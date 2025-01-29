Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In Dubai, the standard of hotels is so high that most are actually very luxurious: huge rooms, superlative service and flawless décor are the norm. But a handful surpass even the loftiest expectations, combining prime locations with all the perks you could wish for: whether that’s 24-hour butler service, Burj Khalifa-view balconies or totally lavish interiors (or all three).

Thanks to this stiff competition, prices aren’t always as high as you might think – and when you add superb breakfast buffets and inclusions such as unlimited access to glamorous beach clubs and spas’ hydrotherapy suites, a few nights’ splurge is tempting indeed.

Rather than simply listing the most expensive hotels in Dubai, we’ve collated the following list by the exclusivity of the experience: from one-of-a-kind dining and panoramic pools to snoozing in a world icon. If only for a night or two, these are the hotels to splash out on.

The best luxury hotels in Dubai

1. Jumeirah Zabeel Saray

open image in gallery Large swimming pools and a private beach provide the ultimate relaxing stop at the Jumeirah Zabeel Saray ( Jumeirah Zabeel Saray )

Rising up from the Palm’s outer crescent like an Ottoman palace, this resort is spectacular from every angle. Outside, its sweet-scented frangipani blossoms and palm trees frame views of its vast swimming pools and private beach, while inside is an opus of gleaming marble, hand-painted murals and tinkling fountains. It’s set apart from the city’s hustle, yet the neighbourhood’s skyscrapers and millionaire’s yachts enliven the view – and Dubai Marina is just a 25-minute taxi ride away. Not that you’ll want to venture far: spend your days flopping from poolside to tennis courts, the watersports centre and multiple-award-winning spa, which features a Turkish hammam, snow cave and thermal pools.

Address: Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2. Jumeirah Burj Al Arab

open image in gallery For immaculate butler service, there’s no better place than the Jumeirah Burj Al Arab ( Jumeirah Burj Al Arab )

When it opened in 1999, the all-suite Burj Al Arab set the bar for luxury hotels in Dubai – and still offers an experience that (whisper it) not even its ritziest rivals can emulate. Its iconic sail-shaped architecture reminds you of its uniqueness at every turn: from the great curved atrium that soars 180 metres above the lobby, to the two-storey suites overlooking its “floating” beach club. Immaculate butlers scurry around, unpacking your suitcases, pressing your tuxedo and serving cappuccinos dusted with 24-carat gold. As for style, nowhere does old-school decadence better: it’s replete with buffed marble, a 21,000-crystal Swarovski chandelier and endless gold leaf, which even covers the suites’ light switches, picture frames and Dyson hairdryers.

Address: Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

3. The Lana – Dorchester Collection

open image in gallery Take a dip in The Lana’s infinity pool overlooking Dubai’s mesmerising skyline ( The Lana, Dorchester Collection )

Combining the style of London’s The Dorchester with the glitz of Dubai, The Lana is the best of old and new. It’s art-obsessed, filled with contemporary treasures by local creatives – while its architecture wows even in this mind-blowing skyline. Its two towers slot together like a Tetris puzzle, topped with an infinity pool overlooking the Burj Khalifa and Downtown. When night falls, sip a Cleopatra Glow cocktail (Cinnamon vodka, Cocchi Rosa and Campari) at the High Society rooftop bar, or devour Basque cuisine at Jara, helmed by Michelin-decorated chef extraordinaire Martín Berasategui.

Address: Marasi Dr, Business Bay, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

4. Meliá Desert Palm – Meliá Collection

open image in gallery For those who are in their element outdoors, Meliá Desert Palm has access to jogging trails and riding lessons ( Natelee Cocks )

Welcome to Dubai’s equivalent of a country house hotel, featuring an exclusive riding school, competition-standard polo field and stables full of thoroughbred Arabian horses. It’s a leafy, fresh-air retreat from the city (though just a 25-minute drive away), with glossy palm trees and soothing meadow views – plus a long infinity pool for whiling away those long sunny days. For outdoorsy fun, there’s a jogging trail, riding lessons and squash and tennis courts, while Samana Spa promises deep-tissue massages and vitamin-rich IV infusions. With just 39 accommodations, this feels like a boutique getaway – albeit with the service and finesse of a central UAE five-star.

Address: Al Awir Road, Warisan, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

5. Address Downtown

open image in gallery Address Downtown’s plush rooms provides the most comfortable stays in the city ( Address Downtown )

Prepare to be humbled in the most spectacular way, because the views of Downtown from this hotel will take your breath away. It’s located in Dubai’s most outlandish skyscraping neighbourhood, where the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa) glitters in the sunshine by day and dazzles with extraordinary illuminations every night. The hotel’s dining will leave you starry-eyed too, whether over sushi and sashimi in the panoramic The Garden, or while sipping Lark’s Nest cocktails (a floral blend of cardamom gin, lavender cordial and almond liqueur) in the 63rd-floor Bird’s Dubai bar. Rooms are plush, but not OTT: think cosy chaise longues, spacious balconies and kingsize beds with pillow-soft toppers, all perfectly positioned for admiring that view.

Address: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

6. Atlantis The Royal

open image in gallery What is luxury without a designer brand? Atlantis The Royal’s mall will have you covered ( Atlantis The Royal )

While Atlantis The Palm is a favourite among families, its sister hotel Atlantis The Royal is more suited to couples and groups – though kids are welcome, too. It’s a design lover’s paradise: the likes of Valentino, Orlebar Brown and Graff diamond fill its boutiques (a mini-mall that’s dedicated to designers), while Louis Vuitton and Dolce and Gabbana have starred in recent pop-up stores and takeovers. Breakfast is a work of art too, one of the finest in the city – and that’s saying something. Its vast market-style setup features a bakery section that would put a patisserie to shame, plus live stations serving everything from eggs royale, dum sum and Arabic mezze, to Italian gelato and premium champagne.

Address: Palm Jumeirah, Crescent Rd, The Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

7. Armani Hotel Dubai Burj Khalifa

open image in gallery Spend a night in one of the world’s most iconic buildings ( Armani Hotel Dubai )

Don’t just admire Dubai’s most iconic skyscraper – you can stay in it, too. Few people realise that the Burj Khalifa also features five-star digs, and this quietly opulent hotel occupies 11 storeys of its gleaming glass tower. In true Armani style, the hotel’s interiors are bold but not brash: think silken drapes and soft leather armchairs, with only the lightest touches of gold. While the masses crowd the Burj Khalifa’s main entrance, you’ll slip in via the hotel’s private doorway – to brunch on its fountain-view terrace, party in the exclusive Armani/Prive nightclub, and wallow in the pool that curves around the tower’s base.

Address: Burj Khalifa,1 Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

8. One&Only One Za’abeel

open image in gallery Foodies will have plenty of innovative and creative joints to choose from at One&Only ( One&Only One Za'abeel )

A self-styled “vertical resort”, One&Only’s sky-scraping hotel dominates the skyline – yet is packed with fly-and-flop bliss. Its lagoon-style swimming pool is surrounded by glossy palm trees and billowing cabanas, while its 11 restaurants include Arrazuna, a haute market-style feast of Middle Eastern, Indian and seafood cuisine. But arguably most impressive is its 100 metre-high cantilever, which seems to float between One Za’abeel’s two glass-covered towers, topped with a panoramic infinity pool. Rooms and suites are sumptuous yet understated, with huge city-view bathtubs and one of the most generous breakfast buffets you’ll ever set eyes on.

Address: Street, Za'abeel, Za'abeel 1, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

9. Raffles The Palm Dubai

open image in gallery Spoil yourself with a glitzy stay at Raffles ( Raffles The Palm Dubai )

Is it a hotel, or a palace? This bling-tastic property gives Europe’s most OTT castles a run for their money. It glitters with more than 6,000 crystal chandeliers hand-crafted in Venice, lashings of rare pink-hued Rosa Portogallo marble and gold leaf literally at every turn. From the lobby’s live pianist (wearing a ballgown, naturally), to the decadent Cinq Mondes Spa and cabana-fringed pool, Raffles doesn’t do things by halves. Even the lowest-category rooms feature 24-hour butler service, pillow menus and crystal chandeliers in their en suites, and overlook either the Palm or the sea. Service is flawless, and little ’uns are lavished with in-room toys and treats.

Address: West Cresent Palm, Jumeirah, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

10. Jumeirah Mina Al Salam

open image in gallery For a luxury trip to Dubai without the gloss and the glitz, book a stay at the Arabian-inspired Jumeirah Mina Al Salam ( Jumeirah Mina A'Salam )

Set in the Arabian Nights-style “village” of Madinat Jumeirah, this is an endlessly photogenic retreat – where you can sail to breakfast on a traditional-style abra boat, learn to windsurf beside the Burj Al Arab, and eat supper at a restaurant where the Dubai’s ruler Sheikh Mohammed is rumoured to dine (Al Nafoorah – bookings essential). The entire complex is styled like a dreamy oasis, with free abras that whisk guests through serene Venice-style canals to a private beach, the sumptuous Talise Spa and a choice of eight restaurants and bars – plus 40 more in the wider resort. Accommodations are gorgeously Arabian-inspired – all soaring archways and intricate mashrabiya screens.

Address: Jumeirah St, Madinat Jumeirah, Umm Suqeim 3, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

