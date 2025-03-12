Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sicily’s coastline is a medley of postcard beauty, long surrendered to the power of its volcanic interior that has shaped the geology of its shoreline to an assortment of beautiful craggy bays, concealed rocky caves, white mudstone cliffs and beaches made of pebbles and sand. Along with its ancient culture and heritage, fantastic fusion of cuisine influenced by the Greeks, Arabs and Africa, and nature high up to its mountains and deep down into the seas, it is no wonder that Sicily has become one of Europe’s favourite destinations where visitors can combine cultural curiosity with a relaxing beach stay.

Warmed by the Ionian, Tyrrhenian and Mediterranean seas, beaches in Sicily are simply irresistible, and there are plenty of hotels and resorts catering for every holiday style – whether it be a romantic break, a family getaway or something for the budget traveller wishing to enjoy the beauty of Sicily without the price tag. Here are some handpicked best beach hotels in Sicily for your next getaway.

The best beach hotels in Sicily

At a glance

1. ADLER Spa Resort SICILIA

Siculiana

open image in gallery Spend time at the resort’s infinity pool ( Alex Filz )

Not only is ADLER Spa Resort Sicilia one of the best resorts in Sicily, being adjacent to the Torre Salsa Nature Reserve, it harbours a secret gateway onto one of Sicily’s best stretch of beaches. A narrow pathway lined with eucalyptus and maquis shrubs leads from the resort’s infinity pool to the base of the cliff, where you’ll find this wild and spectacular stretch of white sand that leads towards the WWF protected Torre Salsa beach and its white chalky fringe, known for sea turtles and peregrine falcons. With no tourist facilities attached to the beach, visitors are few. To avoid the steep climb back up, a buggy service is on hand to take you back to the resort.

Address: Contrada Salsa, 92010 Siculiana AG

Read more: The best hotels in Sicily for luxury retreats, beach stays and hiking holidays

2. Villa Sant’Andrea, a Belmond Hotel

Taormina Mare

open image in gallery For those seeking a private beach club, head to Villa Sant’Andrea, a Belmond Hotel ( Belmond Villa Sant'Andrea )

Cornish engineer Robert Trewhella definitely had an eye for location, for Villa Sant’Andrea occupies one of the best seaside spots in Taormina. Built as a private villa in 1919 by one end of the beach on the Bay of Mazzaro, surrounded by the beauty of Isola Bella Nature Reserve, Belmond’s Villa Sant’Andrea has been a playground of beach loving celebrities of the 1950s. The recently opened Lido Villeggiatura, the hotel’s private beach club with sun loungers under beach umbrellas offering sunrise yoga, water sports, a relaxed bar, and boat trips on offer, this is the perfect place for families and friends to play under the endless Sicilian sun.

Address: Via Nazionale 137, 98039 Taormina Mare

Read more: This popular European capital is surprisingly good for kids – and can be done on a budget

3. Hotel Le Calette

Cefalu

open image in gallery Hidden within a sandy cove is Hotel Le Calette’s rooms, suites and villas ( La Calette )

Being a popular beachside town near the capital Palermo, Cefalu can get busy. Although there is no reason to not visit the main stretch of soft sandy beach as you explore the rest of Cefalu, Hotel Le Calette lets you enjoy a quieter part of town as you wish to return and wind down from the day. With a range of rooms, suites and villas are hidden within a cove on the other side of the castle hill, the hotel has four private beaches with fine soft sands, each with own character and views. Calette Reef Club on one of the larger beach offers spectacular views of the sea to accompany the excellent restaurant menu.

Address: Via Cavallaro, 12, 90015 Cefalù PA

Read more: I’m the concierge at the real White Lotus hotel – this is how our guests really spend their time and money

4. I Mulini Resort

Erice

open image in gallery Spending days soaking up the sun at this restored salt house ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In a restored 18th-century salt house occupying a wedge of land on the northern end of Trapani’s long stretch of beach, surrounded by a tranquil garden and decorated by an old windmill that is iconic to the west coast of Sicily, I Mulini Resort definitely has its own atmosphere of being part of this heritage landscape. The resort’s own spacious private beach, equipped with sun loungers is perfect for lovers of the sea, while still being in close proximity to the town of Trapani for sightseeing, or a climb up Mount Erice for a great panorama of the coastline.

Address: via Lungomare Dante Alighieri, Erice

Read more: Escape Amalfi’s tourist trail with this hidden gem just two hours down the coast

5. Sikania Eco Resort

Marina di Butera

open image in gallery For family-friendly resort, or a pet-friendly break, head to Sikania ( Sikania Eco Resort )

Dominating the land along a stretch of wild beach on the sparsely populated southern end of Sicily, where traffic is few but nature aplenty, is the Sikania Eco Resort. A raised footpath from the centre of the resort leads directly to the sandy beach of Marina di Butera; its gentle depth is particularly suitable for families with young children. The nearest town is a few kilometres away but you’ll never need to venture out from the expanse of the resort facilities. A large swimming pool, tennis court, mini golf, an entertainment amphitheatre with regular shows and a spa with sea view – this is a resort designed for the perfect family holiday.

Address: Via delle Ginestre, Butera

Read more: The mountain town that’s an escape from the summer crowds in Venice

6. Modica Beach Resort

Marina di Modica

open image in gallery Surfing and windsurfing is an ideal sport at this Sicilian beach ( Modica Beach Resort )

Located in close proximity to many of Sicily’s ancient towns and monuments, Modica Beach Resort is ideal for travellers wanting to stay somewhere with access to the beach, and still have plenty of day trip options. The resort has a private area on the beach at Marina di Modica, which is one of the favourite beaches for locals in the know. Its golden sand, washed by crystal clear waters, is fanned by frequent wind draughts that make it the beach to come for surfing and windsurfing, with plenty of lounge chairs scattered around the private beach for the sunbathers.

Address: Via del Laghetto ang, Via Taormina, 97010 Modica

Read more: Italy’s vintage trains are offering an alternative to the country’s mass tourism hotspots

7. Minareto

Syracuse

open image in gallery For a private beach getaway, head to Minareto ( Minareto )

Perched on a cliff above Baia delle Latomie bay, which is part of the protected marine reserve of Plemmirio, with views across to Syracuse and Ortigia Island, as well as the blue horizon of the Ionian Sea, Minareto is an oasis for ocean lovers. The private sandy beach at the base of the resort and a small corner of the rocky cliffs are perfect for a leisurely swim and sunbathing. For the more adventurous, the Plemmirio nature reserve and its diverse scene of marine fauna and flora can be explored with an arranged scuba diving excursion.

Address: Via del Faro Massolivieri, 26 96100 Siracusa

Read more: Why you should visit this low-key, luxurious stretch of Sardinia – where locals go to escape superyachts

8. Falconara Greenblu Resort

Marina di Butera

open image in gallery The nearby Falconara Castle serves as a mesmerising view while staying at the resort ( Getty Images )

With its honey coloured shell and terracotta roof, the Falconara Greenblu Resort seem to fuse with the nearby Falconara Castle. The resort’s rooms and suites are scattered between the historical residence and a modern Club House extension, and are spacious and decorated in warm Sicilian mustard tones. The private beach at the foot of the hill from the resort is narrow but picturesque, with a view of the castle above the rocky cliffs. Curved and protected from the open sea, the gentle waves and shallow seabed makes this an ideal swimming beach.

Address: Contrada Faino-Falconara, SS115 Km 243 92027 Marina di Butera

Read more: Where to visit in Sicily – the best places for beaches, architecture and Italian charm

9. Le Dune Resort

Porto Palo di Menfi

open image in gallery The nearby Le Solette beach at Porto Palo, Menfi showcases Sicily’s wild landscape ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

An favourite of visiting Italians from the mainland, Le Dune Resort boast it location on the quieter end of Porto Palo di Menfi beach, which is awarded both the environmental Blue Flag and the Green Flag, assigned to the best beaches for children. The resort has equipped the beach with lounge chairs, a beach volleyball court, and a fitness area. Back at the resort, guests can stroll in the lush garden to enjoy more swimming at the pool, including one for little ones. Families wishing to switch off will particularly like staying at Le Dune for its remoteness and quality beach time.

Address: C.da Torrenova, 92013 Porto Palo di Menfi

Read more: This charming town on Lake Como is where Italians go to escape the summer crowds

10. Calanica Resort

Cefalu

open image in gallery Cefalu has a whole skyline of historical architecture, from a Norman cathedral to a 12th-century fortress ( Getty Images )

Much like bird nests clinging to the rockface, camouflaged into the landscape of pine and palm trees, macchia shrubs and cacti looking out towards the Tyrrhenian sea, Calanica’s bungalows are a treat for those seeking a bit of privacy and isolation while still have the luxury of the standard resort services. The small cove with a stretch of pebble beach, furnished with lounge areas and sunbeds, is entirely for the guests to use, whether it be simply to relax by the sea or go for a spot of snorkelling around the rocky shores.

Address: C/da vallone di Falco 90015 Cefalù

Read more: The family-friendly holiday spot loved by the Beckhams – with warm seas and delicious food

11. Mangia’s Brucoli, an Autograph Collection hotel

Brucoli

open image in gallery The oasis of Mangia’s Brucoli combines luxury and convenience ( Mangia’s Brucoli )

Sharing a rocky coastline with no other properties, Mangia’s Brucoli resort definitely has ‘sea view’ covered. Spread out on a patch of green landscaped garden across a small channel from Brucoli centre, this little oasis is luxury and convenience combined. Tastefully decorated rooms and suites aside, it has seven restaurants of international cuisine, three swimming pools and a gym. Its seaside location gives great access to swimming in the sea too. The resort features a sandy beach with a beach club attached, alternatively, there is a more wild and a rocky beach that is characteristic to much of Sicily’s volcanic landscape.

Address: Contrada Gisira, Brucoli

Read more: Italy’s one euro houses – how you can buy one

12. UNAHOTELS Naxos Beach Sicilia

Giardini Naxos

open image in gallery Once an ancient Greek colony, Giardini Naxos is now a popular seaside resort ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This is one beachfront resort you may never need to leave. Located in the town of Naxos, south of Taormina, everything is at your fingertips at UNAHOTELS Naxos Beach Sicilia. There are a total of 630 modern and comfortable hotel rooms or villas to choose from, not that you’ll notice as the buildings are surrounded by a lush garden laced with walkways great for daily strolls. The resort’s extensive grounds on the wide sandy beach has two kids clubs, a spa, four swimming pools and five restaurants. So any time you are not sunning by the beach, there’s always something to entertain the whole family.

Address: Via Recanati 26 98035 Giardini Naxos

Read more: I want wine and carbs on an Italy holiday – here’s how to do it with wellness in mind

13. NH Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi

Catania

open image in gallery Both kids and adults will find plenty to do at the Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi resort ( NH Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi )

This might not be the most luxurious hotel around town, NH’s Catania Parco Degli Aragonesi resort is right by Catania Airport, which makes it one of the most convenient beachfront stays for those who, after having explored all of Sicily’s wonders, simply want a few days by the beach before their onward flight. A great family resort with facilities for both adults and children, spacious modern rooms, direct access to the beach and exceptionally friendly staff. The beach across the road is part of a stretch that is popular with Catania locals, it is clean and dotted with drinks bars and deck chairs reserved for the hotel’s guests.

Address: Viale Presidente Kennedy, 95121 Catania

Read more: This ivy-clad Rome neighbourhood is where the locals come to eat

14. LELE’ Guesthouse

Scoglitti

open image in gallery For friendly hospitality during your stay, LELE’s Guesthouse will deliver ( LELE Guesthouse )

This small five bedroom guesthouse in a quiet fishing village, is the definition of size isn’t everything. Once a private house belonging to the grandfather of owner Oliviero, with the architecture a contemporary mimicry of ancient Roman houses that are centred around a patio, Lele Guesthouse is conveniently across the road from the beach, and has an infinity pool where you can watch the sunset over the sea. It may not be your everyday beach resort, but what the property lacks in the facilities, it makes up with a friendly hospitality and great breakfast to start your day.

Address: Via Riviera Lanterna, 217, 97019 Scoglitti

Read more: The best small towns and villages to visit in Tuscany