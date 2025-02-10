Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sicily is like a wedding cake. Layers upon layers of heritage and tradition, combined with a landscape that sweeps from the mountains into the glistening sea. Between the fiery Mount Etna and the colourful, narrow streets of the ancient cities, the largest of the Mediterranean islands continues to be one of the most attractive holiday spots in Italy – with some of the finest places to stay.

For those looking for history and culture, cities like Taormina, Ragusa and Syracuse show off the foundations of Sicily through its architecture and museums. Active travellers will find the wilderness of the Madonie mountain range perfect for hiking and cycling. Eating will always be an intriguing activity in Sicily, where ‘Italian’ cuisine is influenced by Greek, Spanish, French, Jewish and Arabic flavours through the conflicts and conquest of past centuries.

The island’s popularity has seen a surge in hotel openings. From ancient monasteries and century-old family farmlands, restored palaces and luxurious seaside resorts, there is a place for everyone visiting Sicily – here are the best hotels to stay in.

Best hotels in Sicily 2025

1. Monaci delle Terre Nere hotel

Zafferana Etnea

open image in gallery Sleep in a historic 17th-century monastery ( Monaci delle Terre Nere )

Monaci delle Terre Nere began as an Augustinian monastery in the 17th century, and it has become the passion project of its owner, Guido Coffa, to restore the property from ruin to its former glory. While retaining the monastic heritage, Guido had added personal touches to the interior by combining the rustic foundations with dashes of fine contemporary art among the antique pieces. According to the Slow Food movement, ingredients for the on-site fine dining restaurant Locanda Nerello are mostly sourced from the 25 hectares of the estate’s own farm and organic vineyard on the slope of Mount Etna.

Address: Via Monaci, Via Pietralunga, sn, 95019 Zafferana Etnea CT

2. Hotel Le Calette

Cefalu

open image in gallery The hotel has a highly rated spa and wellness area ( Hotel Le Calette )

One wouldn’t imagine a more picturesque place than Cefalu, with its sandy beach and bustling town centre flanked by mountains that dip dramatically into the sea. And yet, follow the rocks into its coves and you get a completely different perspective, and this is where Hotel Le Calette sets itself apart. Wedged into the coves (calettes) of the rocks at one end of Cefalu, hidden behind a bay are two parts to the hotel – one five-star wing, one four-star. Both share an excellent beach club with a bar and restaurant, as well as a separate dining area called Gourmet Cala Luna for a more romantic dining experience. There is also an excellent spa and wellness area for all that important pampering after a day out exploring.

Address: Via Cavallaro, 12, 90015 Cefalù PA

3. ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA hotel

Siculiana

open image in gallery The ADLER spa resort is surrounded by nature ( Alex Fitz )

If trying to disconnect and disappear is one of your reasons to come to Sicily, then ADLER Spa Resort, on the quiet south coast surrounded by wilderness, will be the perfect retreat. Its architecture is designed to blend into the hills of the surrounding nature reserves – it seemingly disappears into the curves of the landscape. Guests are invited to join daily guided hikes to learn about the flora and fauna of the area. A white sandy beach can be reached just at the base of the hill via a walking track or with a quick buggy transfer. The spa is a dream, where a rejuvenating massage is perfect way to spend a couple of hours before a scrumptious dinner at the end of the day.

Address: Contrada Salsa, 92010 Siculiana AG

4. San Domenico Palace, Four Seasons hotel

Taormina

open image in gallery Look out over the Ionian sea and towards Mount Etna ( Four Seasons )

TheWhite Lotus did not choose this hotel to be its backdrop for no reason. The San Domenico Palace is a stunning hotel. It has the charmed location of being close to all of Taormina’s historical sights, at the same time feeling a world away from the crowds on its clifftop position with sweeping views of the Ionian Sea and Mount Etna. Other than the modernised interior of the rooms according to the Four Seasons standard, much of the historic monastery ambience has been carefully preserved. It is worth trying to stay in the smaller bedrooms found in the original wing of the building where monks used to live.

Address: Via S. Domenico, 5, 98039 Taormina ME

5. La Foresteria Planetaestate hotel

Menfi

open image in gallery This family-run hotel offers warm Sicilian hospitality to guests staying in its 14 rooms ( La Foresteria Planetaestate )

La Foresteria Wine Resort is among the best boutique hotels in Sicily. Its 14 rooms may not have the slick decor of many high-end properties but the welcome here is akin to being inducted into the family. Guests can sign up for vineyard tours and tastings of the Planeta family’s award-winning wines or choose to do very little and simply relax. Surrounded by vineyards, olive groves and a garden of flowers and herbs, the outlook from the terrace is perfect for enjoying dolce far niente – sweet idleness. Adding to the resort’s intimate allure, La Foresteria is a short trip away from the beautiful Blue Flag Fiori Beach, and has its own beach club that guests of the resort have free access to. Wine and beach? Yes please.

Address: Contrada Passo di Gurra Ex S.S. 115 s.p. 79, Km 91 92013 Menfi

6. Villa Igiea hotel

Palermo

open image in gallery This 19th-century palazzo is a hit with celebrities and royalty ( Villa Igiea )

Glamourous Villa Igiea is a long-time favourite of royalty, dignitaries and celebrities from around the world. Shadowed in the foot of Mount Pellegrino, this 19th-century palazzo is a step away from the hustle and bustle of Palermo, and remains one of the best hotels around the Sicilian capital. The Art Nouveau interior is impressive and the elegant garden, shaded by umbrella pines and perfumed by citrus trees, is close to the marina and the indigo waters of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The highlight is dining in the original Louis XVI hall that is home to Florio Restaurant, which serves up a menu of modernised Sicilian flavours.

Address: Salita Belmonte 43, Palermo

7. Hotel Des Étrangers Siracusa

Syracuse

open image in gallery Most rooms have picture-perfect views of the Ionian sea ( Hotel des estrangers )

Imagine staying among the ancient ruins, fortress and museums of the small island Ortygia where original Syracuse was founded, in a grand hotel that was once part of the iconic Grand Tour of Italy, frequented by the rich and famous. Well, you can – the Grand Hotel Des Etrangers is one of the best luxury hotels in Syracuse. The property embraces its past – you won’t miss its classical palatial façade – but it brought up to date with its modern guest facilities. The views from the terrace towards the Ionian Sea are perfect for that sunset aperitif after a couple of hours of pampering in the spa.

Address: Passeggio Adorno 10/12, Siracusa 96100 (SR)

8. Hotel Villa Favorita

Noto

open image in gallery Staying at Hotel Villa Favorita feels like being in a grand family’s summer residence ( Hotel Villa Favorita )

A historic hotel that was born from an 18th-century summer residence of the Di Lorenzo family, barons of Granieri and marquises of Castelluccio – and it’s still managed by the same family. Hotel Villa Favorita retains much of the grandeur of nobility, with a beautiful Italian garden and ancient almond trees; the latter line the entrance and the pool, which overlooks the Unesco-listed Baroque city of Noto. The Villa’s own production of olive oil and wines, as well as a small farm with citrus fruits, almonds and a flock of chickens, supply the ingredients to its restaurant, which serves traditional Sicilian dishes.

Address: SP34, 96017 Noto SR

9. San Giorgio Palace hotel

Ragusa

open image in gallery Carved into the rocks, this hotel is a haven for art and sculpture ( San Giorgio Palace )

Ancient Ragusa Ibla is commonly described as an island within the island. As the former house of Sicilian nobility, in this old part of Ragusa, San Giorgio Palace seems to be carved into the island’s ancient rocks. The surprise comes not from the modern bedrooms that retain part of the stone foundations, nor the private garden with colours and aromas that sends guests into an sensual bliss. It is the hotel’s vast array of Sicilian art, from ceramics to mosaics, sculptures to paintings, celebrating Sicilian culture and heritage through visual interpretations that are displayed in every corner of the Palace.

Address: Via Avvocato Giovanni Ottaviano, 97100 Ragusa RG

10. The Ashbee hotel

Taormina

open image in gallery A restaurant with two Michelin stars awaits after a day in the sun ( The Ashbee )

If you think there is an English colonial feel to this hotel, you’d be right. The Ashbee was built in 1908 by Colonel Shaw-Hellier – alongside his friend and architect Charles Robert Ashbee, a lead figure in the Arts & Craft movement – as his residence in the last four years of his life. Each room has a character of its own, and the hotel’s restaurant, which holds two Michelin stars, is considered one of the “most desirable and exclusive locations” by the prestigious guide. Step outside and you’re in the heart of Taormina, with easy access to the Teatro Antico di Taormina and many of this city’s other attractions.

Address: Viale S. Pancrazio, 46, 98039 Taormina ME

11. Villa Athena Resort hotel

Agrigento

open image in gallery Look out over the ancient temple of Concordia from Villa Athena ( Villa Athena Resort )

Located within the Unesco World Heritage Valley of the Temples of Agrigento, Villa Athena Resort is the ideal hotel for visiting this Italian Capital of Culture in 2025. This 18th-century villa is the only five-star property within the compound, offering an unobstructed view of the ancient Temple of Concordia from its restaurant and some of the rooms; the quiet surrounds of the olive groves and farm create an illusion of being the only house among the ruins. Recently renovated rooms are spacious and furnished with all the essentials for a comfortable stay that feels like home for travellers, including a writing desk and arm chairs, plus a separate living space in the suites. When not sightseeing, guests can join cooking classes, have picnics on the farm or simply unwind at the spa.

Address: Via Passeggiata Archeologica, 33 cap. 92100 Agrigento

12. Polizzi Generosa hotel

Susafa

open image in gallery This luxury farmhouse retreat is set on a working farm ( Polizzi Generosa )

Surrounded by Sicily’s bio-diverse Madonie mountain range and 600 hectares of farmland, Susafa is a little luxury retreat from the world. This farmhouse has been owned by the Saeli-Rizzutos since the 19th century, and the family has transformed the farmhouse into a cultural experience destination in Sicily. Each room had a traditional function in the past and now are tastefully decorated with modern facilities. The property still maintains a working farm, producing many of the ingredients for the seasonal menu at Susafa’s Il Granaio restaurant. Cuisine is at the centre of the Susafa experience, and guests are offered cooking classes, picnics and luncheons in the fields, garden tours and wine tasting sessions.

Address: Contrada Susafa, 90028 Polizzi Generosa PA

FAQs

What currency do I need in Sicily?

Sicily uses the euro (€).

When is the best time of year to visit Sicily?

In the summer months, between June and September, daily average highs stay above 30C, with the hottest month being August, with a daily average maximum of 35C.

For those who are seeking a slightly cooler holiday, visiting in May or October sees average highs of around 26C.

