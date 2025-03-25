Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thanks to its linear, coast-hugging layout, you’re never far from the beach in Dubai – indeed, golden sands run almost the entire length of the city. With calm turquoise waters, top-quality facilities and the UAE’s year-round sunshine (ideal from October to March), you’ll be glad you squeezed a beach day – or two – into your action-packed Dubai itinerary.

Not every beach is created equal, of course: some are hives of activity, where you can rent jet skis, play volleyball, sip happy-hour cocktails and splash your way around inflatable waterparks – while others are simply pristine patches of sand. And while many of Dubai’s best beaches are free to enjoy, its more exclusive shores require a day pass or reservation, which grants you additional perks like deluxe loungers, refreshments and waiter service.

There’s no such thing as a bad beach in Dubai, but these are its top sandy stretches – whether for family fun or an adults-only escape, or if you’ve just got a few hours in the city.

The best beaches in Dubai

At a glance

Best beach for watersports: Kite Beach

Kite Beach Best family beach: JBR, The Beach

JBR, The Beach Best adults-only beach: Drift Beach Dubai

Drift Beach Dubai Best beach for food: J1 Beach

J1 Beach Best beach for nightlife: Palm West Beach

Palm West Beach Best beach closest to Dubai Airport: Al Mamzar Beach Park

1. Kite Beach

Best: For watersports and activities

open image in gallery Kite Beach will provide an adrenaline rush with its many water sports ( The PC Agency )

Welcome to Dubai’s playground, whose gentle waves are ideal for kayaking and paddleboarding, and whose sands feature volleyball courts, book-swap kiosks, high-rope courses and a jogging trail. Kite Beach is also very accessible, offering beach wheelchairs to hire, while food trucks and changing facilities are never far away. The constant sea breeze has made this beach a popular spot for kitesurfers too: water sports centre Kite n Surf offers beginners’ tuition, as well as kayak and SUP rentals from 7am. Free entry.

2. JBR, The Beach

Best for families

open image in gallery JBR is a favourite among families due to its floating waterpark ( The PC Agency )

With its huge choice of watersports and restaurants – and abundance of clean facilities – JBR, The Beach is a big hit with families. Its lifeguard-patrolled water is shallow and calm, and the inflatable AquaFun Waterpark floats just off-shore: ideal if your little ones (aged six and over) can’t sit still. Activity centres offer kayak, SUP and flyboard rentals, plus white-knuckle trips on banana boats and jet skis. It’s an oh-so-Dubai scene, with paragliders landing at nearby Skydive Dubai, the Ain Dubai wheel spinning just across the water, and JBR’s skyscrapers looming overhead. The boardwalk is full of restaurants, shops, playgrounds and cafés, while winter brings fairground rides and festivals too. Free entry.

3. Drift Beach Dubai

Best for couples

open image in gallery Rather spend a day relaxing by the water away from children? Buy a pass to Drift Beach ( The PA Agency )

When you’re child-free, nothing ruins a peaceful beach day like unruly kids (and their doting parents) – so hurrah for adults-only Drift Beach Dubai. Its minimum age is 16, and under-20s must be accompanied by a grown-up, so it’s blissfully free from tantrums and boisterous beach games. Spend your day relaxing (and posing) on the immaculate sand, and devouring seafood linguine served to your sun lounger – ideally with an ice bucket of rosé. It’s part of the five-star One&Only Royal Mirage hotel; day passes priced from AED 150 (£31.50).

4. Umm Suqeim Beach

Best for sunset dips

open image in gallery Have a busy day planned around Dubai? You can still squeeze in a bit of beach time at Umm Suqeium ( Katarina Premfors )

While technically part of the Kite Beach area, Umm Suqeim is known as “Sunset Beach” for its late opening hours – and it’s actually accessible 24/7. After a long day’s sightseeing you can join the locals who come for a post-work dip, just as the last gasp of sunshine turns the scene golden. It’s lovely at all times of year, but the sea is bath-warm until November: not exactly refreshing in summer, but a joy to wallow in on cooler winter nights. Free entry.

5. Anantara World Islands Dubai

Best for getting away from it all

open image in gallery Ever wondered what its like to be on Dubai’s famous World Islands? Head to the beach on ‘Argentina’ at the Anantara resort ( Getty Images )

If you’ve always wondered about Dubai’s World Islands – the artificial archipelago loosely shaped like a map of the world – now’s your chance to visit. Located on the island of “Argentina”, the luxurious Anantara World Islands Dubai resort has all the hallmarks of a Maldivian getaway: think overwater villas, swaying palm trees and fresh coconuts to sip on your sun lounger. Its beach is long and impeccably groomed, and the 15-minute transfer from the city keeps crowds at bay: ideal if you’re craving a day’s escape (or longer). It is only accessible with a day pass, priced from AED 600 (£126) for adults – of which AED 300 (£63) is redeemable on food, drink and the spa.

6. J1 Beach

Best: For foodies

open image in gallery J1 beach provides so many food choices to discover you won’t ever feel like leaving ( The PC Agency )

The latest addition to Dubai’s luxury waterfront scene, J1 Beach opened in late 2024 on the coastline formerly known as La Mer – and is fast becoming the city’s hottest dining destination. Its 13 high-end restaurants sit right on the sand, with sea-breezy terraces and sun lounger service, plus live entertainment and happy-hour cocktails. Highlights include French-inspired Chouchou, Spanish-Mediterranean Lúnico and Greek-style Sirene Beach – which also hosts outdoor yoga workshops on winter weekends. Bookings essential.

7. Palm West Beach

Best: For (all day) nightlife

open image in gallery Change your party plans for a dance on the beach at Palm West ( The PC Agency )

With their sugar-soft sands, lounger-lined infinity pools and views of Dubai Marina’s extraordinary skyscrapers, the beach clubs on Palm West Beach are gorgeous from every angle. At the northern tip of the sand, The Club features seven Instagram-worthy hangouts – such as Africa-inspired Sān, boho-chic Eva and the billowing white cabanas of Gallery 7/40. Whichever you choose, this is the place to see and be seen, where DJs spin Ibiza vibes and champagne corks pop like NYE fireworks – to the delight of the best (un)dressed crowds in Dubai. Sun beds at Sān are priced from AED 200 (£42) on weekdays.

8. Al Mamzar Beach Park

Best: For stopovers

open image in gallery For one last hurrah on Dubai’s silky sands, head to Al Mamzar before making your way to the airport ( The PC Agency )

If you’re on a quick stopover, or will be hanging around after check-out for a late flight home, Al Mamzar is the beach for you. It’s just a 15-minute (and largely congestion-free) drive from the airport, and its facilities include showers and changing areas. The park is big, and you can rent bikes to explore the picnic spots and beaches. On Mondays and Wednesdays it’s open exclusively for women (no exceptions), and entry costs AED 5 (£1) per day.

