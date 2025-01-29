Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Whether laid-back beach resorts, exhilarating high-rises or boutiques brimming with “Arabian Nights” charm, Dubai’s range of hotels is extraordinary. Every hospitality brand worth its salt is found here, and every conceivable hotel amenity – whether your wishlist includes infinity pools, butler service, kids’ clubs, rooftop bars or a crystal chandelier in your en suite.

If you can’t choose between two hotels, consider a “twin-centre” break: splitting your nights across them both. This can be especially useful if you have plans at either end of the city (say, Old Dubai and the Palm), as traffic can be sticky and each neighbourhood has its own distinct vibe and perks.

Happily, “best” hotels doesn’t necessarily translate as “most expensive”: Dubai’s affordable hospitality scene puts the rest of the world to shame, with sky-high standards of cleanliness, service and amenities. Read on to discover the finest hotels in Dubai, no matter your holiday style or budget.

Best hotels in Dubai

1. Address Downtown

open image in gallery As one of the tallest hotels in Dubai, Address Downtown will show off irresistable views of the city ( Address Downtown )

Every Address hotel has its own signature scent, and Downtown’s is heady and uplifting – just like the view from your balcony. Rising 63 storeys, this is one of the tallest hotels in Dubai, but that’s titchy compared to the Burj Khalifa, which glitters just next door. For sightseeing with ease, this hotel is superb: you can gaze out at Downtown’s fountains and towers over breakfast, in the gym, or from the spa – with the likes of Dubai Opera and Sky Views Dubai right on your doorstep. Rooms are positively palatial in size, and on the hotel’s top floor Birds Dubai’s serves “MediterrAsian” fine dining: think local oysters, seared lamb and black cod with miso and caviar.

Address: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Jumeirah Al Qasr

open image in gallery From kids cups to luxurious amenities, there is something for every member of the family ( Jumeirah Al Qasr )

This vast resort is full of holiday must-haves: from its long golden shoreline and infinity-edge pool, to a feast of dining experiences in its ten restaurants. Pierchic is the top spot for sea-breezy suppers, with its dining area perched on a private pier overlooking the Burj Al Arab. “Qasr” means palace in Arabic, and it lives up to its name with lavish Middle Eastern design – all scallop-edged archways, intricate tilework and antique-style furniture in the huge bedrooms. Every accommodation features a private balcony, plus little luxuries like deep-soak tubs, fluffy robes and Nespresso machines. The kids will also love the activity-packed club, with its jungle gym and exclusive splash pools: good times, guaranteed.

Address: Madinat Jumeirah, King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Umm Suqeim, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. The St. Regis Dubai, The Palm

open image in gallery Spend an evening dining at Signor Sassi at St. Regis Dubai, providing the very best of Italian hospitality ( The St Regis Dubai, The Palm )

A little slice of NYC on the trunk of the Palm, this sea-view resort pays homage to the original St. Regis New York – from butler service in every room, to signature “Glitzy Mary” cocktails (a local twist on the classic Bloody Mary recipe). It occupies the first 18 floors of The Palm Tower, with direct access to Nakheel Mall for retail therapy, plus a private adults-only beach club and the endlessly Instagrammable AURA Skypool on the 50th floor (extra charge). The hotel is an oasis amid the city’s hustle, with epic views in every direction and quietly sumptuous décor. Elegant, decadent – it would make the OG St. Regis proud.

Address: The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4. Rove Marina

open image in gallery Rove Marina’s free shuttle will get you to the best shopping destinations in the city ( Rove Dubai Marina )

With its immaculately clean rooms and huge range of thoughtful extras (from laundrettes to free beach brollies), the Rove brand raises the bar for budget hotels. It has several hotels throughout Dubai, all with a playful and colourful style – and for holiday vibes, Rove Marina is best. As well as having an outdoor pool, it runs a free shuttle to JBR Beach, Marina Mall and the Metro station (all 10 minutes away), plus Dubai Mall (25 minutes). There’s also an outdoor pool, and a free games room with a PlayStation and foosball table – while the all-day bistro serves Arabic, Indian and Italian specialities, at prices that beat many Dubai restaurants hands-down.

Address: Al Seba St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5. Park Hyatt Dubai

open image in gallery From exquisite beach club afternoons, to mornings spent on the 71 Championship course nearby, there’s plenty of activities to choose from at Park Hyatt ( Park Hyatt Dubai )

Calling all golfers: Park Hyatt Dubai’s neighbour is Dubai Creek Golf & Yacht Club – whose par 71 Championship course hosted the 2024 DP World Tour’s Dubai Invitational, just one of its high-profile tournaments. Add in a glamorous beach club, huge rooms and lush tropical gardens, and you have the kind of resort you won’t want to leave – so it’s ideal if you’ve explored Dubai’s sights on a previous trip. It’s family friendly too, with an extensive kids’ club and splash pool beside the main lagoon, which is dotted with palm tree-topped islands. The beach looks out over Dubai Creek, whose calm shallows are ideal for tots, while you’ll appreciate the cocktails served straight to your sunlounger.

Address: Dubai Creek Club St, Port Saeed, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

open image in gallery Nothing will top staying in the Burj Al Arab ( Jumeirah Burj Al Arab )

It’s the granddaddy of Dubai hotels, the epitome of decadence in a city that has made excess an artform – where royals have partied, presidents have snoozed, and celebs are often spotted cruising the breakfast buffet. The Burj Al Arab opened in 1999, and its interior décor has been preserved ever since like a lavish time-warp: from the 24-carat gold leaf that covers almost 2,000-square-metres of its walls, ceilings and columns, to the soaring 180-metre atrium – one of the most photographed in the world. There are no rooms, only suites, each of which grants access to two beach clubs and Wild Wadi waterpark. Its two-storey spa includes a Roman bathhouse-style swimming pool, too. A splurge, yes, but how often do you get to stay in a legend?

Address: Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. Address Dubai Mall

open image in gallery If Dubai Mall is one of the top reasons to visit the lavish city, why not stay at this five-star hotel ( Address Dubai Mall )

Slap-bang in the centre of Downtown, home of the Burj Khalifa, Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountains, this five-star hotel is within easy reach of Dubai’s top draws. It has a panoramic view of it all, so you can gaze at the world’s tallest building from your poolside cabana, and watch its eye-popping light show over champagne cocktails and dinner. The spa is designed to host just a few guests at a time, so never feels crowded or rushed, while the interiors look like they’ve been plucked from a magazine: all velvet armchairs, gold-trimmed coffee tables and polished white marble at every turn. With direct access to Dubai Mall, this is a haven for design mavens and shopaholics.

Address: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashed Boulevard Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8. Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

open image in gallery If exuberance is not your vibe, opt for a boutique stay overlooking Dubai Creek ( Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai )

Dotted throughout the traditional-style houses of Al Seef, this boutique hotel is a glimpse of Old Dubai – albeit with a pool and plenty of modern comforts. The entire neighbourhood is designed in the style of early 1900s Dubai, when wealthy pearl merchants built huge villas from coral and stone, topped with elaborate wind towers – while traders sold spices, coffee and perfumes in the narrow sikkas (alleyways) below. Today, the scene is spookily similar: like stepping back in time, and all of the hotel’s rooms are perched above shops, museums and restaurants. The design is suitably old-school too, with brass lanterns and vintage photographs aplenty – and some rooms overlook Dubai Creek.

Address: Dubai Creek, Al Seef St, Umm Hurair 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirate

9. One&Only Royal Mirage

open image in gallery For a quieter escape away from the hubbub, the One&Only Royal Mirage will offer more tranquil experiences ( One&Only Royal Mirage )

Solitude seekers, this one’s for you. Though it’s right in the heart of the city – with an epic backdrop of Dubai Marina skyscrapers – One&Only Royal Mirage rises above the bustle, cocooned with its private beach, huge pool and award-winning restaurants. It’s divided into three sections: The Residence (adults only), Arabian Court (ideal for families) and The Palace (the resort’s epicentre) – each with a covetable Middle Eastern aesthetic and blossoming gardens. Honeymooners, you’ll love The Residence for its secluded villas, traditional-style couples’ hammam and moonlit suppers à deux on the beach.

Address: King Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud St, Dubai Marina, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10. SIRO One Za’abeel

open image in gallery From nutritionists to personalised workouts, this hotel will leave you feeling refreshed ( Natelee Cocks )

Whether you’re a gym bunny or want to kick-start healthy habits, this fitness-inspired hotel is all about movement, nutrition and wellness. Out with excessive buffets and lazy days poolside, and in with personalised workouts and all-inclusive cardio classes. The in-house nutritionist can design your ideal holiday menu, while selected room bookings include body composition analysis and access to the hotel’s salt room, meditation space and hot and cold plunge pools. It’s little wonder that elite athletes and football teams are often spotted here. For the ultimate sporty getaway, book a Fitness Suite: each one features a private gym, personal training session and 60-minute recovery massage.

Address: Zaa'beel Street, Za'abeel, Za'abeel 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

