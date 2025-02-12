Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

You don’t need to bust your budget on hotels in Dubai – far from it. While the city features some of the world’s priciest five-star digs, its affordable hotel scene is arguably even more impressive. Instagrammable décor, amazing views, central locations, superlative service: it’s all here, often from less than £100 per night.

The city’s competitive tourism market helps to keep room rates down, but standards remain almost universally high. And while there are plenty of familiar faces such as Hilton and Marriott, you can go local by booking Dubai’s very own Rove Hotels (now with 10 budget properties in the city), or try the £76-a-night outpost of the uber-luxurious Jumeirah brand.

Read on to discover your ideal affordable stay – whether you want to spy the Burj Khalifa from your kingsize bed, snooze in a beachfront B&B or grab a big bargain in one of the world’s tallest hotels.

The best affordable hotels in Dubai

1. Hampton by Hilton Al Seef

open image in gallery For a practical hotel near Dubai Creek and the souks, book a room at the Hampton ( Hampton by Hilton Al Seef )

A real gem in “old Dubai”. This bright, clean hotel is just a 10-minute taxi ride from the airport – yet it’s within walking distance of Al Seef’s shops and restaurants, and the bustle of Dubai Creek and the souks. Rooms are playfully designed with retro-style phones, mini fridges and colourful maps of Dubai on the ceiling – and views of the hotel’s courtyard or the wider neighbourhood. As well as a 24-hour mini convenience store (stocked with snacks and meals for ultra-budget trips), there’s a rooftop pool, city-view gym and all-day restaurant with outdoor terrace – while the free breakfast buffets are huge and high-quality.

Address: Al Seef St, Umm Hurair 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens

open image in gallery If plants are your passion, a stay at Zabeel House in a leafy neighbourhood is the place to head to ( Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens )

While Jumeirah owns some of Dubai’s most lavish hotels – including the £1,200-a-night Burj Al Arab – it also runs the affordable Zabeel House, whose polished service and vast bedrooms belie its budget-friendly rates. It is located in the leafy low-rise neighbourhood of The Greens: while it doesn’t have Dubai’s sky-scraping wow-factor, its curated interiors – filled with plants, art and natural light – are a joy. As for dining, Lah Lah serves pan-Asian cuisine (and happy-hour cocktails for ladies on Wednesdays), while Social Company is the spot for à la carte brunching and generous sharing platters. There’s a small pool, and guests also get free access to Jumeirah Zabeel Saray’s private beach.

Address: The Onyx, Tower 3 Sheikh Zayed Rd, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: Dubai laws you need to know before visiting

3. Rove La Mer Beach

open image in gallery You cannot break the bank with Dubai’s budget-friendly hotel group Rove ( Rove La Mer Beach )

Whisper it, but Rove – Dubai’s budget-friendly hotel group – gives some of the city’s five-stars a run for their money when it comes to service, location and style. They’re dotted throughout the city, and its La Mer property is well-placed for seaside fun, just a few steps from J1 Beach in Jumeirah, with a swimming pool too. Its handy extras – all complimentary – include a games room (featuring PlayStations, foosball and more), beach brollies, 24-hour gym and secure luggage storage – while check-out is a leisurely 2pm. Add in quirky interior design and flawless housekeeping, and you have the perfect base for a budget beach break.

Address: La Mer Beach, Jumeirah, Jumeirah 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: The best luxury hotels in Dubai

4. XVA Art Hotel

open image in gallery For a boutique experience, seek out this out this old Emirate family home turned art hotel ( XVA Art Hotel )

Part art gallery, part café, part hotel: this boutique spot near Dubai Creek wears many hats. It’s tucked away in Al Fahidi, where 19th century pearl traders built grand villas galore, and whose winding sikkas (alleyways) are now stuffed with small museums, shops and bistros. XVA occupies an old Emirati family home, with wind towers and tree-shaded courtyards, while its interiors blend trad touches – think brass lanterns and vintage photos – with contemporary sculptures and light installations. All of the rooms are uniquely designed; it’s a quirky, homely spot, and birdsong drifts through the window shutters every morning.

Address: Al Fahidi Neighbourhood, Bur Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: The best hotels in Dubai

5. Beach Walk Boutique

This friendly guesthouse is just a four-minute walk from Jumeirah Public Beach – aka Sunset Beach – which is free to visit, and renowned for its soft sand. The hotel occupies a former mansion in the upmarket district of Umm Suqeim, with just 21 bedrooms decorated in a neutral beachy style, some even featuring sea-view balconies. You’ll need a car or taxis to explore the city, but Mall of the Emirates and Wild Wadi Waterpark are within a 10-minute drive, and there’s a handful of restaurants and cafés within a 15-minute walk. There’s no pool, but free beach parasols and towels are provided.

Address: Park Jumeirah, Jumeirah Beach Rd, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: The best time of year to visit Dubai – and top things to do

6. JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai

open image in gallery For sweeping views across the city that doesn’t break the bank, check into the JW Marriott Marquis ( JW Marriott Marquis Hotel Dubai )

You don’t have to drain your holiday budget to stay in one of Dubai’s biggest skyscrapers. JW Marriott Marquis occupies two 72-storey towers in Business Bay, which is renowned for its soaring architecture – and this is formerly the tallest hotel in the world. Rooms are spacious and there’s a lovely outdoor pool and gigantic breakfast buffet. For the best view, take the glass-walled elevator up to Prime68 on the 68th floor: you can gaze out over Downtown to the Burj Khalifa, or along Dubai Canal to the sea. The restaurant’s “business lunch” of two courses for AED125 (£27.50) offers superb value, and is open to everyone.

Address: Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more:

7. JA Hatta Fort Hotel

open image in gallery For travellers who prefer to fill their trips with adventure and comfort, JA Hatta Fort’s chalet-style suites do both ( JA Hatta Fort Hotel )

An 80-minute transfer from the city lies Hatta, the “Highlands of Dubai” in the Hajar mountains – a haven for hiking, cycling, kayaking and outdoorsy fun. It’s Dubai as you’ve never seen it before: those skyscrapers are swapped for wild peaks, lush fruit farms and groves of glossy palm trees. JA Hatta Fort Hotel features hiking routes right from its door and activities ranging from archery to poolside movie nights. Its rooms are in chic chalet-style suites, while its Terra Cabins offer a Dubai spin on glamping: think 24-hour room service, front-row mountain views and stargazing from your private patio.

Address: Hatta Oman Road, Roundabout 9277, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: Defending Dubai’s last patch of pristine desert and its animals – how to see the ‘other side’ of the emirate

8. Aloft Palm Jumeirah

open image in gallery While this hotel may still be pricy, in comparison to other accommodation on the Palm these rooms are a steal ( Aloft Palm Jumeirah )

Dubai’s Palm island is premium real estate, whose houses sell for tens of millions of pounds to the likes of the Beckhams, Bollywood stars and billionaires aplenty. So yes, Aloft Palm Jumeirah is the priciest hotel on this list, but £247 per night is a steal for this sought-after address – and puts you within easy reach of the islands’ perks, whether that’s the beach, the malls, Aquaventure Waterpark or AURA Skypool, the world’s highest infinity pool. Aloft sits on the outer “crescent” of the Palm, which means you can gaze along the coast to Dubai’s Jumeirah skyline (hello, Burj Al Arab), and enjoy sunset views in the rooftop bar.

Address: East, Crescent Rd, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9. Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

open image in gallery Immerse yourself in the Al Seef neighbourhood with this hotel ( Al Seef Heritage Hotel Dubai )

While Al Seef is one of Dubai’s newest neighbourhoods, its design is totally traditional: think ramshackle shops and cafés made from coral and mudbricks, with palm leaves for roofs and carved wooden doors. It’s all a (very convincing) illusion, a modern homage to the UAE’s humble roots – and a very atmospheric place to stay. Hilton’s Al Seef Heritage Hotel puts you right in its heart, with rooms dotted throughout the district (and golf buggies if you don’t fancy walking). Beds are kingsize (or twin queens, on request), breakfasts are generous, and rates include free access to the pool at Hampton by Hilton Al Seef – a 20-minute walk or 5-minute buggy ride away.

Address: Dubai Creek, Al Seef St, Umm Hurair 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: Best things to do in Dubai Marina and where to stay

10. Rove Downtown

open image in gallery For a simple and practical stay near the city’s greatest attractions, Rove Downton is the place to be ( Katarina Premfors )

You might think that Burj Khalifa views are reserved for Dubai’s priciest suites, but that’s not the case at Rove Downtown: its tower-facing rooms are a snip, from just £128 per night. It’s a 15-minute walk from the world’s tallest tower, as well as Dubai Mall and Dubai Fountains. Rooms are spacious and flawlessly clean, but not loaded with frivolous extras (though if you can’t live without freebie slippers, they’re available from reception). Kick-start your morning with a jog around Downtown Boulevard, refuel with an à la carte breakfast and spend the day exploring the city – before a moonlit dip in the pool, which stays open until 10pm.

Address: 312 Al Mustaqbal St, Za'abeel, Za'abeel 2, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Read more: The best things to do in Dubai