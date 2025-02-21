Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A sprawling desert metropolis and the UAE’s most visited destination, Dubai has become a beacon of innovation and spectacle teeming with glitzy skyscrapers and opulent atmosphere.

It has forged a reputation as a premier destination for shopping, fine dining and all-inclusive stays, attracting visitors from across the globe as it undertakes ambitious development projects that have seen it become home to numerous superlatives, including the world’s tallest building and one of biggest malls on the planet.

One of these projects is the Dubai Marina. Started in 2003, the area has spawned towering buildings against the calm of the water and has since evolved into one of the city’s favourite social hangouts along the shore as well as a hive for entertainment and activities.

You won’t be without things to do in this city within a city, serving as a hub of water-based activities, or why not see the Marina from above with a skydiving session? But where to start? We’ve rounded up a list of the best things to do while visiting as well as a few places to stay.

1. Go on a walk

open image in gallery The Marina area has almost five miles of promenade ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Dubai Marina Walk covers almost five miles of waterside promenade and is home to over 60 dining venues and 305 retail outlets, making it a great way to spend a day. Picturesque waterfront views can be enjoyed throughout the route, while the presence of dozens of skyscrapers such as Princess Tower, Cayan Tower and Marina 101 add up to a backdrop of staggering urban beauty.

The walk itself will take you across a number of the attractions mentioned below, from the Mall to several cruise starting points. For something a little different, head to Covent Garden Market, an open-air market that runs from October to April.

2. Hit the beach

open image in gallery The beach with the Marina skyline in the background ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If the sweltering temperatures are getting too much, a visit to the beach might be a good way to cool off. Across the Marina and onto the coast, family-friendly beaches offer long stretches of golden sand that gently slope into the emerald waters of the Arabian Gulf. While most of the beach is free and open to the public, some parts are used by the hotels within Jumeirah Beach Residence, so you must be a guest or have a beach day pass. The beach has a lively atmosphere and plenty of activities on offer, from camel rides and jet skiing to inflatable waterparks and waterside markets.

3. Set sail

open image in gallery Dhow boats are a popular way to cruise the Marina ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Dubai’s Marina offers several options for exploring the water. A popular option is a cruise on a traditional wooden dhow boat, where guests can eat dinner while taking in the sights of skyscrapers, yachts and iconic buildings such as the Burj Al Arab or the Atlantis. Sightseeing boat tours will also cover most of these landmarks, while premium options include yacht tours that throw in breakfasts and barbecues. If you’re looking for something a little more laidback, you can use an abra (a traditional water taxi) to transport you via a short but scenic water route.

4. Visit the mall

open image in gallery The mall is the area’s premier shopping destination ( Getty Images )

While the Marina Mall may be far smaller than the Dubai Mall, it is still worth a visit for those who might want to pop in for some (air-conditioned) shopping while strolling the promenade. Its four floors are modest by Dubai’s standards, though it still contains 114 shops and numerous dining options. You’ll find a range of international and local stores offering everything from fashion to electronics, as well as a variety of entertainment areas, including a Dolby cinema and an indoor soft play area for kids.

5. Take on the zip line

open image in gallery The zip line is one of the highest in the world ( Getty Images )

Officially named XLine Dubai Marina, this zip line measures 170 metres in height and 0.6 miles in length, making it the longest urban zip line in the world. The line takes daredevils from Amwaj Towers to the Marina Mall at speeds of up to 50 miles per hour. The Marina also offers other adrenaline-fuelled activities, such as indoor skiing and speedboat tours.

6. Dine out

open image in gallery The Marina is a great place for dining – Pier 7 alone has seven restaurants ( Getty Images )

The Marina and promenade area are home to an eclectic mix of dining options, from casual mall food halls to premium fine-dining experiences. Pier 7 is arguably the Marina’s principal fine-dining destination, with seven floors that each house different restaurants, from hearty British cuisine to Asian fusion. And for something completely different, there’s the option to eat dinner suspended 50 metres in the air at Dinner in the Sky, held up by a crane while you enjoy tortellini or sea bass.

The area isn’t all novelty dining and expensive set menus though. You’ll find everything from international cuisines to vegan restaurants; Mama Zonia, Abd el Wahab and Asia Asia are all popular options.

7. Visit Bluewaters Island

open image in gallery Bluewaters Island is home to the Ain ferris wheel ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A more recent addition to Dubai, Bluewaters Island is a self-styled ‘lifestyle destination’ that contains residential, retail, leisure and entertainment areas. It sits just opposite the Marina, with popular spots including, Tr88house kids’ play centre, Illusion City museum and Madame Tussauds. Linked to the beach by a 300-metre walkway, the island provides walks along the coastline, though its defining spot is definitely the Ain Dubai, a 250-metre tall ferris wheel – with 47 separate pods – that is the tallest in the world.

8. Skydive Dubai

open image in gallery Dare to take the leap at Dubai Marina? ( Getty Images )

Life in Dubai is out of the ordinary, so why don’t you try something that could really push you out of your comfort zone by taking to the skies with Skydive Dubai? Thrill-seekers can take the leap from above the Palm Jumeirah from a plane, taking in the sights of the iconic Palm and the superstructures lining the Marina. This once-in-a-lifetime experience will cost AED 2,599 (£561) but the exhilarating sensation is said to be well worth the price.

If skydiving is taking it to the extreme, why not fly across the Marina coastline at 1,500ft in a gyrocopter, a plane-helicopter hybrid for breathtaking views of the city.

Where to stay in Dubai Marina

The Marina and its surrounding areas contain a variety of places to stay that cater to different budgets.

If you want exceptional views of the Marina and the Arabian Gulf at more affordable prices, try Rove Dubai Marina, located in the southwest corner of the strip.

The hotel has modern amenities and is a practical place to base yourselves before exploring the Marina and the beach, with interconnecting rooms, a 24-hour gym and laundromat.

There are several options within the mid-£100s to £250 per night range. Grosvenor House is a particularly good option at the lower end; situated on the promenade, you can enjoy stand-out city views from many of its modern, minimalist rooms or the bar on the 44th floor. To add to the luxury, the hotel also has an outdoor pool, world-renowned restaurants and free guest access to a private beach sister hotel, Le Royal Meridien.

Although more expensive, the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa offers one of the more affordable stays on the Palm Jumeirah. Rooms are elegant and contemporary, and each comes with a balcony. It also has its own pool, fitness centre and tennis courts, plus a long section of private beach.

There’s no shortage of options for those who want to fork out vast sums on a hotel stay. The Waldorf Astoria is at the lower end of this scale; located on the Palm Jumeirah, it has sophisticated rooms with large balconies offering exceptional views of the Gulf. The hotel has its own section of private beach to add to a fitness centre, spa, water sports centre and pools, one of which is adults-only.

