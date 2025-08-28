How a trip to ‘Moomin island’ made me rethink summers in the Med

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Eighty years ago, Tove Jansson’s The Moomins and the Great Flood was published, marking the beginning of an IP empire which has swept across the world like the frost of an advancing Groke (I’ll explain later). It was conceived during the Winter War in 1939, when Russia’s invasion left 300,000 Finns homeless, as a source of comfort to Jansson herself, but also to Finland’s frightened children. The tale of the displaced anthropomorphic troll-like Moomins finding a home amongst the comforting and bucolic surroundings of Moomin Valley certainly struck a chord in those dark days.

“It's got that melancholy at the centre of it but offers safety too, which is quite a Finnish thing – sheltering, safety and cosiness.” James Zambra, creative director of Moomin Characters, told me. Zambra’s mother, Sophia Jansson, is the company’s former CEO, current chairman of the board, and Tove’s niece.

For summertime, however, it is important first to lure the Finn out of their natural winter semi-hibernation/cosy state, and into the light – for three months where there is an abundance of the stuff – accompanied by the festivals, the foraging, the water and other libations.

open image in gallery Writer Matt Charlton discovered a love for a cooler summer holiday in Finland ( Matt Charlton )

For seven years running, Finland has been named the happiest country in the world according to The World Happiness Report. I won’t depress you further by telling you where the UK ranked. In the darkest of dark winters, Helsinki in the south only sees five hours of daylight, so I figure they must be doing something right. After my visit this summer, I’m fairly certain it's the Finnish – and as it happens, the Moomins’ also – approach summertime that is a big contributing factor to all this joy. Who needs the beating heat of various Costas when there’s a country that knows how to wring every last precious drop out of the warmest season?

At Helsinki airport, I walk past a Moomin Cafe and two Moomin gift shops. On the train into the city, I count five Moomin tote bags, ten tops, quite a few phone cases, a babygrow, a suitcase, and a tattoo. Between Helsinki Station and The Marksi Hotel, there is the flagship Moomin shop, a skate shop selling their own Moomin range, and a giant inflatable Moomintroll above the entrance to John Lewis-esque department store, Stockmann. If you didn’t already know Moomins were a Finnish creation, you definitely would before collecting your room key. The majority of Finns have their own Moomin Mug, bearing the character they most identify with.

I get the initial feel of the Finnish summer attitude at Flow Festival, and international-grade music shindig situated in the brutalist surroundings of the ex-Suvilahti power station, featuring the likes of Charli XCX, Kneecap and Fontaines DC, but also local acts such as Sexmane and Turisti. This is the Long Drink-drenched curtain down on Helsinki’s golden pause of summer – the schools go back at the start of August after a 10-week summer holiday, with most Finns taking July off work.

Summer is mostly spent in one of the half-a-million ‘mökki’ summer cabins (that’s around one house for every 10 Finns), usually by a body of water on one of the forty thousand islands of the archipelago. Most Helsikians are back in the city now, but Flow is one last tremendous hurrah for sunlight and extroversion.

It is a country where contentment trumps material gain and a healthy work/life balance supported by a strong welfare system, a symbiotic relationship with nature, a sense of community and valuing personal space. This is reflected in the world of the Moomins. “There is a lot that reminds me very much about life here in the archipelago – in the countryside, being in a cottage, kind of getting back to basics”, says James. “It's focusing on the small things and the comforts, and not looking for material things so much”.

open image in gallery Vallisaari Island is a nature-filled destination close to Helsinki that's home to the annual Helsinki Biennial ( Vallisaari Island in Finland )

This is apparent as I dart around the Helsinki coast – on Vallisaari Island, where the third edition of the Helsinki Biennial invites reflection on the relationship between humans and nature, with sculptures nestled amongst the island’s wilds; at Wino, where the disposition towards the seasonal, conservational, and local manifests in superb plates encompassing Finnish favourites such as fresh fish, mushrooms, berries and liquorice; and in Löyly, a boujee addition to Finland’s all-encompassing sauna culture, where I plunge (lower myself tentatively) into the Baltic after a smoke sauna.

A two-hour, annoyingly reliable train ride to the west, and I set foot in Turku, where I am based in the Solo Sokos Hotel, on the kind of warm and bright day that would help anyone forget the endless nights and low temperatures of the winter months. This thriving city with a great market and a lively, accessible arts scene is a gateway to the archipelago and one other important Finnish landmark. A twenty-minute drive to the wealthy town of Naanti, and my guide and I stroll through the marina, the gleaming waters home to mid-sized yachts and speedboats, all reliably serviced by a range of view-adjacent restaurants. The crowds become denser as we head towards a rather unassuming bridge and what appears to be just another archipelago island, but this is the bridge to Moomin World.

open image in gallery Consider the Finnish archipelago for your next summer holiday ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It’s not a traditional theme park – there are no rides – but this giant child got to explore the Moomin House, Snuffkin’s Camp and the Groke’s cave. The nationalities and ages of the visitors surrounding me demonstrated what an international concern Moomins have become – there’s even a more traditional theme park in Japan, where the 1990s cartoon ‘Moomin’ was made. The attractions at Moomin World in Finland close from Autumn, but the island and the outside areas of the park remain open to explore – very much in line with Finland’s much-treasured “right to roam” law. There has never been any vandalism on any of the hibernating exhibits.

open image in gallery Moomin World in Finland celebrates the fictional world created by Tove Jansson ( Moomin World )

Later, after catching a free car ferry over to Palva, I sit on the deck of Cafe Laituri next to the lapping waters, as an old sailboat on the opposite shore makes its way through a tree-laden cluster of islands. The cafe owners tell me that the Finnish melancholy is always there – “the day after midsummer, we all say that winter is coming’ – but this is melancholy in its best sense. Not pessimistic or glum, but wistful and protective, being aware of the dark even in sunnier times, and vice versa.

“It’s an escape to some kind of utopia, but it's not all happiness and joy all the time. It's more of a kind of mirror to real life”, James says, reflecting on the message of the Moomins. Knowing the summer is going to end somehow makes it more special, and boy, do the Finns make the most of it while it lasts.

My Moomin Mug has Hattifatteners on it, by the way… “for ever wandering restlessly from place to place, in their aimless quest for nobody knows what.” (Comet in Moominland, 1946)

Matt was a guest of Visit Finland, Helsinki Partners and Visit Turku.

How to get there

Finn Air offers return fares from London Heathrow to Helsinki starting at £167 in Economy and £495 in Business Class. Flight time is around 2 hours 50 minutes.

Where to stay

The Marski Hotel is centrally located in Helsinki.

The Solo Sokos Hotel is agood option for Turku, just a short walk from the station.