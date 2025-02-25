Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wander the narrow marble lanes of Dubrovnik’s Old Town and you pass one 16th-century palace after another within the city’s medieval and Renaissance walls. Luckily for visitors, many of these stone palaces have been converted into luxurious boutique hotels and intimate B&Bs, giving you the chance to soak up the city’s history and meet owners who are keen to pass on their immense knowledge. What you lose in convenience – the whole Old Town is pedestrianised, although many B&B owners will help you with your luggage – you gain in character and sheer beauty.

But there’s much more to Dubrovnik than its Old Town. Step outside the city walls and discover some of its other equally historic districts. Stay in a hillside palace beneath Mount Srđ, or a large stone villa north of the city in Lapad. To help you choose, here are some of the best boutique hotels in Dubrovnik.

The best boutique hotels in Dubrovnik

1. St Joseph’s bed and breakfast

open image in gallery St Joseph celebrates French charm in its suites ( St Joseph’s )

Two 16th-century stone houses make up St Joseph’s, a quietly sumptuous B&B in the heart of the Old Town. Six suites in the main house are decked out in a French country cottage style and come with kitchenettes, although breakfast is brought to your door every morning. Across the lane in another stone house are three more bedrooms, all of which share a large kitchen and dining table. The Croatian-British owners are a wealth of knowledge about Dubrovnik and will organise whatever you need.

Address: Ulica Svetog Josipa 3, Dubrovnik, Croatia

2. Heritage Villa Nobile

open image in gallery Old meets new at Heritage Villa Nobile ( Heritage Villa Nobile )

The Old Town’s western Pile Gate is just a few seconds’ walk from Heritage Villa Nobile, but it’s a world away from this tranquil 18th-century villa surrounded by soothing greenery. Six spacious suites mingle old-world luxury with modern convenience, all with the theme of Croatian artists, writers and other luminaries. Spoil yourself by booking one of the two-ground-floor suites that come with their own secluded terrace. Beach towels are supplied – handy for cute little Šulić Beach, which is a five-minute walk away, and breakfast in the hotel’s garden on warm days is an absolute delight.

Address: Ulica Između Vrta 6, Dubrovnik, Croatia

3. Scalini Palace hotel

Tucked away in one of the narrow lanes off the Old Town’s main thoroughfare, Stradun, Scalini Palace has only eight suites but they’re beautifully done, blending modern style with period features. As they should be in the 500-year-old former home of Ruđer Bošković, the celebrated 16th-century scientist after whom the city’s authorities recently renamed Dubrovnik airport. Some come with sweet little balconies, while all have kitchenettes and dining areas. Head up to the roof terrace for fantastic views of the Old Town.

Address: Boškovićeva ulica 3, Dubrovnik, Croatia

4. The Byron Dubrovnik bed and breakfast

open image in gallery Light, bright and white is the theme at The Byron ( The Byron Dubrovnik )

Just a few metres away from Dubrovnik’s cathedral is this elegant boutique B&B set in a handsome 17th-century townhouse. Inside it’s light and airy, with white walls and high beamed ceilings filled with baroque-style furnishings. Six of the seven rooms have cleverly designed Culshaw kitchens and dining tables, and several of the rooms can be connected for pairs travelling together, sharing a private lounge and balcony; one even has a piano if you’re feeling musically inclined. The friendly and knowledgeable service here is exceptional.

Address: Pobijana ulica 4, Dubrovnik, Croatia

5. Pucić Palace hotel

open image in gallery The 17th-century Baroque Pucić Palace if found in the heart of the Old Town ( Pucić Palace )

It’s hard to get more central than Pucić Palace, one of the Old Town’s most venerable hotels. This 17th-century Baroque palace is in Gundulić Square, where the daily food market takes place. The style in its 19 rooms is as stately as you would expect in the former home of an aristocratic family – rich fabrics, antique furnishings, beamed ceilings, free-standing copper baths. Dine in the intimate Magdalena Restaurant in its own hidden raised terrace – which includes the old family chapel, a favourite place for weddings – or at street level at Lucijan. The hotel also has reserved sunbeds on the Old Town’s main Banje Beach.

Address: Ulica od Puča 1, Dubrovnik, Croatia

6. Prijeko Palace hotel

open image in gallery Art lovers will appreciate the eclectic designs at Prijeko Palace ( Prijeko Palace )

Artists from around the world have been let loose on the nine rooms in Prijeko Palace, which was built in the 15th century by a noble family. The result is a wonderfully eclectic collection bursting with stylish touches. It’s on the restaurant-filled Prijeko street that runs parallel to Stradun, but you’ll want to dine in its Stara Loza restaurant. Its high-ceilinged Salon is an impressive spot, but it competes with the roof terrace and its fantastic views of the Old Town’s terracotta rooftops.

Address: Prijeko ulica 24, Dubrovnik, Croatia

7. Hotel Stari Grad

open image in gallery Seek out a table at on the rooftop at this contemporary stay ( Hotel Stari Grad )

Old meets new in Hotel Stari Grad, whose 14 understated contemporary rooms and suites are within a 16th-century former nobleman’s house squeezed into a narrow lane between Stradun and Prijeko. Its Lobby Bar is a chic place for a cocktail, but make certain you book a table at its bijou rooftop Above 5 restaurant, where the views rival the quality of the cuisine. Treat yourself to a session in the Icona Thai Spa, and splash out on a private day trip on the hotel’s own motorboat.

Address: Ulica od Sigurate 4, Dubrovnik, Croatia

8. Bota Palace hotel

open image in gallery From Paris to Scandinavia, Bota Palace’s rooms transport you to different atmospheres all the while staying in Dubrovnik ( Bota Palace )

The family behind the Bota Šare restaurants and oyster bars (including those in Dubrovnik and nearby Mali Ston) expanded into the hotel business with its luxurious Bota Palace just south of Stradun. There are only five stylishly decorated rooms within this 18th-century palace, each with its own theme, including one inspired by Paris and another by clean-cut Scandi design. While all come with kettles and coffee machines, some also feature fully equipped kitchens if you want to do some self-catering. You get a choice of breakfasts, all delivered to your room.

Address: Široka ulica 2, Dubrovnik, Croatia

9. Bokun Guesthouse

open image in gallery Venture to the Gruž neighbourhood for a intimate guesthouse stay ( Bokun Guesthouse )

In a secluded tree-shaded spot just a few minutes’ walk from the busy port at Gruž harbour, Bokun Guesthouse offers a restful base for a Dubrovnik holiday. Within the 400-year-old stone house are three apartments and two guest rooms, and the extensive gardens include an outdoor pool and dining terrace. There’s also a barbecue for grilling the fresh produce you can pick up at Gruž’s morning food market. Only breakfast is served in the restaurant, but Gruž has some excellent restaurants (including vegan options, a rarity in Croatia).

Address: Obala Stjepana Radića 7, Dubrovnik, Croatia

10. Hotel Kazbek

open image in gallery Ask to hire the hotel’s private speedboat for a tour of the nearby islands ( Hotel Kazbek )

Handy for the beaches of Babin Kuk and Lapad Bay, Hotel Kazbek has 13 traditionally furnished rooms behind a high stone wall on the west side of Gruž port. Dating from the 16th century, this stone villa is built around an attractive courtyard garden and outdoor pool. The garden makes a pleasant place for meals, as does the stone vaulted restaurant. If you fancy a private boat tour of the Elaphiti or other nearby islands, you can hire the hotel’s private speedboat.

Address: Lapadska Obala 25, Dubrovnik, Croatia

11. Palace Natali hotel

open image in gallery For an adults-only stay, Palace Natali only allows guests 14 and up ( Palace Natali )

Back in the 16th century, the aristocratic Natali family built their summer home in the shadow of Mount Srđ. Now converted into a classy boutique hotel, Palace Natali has 21 rooms across three buildings above beautiful Renaissance-style gardens, an outdoor pool and a hot tub. As guests need to be aged 14 and above, there’s more of a grown-up ambience here. Enjoy superb views of the city from this hillside hotel, and if you book the garden suite, you’ll have a gorgeous terrace to go with these sea views. Another prestige suite comes with its own sauna.

Address: Privežna 21, Dubrovnik, Croatia

