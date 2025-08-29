Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

An twinkling, sprawling desert city, Dubai has firmly established itself as one of the UK’s favourite mid-haul destinations, with an increasingly large number of Brits swapping European hotspots for the Emirate every year to get a dose guaranteed sun alongside some of the best activities a holiday hotspot has to offer.

Famed for year-round warm weather and the grandiose nature of its buildings, malls and hotels, Dubai has also made a name for itself as a fuss-free family destination due to the sheer amount of kid-friendly things to do and its hotels catering from youngsters from little ones to teens.

A range of long, sandy beaches, vast theme parks, traditional markets and unique attractions means that there are plenty of ways to keep children entertained.

Far more than just a convenient stopover destination for long-haul flights, Dubai boasts an eclectic array of things to do. Below, we’ve rounded up a list of some of the best offerings to give you a welcome family getaway in the desert, from hotels that feature adjacent waterparks to exploring Dubai’s vibrant marina.

Best things to do with kids in Dubai 2025

1. Head to a waterpark

open image in gallery Aquaventure waterpark with Atlantis, The Palm in the background ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dubai is home to a number of waterparks attached to or associated with nearby hotels. A family holiday at the right property can give you all the perks of a luxury hotel stay with the added benefit of keeping the kids happy thanks to multiple slides, rides and pools (some hotels have free entry into nearby parks if you book a stay).

Dubai has four main waterparks: Aquaventure, Wild Wadi, Legoland and AquaFun. Legoland is aimed at children between the ages of two and 12, and AquaFun is an inflatable waterpark that lies just off The Beach at JBR (more on this further down). Wild Wadi is the city’s original waterpark, with over 30 attractions sitting near the Burj Al Arab and Jumeirah Beach, but Aquaventure is the world’s largest waterpark – this is Dubai after all – with 105 different slides and rides.

Aquaventure is a part of the world-famous Atlantis hotel, and Wild Wadi is attached to the Jumeirah Beach Hotel (though stays at the Madinat Jumeirah and Burj Al Arab also provide guests with complimentary access).

Booking the Atlantis will offer an epic stay and access to the largest waterpark in the world, but the hotel is among the most expensive in the city. The Jumeirah Beach Hotel is a more affordable (though still pricey) option that is also the picture of luxury; all its rooms have sweeping views over the Gulf, and it boasts five swimming pools and a section of private beach in addition to Wild Wadi.

2. Head Downtown

open image in gallery Dubai’s cityscape, with the Burj Khalifa at the centre ( Getty Images )

One of the city’s most important districts is Downtown. The result of a multi-billion pound development, this area is the city’s tourism hub, an area of superlatives that is centred around the Burj Khalifa, an 830-metre skyscraper that is the tallest building in the world. Nearby lie the Dubai Mall (the largest in the world) and the Dubai Fountain (the tallest performing fountain in the world). Watching the Fountain’s light performances, cruising on the 30-acre man-made lake and visiting the ‘At The Top’ observation deck on floor 124 of the Burj Khalifa are other activities that will likely leave little ones awestruck.

The Rove brand has brought affordable alternatives to several areas of Dubai, swapping luxury for more stripped-back accommodation. The Rove Downtown is located 15 minutes’ walk away from the Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall, with rooms that boast views of the rest of the Downtown area and a roof terrace complete with large outdoor pool.

3. Spend a day at Dubai Marina

open image in gallery Head down to Dubai Marina ( Getty Images )

Dubai Marina is the result of another multi-billion pound development scheme and sits around 20 minutes away from Downtown. Its five miles of waterside promenade are home to dozens of places to eat and shop, while the nearby JBR beach and The Beach at JBR are great places to relax surrounded by sea, sand and soaring skyscrapers. Alternative activities include the world’s longest urban zip line or a dhow boat cruise on the Marina itself, with on-board barbecues and dinners.

Just a short walk away lies Bluewaters Island, the newest addition to Dubai’s living and leisure scene. Opened in 2019, it is a man-made island in the Arabian Gulf that is home to a range of attractions, from Madame Tussauds to the Ain Dubai, the world’s largest ferris wheel (standing at a height of 210 metres).

There are numerous places to stay in and around the Marina, but Grosvenor House is one of the better-value options. Situated on the promenade, it is home to two restaurants, a top-floor bar and a swimming pool, and all of its rooms have views of the Marina (or surrounding areas) courtesy of large floor-to-ceiling windows.

4. Explore Dubai’s wild side

open image in gallery Hatta is a picturesque region near Dubai with plenty of outdoor activities available ( Getty Images )

Though the city is perhaps less well-known for its outdoor pursuits, in reality Dubai has a wealth of nearby natural beauty, from desert sands to rugged mountains and cool reservoirs. If you prefer to stay closer to the city, desert safaris are a good choice; you can explore the dunes in a 4X4, on a camel or on quad bikes before settling in for a meal and nights under the stars.

Further afield, Hatta is roughly an hour-and-a-half away from the city. This rocky area sits on the border with Oman, in the Hajar Mountains. It is centred around the old village of Hatta, a restored ‘Heritage Village’ that features stone houses, a defensive tower and a traditional falaj water system. A popular eco-tourism destination, it offers visitors the chance to go hiking, mountain biking, kayaking and even paragliding, while its reservoirs and lakes provide great wild swimming opportunities.

For a peaceful, secluded stay in the ‘wild side’ of Dubai, opt for the Bab Al Shams. An oasis surrounded by desert and palm trees, its design takes inspiration from fortified, rural Arab villages, with neutral tones and minimalist decor. It boasts two outdoor swimming pools and a spa.

5. Seek out the theme parks

open image in gallery The Global Village is a theme park with entertainment for all ages ( Getty Images )

If you thought Dubai’s waterparks were impressive, wait until you discover its theme parks, from film-based adventures to a park that showcases 90 world cultures.

The Global Village puts on several shows (from dance to fireworks) across its streets and 27 themed pavilions that celebrate the cultures and countries of the world, from Thailand to Russia. Meanwhile, movie buffs will love Motiongate, with 27 themed rides over several sections that include the Dreamworks Zone and Sony Pictures Studios.

IMG World of Adventure is the largest indoor theme park in the world, with 22 rides over four different areas and themes ranging from movie characters to dinosaurs. Legoland is an option that also caters to younger children, with an adjacent waterpark.

A Polynesian-themed hotel that sits near the Motiongate and Legoland parks, Lapita is centred around a large outdoor swimming pool and lazy river. The hotel also contains two more swimming pools, a fitness centre and four different dining options.

6. Immerse in Dubai’s history at the Old Town

open image in gallery Escape from the glitzy skyscrapers to the Old Town ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dubai’s Old Town is a collection of historic areas that stretches northeast from the border with Downtown up to and across Dubai Creek to Deira (Bur Dubai is the name given to the area west of the Creek). You can start in the Al Fahidi district of Bur Dubai; a testament to Old Arabia, its gypsum buildings and soaring wind towers are a world away from the skyscrapers of Downtown and house a range of traditional cafes, shops and places where you can learn about Arabian and Islamic culture.

Along the Creek you’ll find Al Seef, a mile-long district with modern buildings at one end, charming older structures at the other and winding stone streets in between. You can catch a traditional abra water taxi over the Creek to take you into Deira, a district full of Dubai’s famous souk markets, including the Spice Souk and the Gold Souk. For families who want to delve into the history and culture of the place they’re visiting, this is the perfect choice.

For views over Old Dubai and Dubai Creek, opt for a stay in Aloft Dubai Creek. Its spacious rooms have a contemporary style with floor-to-ceiling windows to give guests the best views possible, while its outdoor pool and open-air rooftop cinema offer child-friendly distractions on site.

7. Head to a family-friendly beach

open image in gallery The AquaFun Waterpark at JBR, The Beach ( The PC Agency )

Not all beaches in Dubai are centred around exclusive beach clubs and adults-only experiences; there are many stretches of sand that are big hitters with families.

JBR, The Beach is one of the best options, with a huge choice of watersports activities and places to eat, along with the all-important lifeguard-patrolled waters. Floating near the shore is the inflatable AquaFun Waterpark will offer endless fun, while water activites such as kayaks, and flyboards are also available. Backing the beach is a long line of restaurants, shops and playgrounds in between dips.

For a stay nearby, Sofitel Dubai Jumeirah Beach is just a stone’s throw away from the beach and offers adjoining rooms and late checkouts for sleepy teens.

8. Seek out the toy shops at Dubai Mall

open image in gallery As well as the toy shops, there are plenty of kids’ activities at Dubai Mall ( Getty Images )

The largest shopping mall is certainly not short of toy shops. If you are planning to stop by a few designer stores with your kids in tow, reward them with visit to the mall’s shops aimed at kids. Head to the Disney Store, Hamley’s and Lego to pick up your child’s next favourite plushy, or drop by Z Games to pick up the latest edition of their favourite video game.

If that’s not enough, Dubai Mall is also home to some of the best kids’ experiences in the city, from the aquarium and an indoor trampoline park, to a VR park and younger kids’ interactive experiences including miniature city KidZania and the brightly coloured Boo Boo Laand.

With a stay at Address Dubai Mall hotel, you are never too far away from a seventh trip to the Disney Store. The hotel has its own kids club for children between four and 12, complete with interactive activities and craft sessions.

9. Brave the zip line

open image in gallery Dubai’s is the longest urban zip line in the world ( Getty Images )

For those travelling with kids 12 and up, you can impress your teens with tickets to XLine Dubai Marina. You’ll have to put on that brave face in the name of making memories. This zip line measures 170 metres in height and 0.6 miles in length, making it the longest urban zip line in the world. The line takes daredevils from Amwaj Towers to the Marina Mall at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. There’s no better place to take in the Marina skyline than zipping right through it.

If you want to stay within Dubai Marina, book a room at the family-friendly Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort and Marina. You can’t go wrong with the hotel’s splash pads, lazy river, slides and kids’ clubs to keep all ages entertained.

10. Dine out with the family

open image in gallery Seek out the Wavehouse at Atlantis The Palm ( Getty Images )

Dubai is known for its innovative food scene, from French fine dining to top-notch pan Asian cuisine. While some well-renowned restaurants with tasting menus or rare ingredients may not satisfy your kids’ palette, there are plenty of eateries in Dubai where even the youngest members of the family can experience the culinary magic this city has to offer.

For fussy eaters, you can’t go wrong with a brunch at More Cafe, offering dishes from all over the world, from soups hailing from the middle east to French pastries, Italian pastas and even fish and chips. Over on The Palm, you will find the Wavehouse, hailed as one of the best family restaurants in Dubai. Before snacking on burgers, chicken tenders or even sharing a one-metre-long hot dog, kids can burn off a bit of energy at the bowling alley, two levels of games arcades or five levels of soft play.

If you have had enough burgers for one trip, opt for an Italian meal out. At Luigia, choose from dozens of pizzas and pastas, and finish off the evening with a tiramisu while the kids hang out in the restaurant’s cinema area, complete with a football table and arcade games.

The Wavehouse can be found on the Atlantis complex on The Palm. If a stay at the iconic Atlantis The Palm hotel is not available, Atlantis The Royal also has a variety of family-friendly rooms, babysitting services and a dedicated family area.

