive from town and 5km from the airport, this is a perfect location for fuss-free family holidays. Everything you need for the little ones is here, from a kids' pool and playground to a sandy shore complete with comfy loungers and shady gazebos. But that's not to say that adults' needs aren't equally well considered: expect three bars, four restaurants (including Greek and Japanese) and a five-star spa offering sauna, hammam and massages.

Address: Alykes Potamou, Corfu 491 00

Read more: Greece island hopping – a guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture

6. Grecotel LUXME Daphnila Bay hotel, Dassia

open image in gallery All-inclusive indulgence allows you to go all out on your Grecian getaway at this Grecotel ( Grecotel Luxme Daphnila Bay )

Grecotel operates several locations on the Kommeno peninsula, which sticks into the Ionian Sea between Gouvia and Dassia bays. Set among mature groves of olive, palm and cypress trees, this particular property has two pools, six bars and exquisite beachfront dining - all of which is covered by the resort's generous all-inclusive programme. It's very family-friendly too, with a “kids go free” deal for under-12s sharing their parents' room, and there's access to a nearby Aqua Park plus all sorts of other water sports (kayaks, parasailing, jet skis) on-site. Grown-ups, meanwhile, will appreciate the refined embrace of Elixir Spa.

Address: Dassia, Corfu 491 00

Read more: Forget summer holidays – this popular European capital is so much better in winter

7. Ikos Odisia hotel, Dassia

open image in gallery Expect menus created by Michelin-starred chefs at Ikos Odisia ( Ikos Odisia )

Ikos is the brand that re-imagined the all-inclusive experience. This property in Dassia, a 45-minute drive from Corfu Town, is the second Ikos resort on the island and offers a more feet-in-the-sand experience than its wrapped-in-the-greenery sibling. Guests at Ikos Odisia enjoy a fully all-inclusive environment with cosseting service, quality cuisine and absolutely no hidden costs. Facilities such as football camps, water sports and tennis or yoga lessons are all covered, as is round-the-clock dining (with menus created by Michelin-starred chefs) and a ‘Local Discovery’ programme featuring restaurants and cultural attractions. The result is a resort that's hugely popular with families.

Address: Kato Korakiana, Dassia, Corfu 491 00

Read more: The best hotels in Santorini for luxury suites and sea views

8. The Merchant's House guesthouse, Old Perithia

open image in gallery For an intimate, boutique stay on the island, check out the Merchant’s House ( The Merchant's House )

There's a definite sense of ‘real Greece’ at this heritage guesthouse up in the north of the island. Located in Old Perithia, an abandoned village being brought back to life, The Merchant's House is comprised of three houses that were built in the 1800s. They have now been transformed into six individually decorated suites, whose names reflect the trades in which former occupants engaged. Derelict since the 1960s, Old Perithia retains its Venetian architecture and, while much of it remains atmospherically in ruins, five properties have been reborn as tavernas. The mountainside setting affords fabulous views to the sea.

Address: Old Perithia, Corfu 490 81

Read more: Budget-friendly and blissfully crowd-free – why you need to head for the Greek ski slopes this winter

9. Hotel Bella Mare, Kassiopi

open image in gallery For families who prefer lots of activities to keep them occupied on holiday, Bella Mare is the place to ben ( Bella Mare )

The northeast of the island has away-from-it-all, laid-back vibes. If your ideal family holiday requires little more than all-day splashing about, this hotel beside Avlaki Beach has excellent credentials. As well as access to the pebbly bay, the hotel itself has a generous pool and a 'Beach Life' entertainment programme that engages kids throughout the day, from pool games and cookery classes to scavenger hunts and movie nights. Kayaks, SUPs and motorboats can be hired at the beach. Excellent tavernas can be found within walking distance in Kassiopi and Agios Stefanos, the nearest villages; otherwise, rustle up simple meals in your in-room kitchenette.

Address: Avlaki Beach, Kassiopi, Corfu 491 00

Read more: The best cruises to see the Greek islands

10. Mon Repos Palace, Corfu Town

For a sophisticated stay with excellent service but minimal fuss, aim for Mon Repos Palace, which has long been a landmark on the waterfront south of Corfu Town. Overlooking Garitsa Bay to the mainland, this four-star retreat mixes old and new elements (antiques, brass-framed mirrors, contemporary furnishings) plus an ideal position that's right by the sea but within half a mile of Corfu Town's core. Wander there along the promenade to explore its museums. atmospheric cafés and shop-filled alleyways; then hurry back to enjoy the hotel's refined, adults-only ambiance complete with pool deck, direct beach access and restful, comfortable rooms.

Address: Iasonos ke Sosipatrou 100, Corfu 491 00

Read more: Why our favourite holiday destinations in Southern Europe are at growing risk of earthquakes