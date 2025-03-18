Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With such a heavily indented coastline, it’s not surprising that Dubrovnik has a wide choice of beachfront accommodation. The area near the Ploče Gate, the southern entrance to the walled Old Town, usually has some of the city’s grandest waterside hotels, but most are being renovated except for the Hotel Excelsior. Head beyond the Pile Gate, the Old Town’s northern gate, and you reach Miramare Bay and its high-class hotels.

Dubrovnik’s biggest collection of beach hotels is along the rocky coastlines of the Lapad and Babin Kuk peninsulas north of the Old Town. This is where you’ll find the majority of Dubrovnik’s beaches, particularly within Lapad Bay and the northern coast of Babin Kuk. You won’t find sandy beaches here, so bring swimming shoes to make the most of the pebbly and rocky beaches and the concrete bathing platforms created by many of the hotels here. And whatever hotel websites might tell you, legally there’s no such thing as a private beach in Croatia.

Here’s our guide to the best beach hotels in Dubrovnik.

The best beach hotels in Dubrovnik

1. Hotel Excelsior Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Hotel Excelsior has a large bathing platform leading to the shimmering waters ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

Like many of the beachfront hotels in Dubrovnik, the Hotel Excelsior makes the most of its waterfront location with a long concrete bathing platform with steps leading into the sparkling waters of the Adriatic. From here you have fabulous views of both the Old Town, just to the north, and the island of Lokrum right in front. Five-star luxury is spread between both halves of the hotel – the original 1913 stone villa and its modern 1970s addition – and it’s only a 10-minute walk from the Old Town’s Ploče Gate and the town’s main Banje Beach. Check out the spa’s large indoor pool and the hotel’s three restaurants.

Address: Ulica Frana Supila 12, Dubrovnik, Croatia

2. Hotel Kompas Dubrovnik

open image in gallery Contemporary rooms at Hotel Kompas – many with balconies and terraces ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

The main beach in Lapad Bay is only a stone’s throw from Hotel Kompas, a tall, sleek hotel with wonderful sea views from the balconies and terraces of its contemporary rooms. Luckily there’s a section of this pebbly beach where sunloungers are reserved for hotel guests. The Kompas’s huge street-level terraces includes the outdoor tables for its restaurant, and this spills out on to pavement to give you waterside dining. The upper level is the pool terrace and poolside bar, which lead to the cosy spa with its indoor pool.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepinca 21, Dubrovnik, Croatia

3. Hotel More

open image in gallery Hotel More’s Cave Bar is one of the city’s trendiest places for a sundowner ( Hotel More )

Cut into the hillside on the northern side of Lapad Bay, Hotel More (pronounced “mor-eh”) cascades down towards the sea towards its own bathing platform. This chic spot sheltered by creamy Dalmatian stone has inviting round sunbeds and easy steps into the sea. Tempting as it is to stay there all day, the hotel also has an equally inviting pool terrace with a hot tub. In contrast to all this outdoor loveliness and views of the sea, there’s the Cave Bar, an underground chamber discovered by accident and fashioned into one of Dubrovnik’s trendiest bars.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepnica 33, Dubrovnik, Croatia

4. Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection hotel

open image in gallery Soak up the sun on the loungers or cabanas at this large resort ( Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection Hotel )

Big is beautiful at Dubrovnik President Valamar Collection. Here on the western side of the Babin Kuk peninsula, you have nearly 300 bedrooms – all with terraces and sea views and facing a large stretch of pebbly beach. Naturally, the sunsets here are quite something – something to take in from the large pool terrace and two restaurants. There’s also a dive centre among the other water sports on offer. From here it’s a short walk to the neighbouring Cava and Copacabana beaches if you fancy a change of scenery.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 142, Dubrovnik, Croatia

5. Hotel Dubrovnik Palace

open image in gallery For scuba-enthusiasts, seek out the excursions at Hotel Dubrovnik Palace ( Hotel Dubrovnik Palace )

Covering much of the southern point of the Lapad peninsula, Hotel Dubrovnik Palace resembles a giant ocean liner backed by pine forests and facing a large expanse of the Adriatic Sea. Its sea-facing terrace with two pools and a swim-up bar is so large it’s hard to see when it finishes and the rocky beach begins. Sunbeds are all around the terrace and the concrete bathing platform, so there’s plenty of room to lounge about. Take in the superb views from the 10th-floor spa and its indoor pool behind full-length windows. Scuba divers can join the excursions offered by the hotel’s Padi dive centre.

Address: Masarykov put 20, Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Hotel Bellevue

open image in gallery The beach is accessed via a lift at this hotel perched on top of a cliff ( Adriatic Luxury Hotels )

Dubrovnik Old Town is less than a 20-minute walk to the south, but here in Miramare Bay, you can swim in sheltered waters below the luxurious Hotel Bellevue, which is set on a 30m-high cliff. In fact, a lift takes you straight down to the pebbly beach where the hotel has sunloungers reserved for guests as well as the romantic Nevera restaurant set in a cave. Back in the hotel, soak up gorgeous views of the Adriatic from the floor-to-ceiling windows in the spa’s indoor freshwater pool.

Address: Pera Čingrije 7, Dubrovnik, Croatia

7. Rixos Premium Dubrovnik hotel

open image in gallery The large sun terrace at Rixos captures the beaming rays ( Rixos Premium Dubrovnik )

Another of Dubrovnik’s sprawling, cliff-hugging resorts, Rixos Premium Dubrovnik has a rocky beach that’s easily accessed by concrete steps and where you can try some of the water sports on offer. Like its neighbour Hotel Bellevue, it’s set in Miramare Bay not far from the Old Town and features an enormous sun terrace with two pools, including a supervised children’s pool. The two-storey Anjana Spa has an indoor heated pool along with many hot tubs, saunas, steam rooms and an area designed for families.

Address: Liechtensteinov put 3, Dubrovnik, Croatia

8. Hotel Splendid

open image in gallery Hotel Splendid backs onto the Velika and Mala Petka Forest Park, a green area spanning 106 acres covered in Aleppo pines ( Getty Images )

Budget-friendly three-star Hotel Splendid on the southern side of Lapad Bay sits right in front of pebbly Splendid Beach, where you can rent sunbeds and umbrellas. While the hotel is functional rather than luxurious, its restaurant terrace facing the sea gives you wonderful views, and the main beach in Lapad Bay is less than 10 minutes’ walk away. While all rooms come with a balcony, ask for one facing the sea so you can lap up those views and enjoy marvellous sunsets. The bus going to the Old Town is right outside the hotel.

Address: Masarykov put 6, Dubrovnik, Croatia

9. Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar hotel

open image in gallery For access to the large kid entertainment complex, Maro World, stay at Sunny Dubrovnik ( Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar )

If you can tear yourself away from Sunny Dubrovnik by Valamar’s huge family-friendly pool terrace and waterslides, in about a minute you’ll be on Copacabana Beach on the northern side of the Babin Kuk peninsula. Rent a sunbed and relax in the beachfront bar before renting a canoe or a paddleboard. Sunny Dubrovnik guests can use the facilities in the other nearby Valamar hotels, including the spa at the President and the massive family entertainment complex, Maro World, at the Tirena next door.

Address: Ulica Iva Dulčića 38, Dubrovnik, Croatia

10. Royal Hotel Blue

open image in gallery Royal Hotel Blue is found in the Lapad district in Dubrovnik ( Getty Images )

Walk along the tree-shaded seafront promenade from Lapad Beach towards the north of the bay and you soon reach the five hotels that make up Royal Hotels & Resort. The furthest of these, the five-star Royal Hotel Blue, has one of the loveliest rocky beaches along this coast, lined with sunloungers and overlooked by two outdoor pools. Guests staying at any of the Royal Hotels can use all the facilities – whether it’s the restaurants, bars, outdoor pools and spas. The Royal Hotel Blue goes one further with an adults-only rooftop pool and terrace.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepnica 31e, Dubrovnik, Croatia

11. Royal Hotel Princess

open image in gallery Royal Hotel Pricness is just round the corner from the popular Lapad Beach ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The first of the five Royal Hotels & Resorts, the Royal Hotel Princess also has a rocky beach at its foot. This five-star hotel consists of elegant traditionally furnished suites, all of which have kitchenettes – very handy if you want to pick up local produce at one of Dubrovnik’s two outdoor food markets. Relax in the heated indoor pool in the spa before having a romantic dinner on the candlelit terrace overlooking Lapad Bay. You’re in a prime spot for some stupendous sunsets.

Address: Ulica Kardinala Stepnica 31a, Dubrovnik, Croatia

