Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When it comes to holidays under the Italian sun, Sicily is a dream for many. It has glorious coastlines dotted with sandy and rocky beaches, and a wild and mountainous core that is the heart of its dramatic landscape across the island. A mix of ancient cultures have left their mark in the cities and villages in architecture and cuisine, and the countryside is lush with wild nature and agriculture. Despite the imagery of Sicily being a playground for the rich and famous in their uber luxury villas, there are plenty of affordable quality stays for those with limited budget.

Whether it be a country retreat you are after or a relaxing beach break, Sicily has a great option of accommodations ranging from bed and breakfasts to farmhouse stays to all-inclusive resorts to cater for any budget. Here’s our selection of quality stays under £150 for any style of holiday.

The best affordable hotels in Sicily

At a glance

1. LELE Guesthouse

open image in gallery Laze in the pool overlooking the ocean at LELE Guesthouse ( LELE Guesthouse )

This little beachside house, built by the owner’s grandfather in the 1970s and recently renovated, is one of the best seaside stays for the budget travellers. Not only does Lele Guesthouse have access to a great beach across the road, there is an infinity pool facing the ocean for those who wish to just chill at the property and observe the sunsets over the sea. Scoglitti is close to the ancient city of Ragusa and the hiking trails of nearby nature parks. Room rates include breakfast and there are plenty of dining options in Scoglitti for lunch and dinner.

Address: Via Riviera Lanterna, 217, 97019 Scoglitti

Read more: The best hotels in Sicily for luxury retreats, beach stays and family holidays

2. Modica Beach Resort hotel

open image in gallery For a quality stay at a lower price, book a room at ModicaBe ( Modica Beach Resort )

This contemporary beach resort on the south-eastern corner of Sicily is not only one of Sicily’s best beach resorts, it is also surprisingly affordable for the quality of accommodation on offer. Located within a short driving distance to several of Sicily’s ancient and charming villages nearby, including Ragusa, Noto and the main town of Modica itself, there are plenty for day trip sightseeing options. Alternatively, make use of the resort’s facilities and enjoy a beachside family holiday that won’t cost a mortgage.

Address: Via del Laghetto ang, Via Taormina, 97010 Modica

Read more: The best luxury and boutique hotels in Sicily for spa treatments, Michelin cuisine and impeccable views

3. San Giorgio Palace hotel

open image in gallery Be surrounded by Sicilian art and gardens at San Giorgio Palace ( San Giorgio Palace )

A beautiful boutique hotel, housed in a former residence of Sicilian nobility in the most historical part of Ragusa, San Giorgio Palace is a rare find. The intimate atmosphere of the property that prides itself with their collection of Sicilian art works and a beautifully sculpted garden feels much more luxurious than its reasonable price tag. There are rooms that are outside the main property in a separate structure with a range of budget, including single rooms catering for solo travellers without compromising the comfort at this four-star hotel.

Address: Via Avvocato Giovanni Ottaviano, 97100 Ragusa

Read more: The insider’s tour of the Tuscan city at the heart of Renaissance painting

4. La Tonnara di Bonagia hotel

open image in gallery La Tonnara di Bonagia’s neighbour is the dramatic Mount Cofano, jutting out into the Tyrrhenian Sea ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In a converted 17th-century fishery that was part of the once-thriving tuna fishing heritage of western Sicily, La Tonnara di Bonagia relishes a coastal position looking over the Tyrrhenian Sea and Mount Cofano across the bay. Wedged in a quiet location about 10 kilometres from bustling Trapani, the resort is a corner of serenity after a day exploring the area’s human and nature heritage. Basic but tastefully decorated rooms, apartments and suites, are comfortable and down-to-earth, and there is a small beach that can be accessed via the jetty. There is a restaurant that serves a Sicilian menu, which can also cater for some special dietary requirements.

Address: Largo Tonnara, 1, 91019 Valderice

Read more: Rome is more family-friendly than you think – these are the best things to do on a budget

5. Mangia’s Brucoli hotel

open image in gallery From family rooms to luxury suites, there’s a place to stay for every budget at Mangia’s Brucoli ( Mangia’s Brucoli )

Those who enjoy the facilities and space of a big resort will find Mangia’s Brucoli a well-priced option on the east coast of Sicily. The resort’s tiered complex of rooms and suites ensures the privacy of guests, and the villas among the extensive garden are perfect for families and friends travelling together, providing the choice of luxury suites with individual plunge pools for couples with a higher budget. The resort has three pools, a gym, six restaurants and two pubs with a range of international flavours – so there is all the convenience you need for any type of holiday.

Address: Contrada Gisira, Brucoli

Read more: The best things to do in Lake Garda

6. Agriturismo Masseria sul Mare hotel

open image in gallery Planning on hiking in Sicily? Stay near the trails at Masseria sul Mare ( Masseria sul Mare )

For the nature lovers who wish to stay away from the busy towns of Sicily, Masseria sul Mare is a friendly farm stay with a lovely restaurant, within easy reach of the nature reserve of the Cassibile canyon, where some of the lesser-known archaeological sites and ruins can be found as well as the rocky hiking trail along the coast with quiet swimming spots. There are rooms in the main house as well as standalone cottages for those seeking more privacy. The location also makes a fantastic base for those who wish to explore Syracuse, located 20km north of the masseria.

Address: Strada statale 115 Siracusa - Noto km 391,600 Contrada Gallina Avola

Read more: The Italian mountain resort that finally proves ski breaks can be relaxing too

7. Torre Don Virgilio hotel

open image in gallery Experience a Sicilian countryside pile like no other at Torre don Virgilio ( Torre don Virgilio )

Perched on a plateau looking down to the sea, Torre Don Virgilio farm estate and its meadows has the sort of cosy and romantic atmosphere that makes it popular with weddings. That doesn’t mean it’ll cost a fortune; the peace and serenity of the Sicilian countryside can also be affordable. On the estate, you’ll be made to feel at home by the family, and there are plenty of space to roam. It can feel like being in the middle of nowhere but still within easy reach to the sharp limestone cliffs, ancient water mills and caves of Cava d’Ispica Gorge, as well as being easy day-trip distance to the historic towns of Syracuse, Noto, Ragusa and the Modica main town.

Address: Via Rocciola Scrofani 260, 97015 Modica

Read more: Not just the Jubilee – the best events in Rome in 2025, from art to archaeology

8. Villa Santa Margherita hotel

open image in gallery Foodies will love the family-run cooking classes and BBQ facilities at Villa Santa Margherita ( Villa Santa Margherita )

There is a lot to love about Villa Santa Margherita. The historic agricultural building is still a working farm with its own olive oil and wine production. Situated among the hilly interior of south-eastern Sicily surrounded by nature reserves, guests can engage in cycling and hiking tours organised by the farmhouse, and food lovers can join the family for a cooking class and tastings. On the estate, there is a lovely outdoor pool to lounge by and barbecue facilities surrounded by a beautiful garden. Rooms are airy and comfortable, and families with children will particularly love the space of the two-bedroom suite.

Address: C.da Santa Margherita 39, Chiaramonte Gulfi

Read more: How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast

9. Hotel San Michele

open image in gallery Local craftwork makes up the colourful accents of the interiors around Hotel San Michele ( Hotel San Michele )

Restored from an ancient church San Michele, where surviving parts of the original church have been integrated into the design, Hotel San Michele is among the most charming of properties in the heart of historic Trapani. Local crafts feature heavily in the interior furnishing of the hotel, brightened by the Sicilian tile flooring throughout. The quality of the rooms are fantastic for the price you pay, which includes a lovely breakfast in the patio enclosed within the walls of the building that makes you feel right at home.

Address: Via San Michele, 16 91100 - Trapani

Read more: This popular European capital is surprisingly good for kids – and can be done on a budget

10. Palazzo Gatto Art Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery For an ultra-modern stay, head to Palazzo Gatto ( Palazzo Gatto )

Housed in a restored 18th-century residence, the exterior of Palazzo Gatto might look just like any other historical buildings around Trapani but the renovated interior, with its chrome frames and boxy designs, makes you feel a bit like being in a space ship. Contemporary art is at the heart of its vibe, with spaces decorated with ceramic pieces from Sicily’s pottery town, Santo Stefano di Camastra. There is a spa and a rooftop bar, as well as private parking. You can even book a wine tasting session with the hotel’s own cellar, stocked with a range of great Sicilian wines.

Address: Via Cuba 9-11, 91100 Trapani

Read more: I’m the concierge at the real White Lotus hotel – this is how our guests really spend their time and money

11. Il Castello hotel

open image in gallery Il Castello can be found tucked away in the hilltop village of Petralia Sottana ( Getty Images )

Popular with hikers passing through Petralia Sottana, a pretty hilltop village in the wild and less visited Madonie mountain range, Il Castello is a cosy boutique hotel within a restored Norman castle dating back to 1062. Right in the centre of the village, it is perfect for those looking to get off the beaten track and explore the ‘other mountains’ of Sicily. There are plenty of trails leading into the hills for day hikes, or simply stroll the narrow alleys of the village and visit Petralia Soprana, the twin village higher up the mountain. The restaurant has an excellent seasonal menu of Sicilian country flavours and a great wine selection to wash it all down with.

Address: Via Generale di Maria, 27 90027 Petralia Sottana

Read more: Escape Amalfi’s tourist trail with this hidden gem just two hours down the coast

12. Relais Chiaramonte hotel

open image in gallery Relais Chiaramonte is found deep within an olive grove estate near Ragusa ( Getty Images )

A resort-style country hotel that is the definition of affordable luxury. Relais Chiaramonte is part of the large olive oil estate of the same name, located into the hills between Ragusa and the south-east Sicilian coast, offering a quiet retreat away from the bustling town centres. Its beautiful rooms and suites easily rival any of the five-star resorts. The swimming pool has a panoramic view of the surrounding countryside, and the resort offers a range of quality services such as spa treatments and painting classes, or active activities such as cycling through the olive groves of the estate. It’s great for those on a self-drive holiday – alternatively, the resort does offer airport transfers.

Address: Contrada Gisolfo, SP81, Km 7, 97100 Ragusa

Read more: The mountain town that’s an escape from the summer crowds in Venice