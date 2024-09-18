Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



As the temperature starts to drop, the swimsuits will be packed away and the woolly jumpers will come out of retirement ready for autumn weather.

The UK is home to some of the cosiest, tranquil cottages, cabins and barns nestled in leafy surroundings, quaint villages and awe-inspiring coastal paths. New data from Airbnb has revealed that this autumn, those travelling in the UK are seeking out quintessential autumnal getaways, booking warm and inviting places while staying not too far away from historic towns and villages, snug pubs and country walks.

Yorkshire and the Cotswolds are among the top trending places to stay in the UK this autumn for English countryside cosiness, while seaside destinations such as Narin and Robin Hood’s Bay are also making waves, showing that the British coast can be enjoyed in any weather.

Here are some of the top stays to get your autumnal off-grid break fix among some of the UK’s most beautiful landscapes.

Chic Family Barn with Country Views

Frome, Somerset

Spend an evening around the log burner in this Somerset hideaway ( Airbnb Community )

This four-guest barn on the edge of Frome provides plenty of space while still capturing the homeliness of a cosy cottage, with its snuggly nooks and large plush furniture. The barn is atop a hill, providing sweeping landscapes of the Vallis Vale valley. Complete with a pizza oven, a log burner and a fire pit; the barn has everything guests need for the brisk autumnal nights in this tranquil hideaway. The barn is only a 12-minute walk from the centr of town, where you’ll find a number of independent shops and cafes. The surrounding areas also provide plenty of national parks, rivers and woodlands for seasonal walks.

Book now

Cosy Seaside Village Cottage

Robin Hood’s Bay, North Yorkshire

This little cottage is a warm welcome away from the sea spray ( Airbnb Community )

This 18th-century fisherman’s cottage in Robin Hood’s Bay has been beautifully refurbished to offer a more modern feel for the cosy trip to the seaside. Sleeping up to four people, the little three-storey haven is less than a minute’s walk from the beach, leaving no time to waste getting out on gusty autumnal walks along the shoreline. A log stove is right in the heart of the house, surrounded by an open-plan living room and kitchen, which is ideal for cosy nights while still allowing each guest some space. The charming village serves up sandy beaches, rock pools and an opportunity to discover ancient fossils. What was once a place overrun by fishermen and smugglers is now lined with pleasant cafes, pubs and small shops.

Book now

Old School Cottage

Langcliffe, Yorkshire Dales

Visit the Three Peaks in Yorkshire while visiting this comfortable cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Yorkshire is certainly a trending destination for UK travellers this year, and the characterful Old School Cottage in the Dales does not disappoint. Sleeping four guests, the cottage’s dark-woord theme is complimented by reclaimed materials and antique furniture and fittings. Only a short walk away is Langcliffe, a quiet little village rich with religious history. However, the area may be best suited for those ready to explore the English countryside by hiking now the weather is cooler. The area provides a great starting point for walkers visiting the nearby Victoria cave, the Three Peaks, the Settle loop and a number of waterfalls and wild swimming spots nearby.

Book now

Highland Coastal Cottage

Narin, Scotland

Narin’s brisk autumn weather is soothed by this cosy cottage ( Airbnb Community )

If you really want to feel off-grid in a little cottage, worlds away from your day-to-day, a trip to the highlands of Scotland may just do the trick. The sweet little Kittiwake Cottage in the coastal town of Narin can sleep up to four and provides guests with a small enclosed garden to catch any last-minute autumn sun. Logs are at the ready to be put on the wood burner for a cosy night in the retreat. A short five-minute walk will land you at the beach, providing views to the North Sea. Not far away from Narin sits historic Scottish castles, such as Cawdor and the 16th-century Brodie, both of which have spectacular gardens.

Book now

Eclectic Couples Cabin

Woodmancote, Cotswolds

This stylishy-decorated cabin in the Cotswolds makes for a great hideaway for couples ( Airbnb Community )

This stylish Cotswolds cabin is the ideal place for a couple to hide away for a few days. Built in 1906, this A-frame cabin comes with an open-plan kitchen, dining and living room area, and its warm wooden tones, copper accents, fluffy cushions, and cosy sofas create an intimate and romantic feel. Situated in the village of Woodmancote, guests have the entire Cotswolds, which has outstanding natural beauty to discover. Explore the picture-perfect villages of Bibury, Burford and Stow-on-the-Wold nearby to experience the cosy English autumn in coffee shops, boutiques and historic churches.

Book now

Coastal Cottage with Spectacular Sea Views

Cornwall

If countryside views are what you are after in the autumn, look no further than this Cornwall cottage ( Airbnb Community )

Views of the sea do not get much better than this while staying in this remote and relaxing getaway. This white-washed single-storey barn comes with unobstructed views over the lush countryside greenery down to the area at Port Quin, even from the comfort of the living room. Just a short walk from the sea or a few minute’s drive from the popular coastal hotspots of Rock, Polzeath and Daymer Bay, there are plenty of opportunities for brisk autumn walks or nature exploration. Once guests have had a day out in the great outdoors, they are welcomed back to a log-burning stove for cosy evenings, underfloor heating and a plushy sofa to melt into in the evening. In the morning, enjoy an al fresco breakfast on the sea-facing terraces to soak up the early morning sun.

Book now

Romantic Stone-Built Cottage

Cardigan, Wales

Opt for a romantic couples getaway in this Welsh cottage ( Airbnb Community )

At the end of a quiet, winding lane in the Welsh countryside lies a newly-converted, one bedroom, stone-built cottage. Large stone beams compliment this unique little haven on its elegant ceiling, and a log burner in the living room makes for some cosy nights in this cottage, which is ideal for a romantic couple’s retreat. The cottage is just three miles from the market town of Cardigan and only five miles from plenty of sandy beaches West Wales has to offer. If the weather permits, the cottage comes with an enclosed private garden, outdoor seating and a barbecue for some early-autumn outdoor eating.

Book now

200-year-old Countryside Cottage

Kilrea, Ireland

This dainty 200-year-old cottage is decorated with William Morris designs ( Airbnb Community )

Fancy a seasonal retreat to Northern Ireland? This cosy cottage makes the great base for a couple or a few friends seeking a nature-filled getaway. This 200-year-old property has been refurbished for modern use but has not lost its historic charm. Dainty furniture and William Morris accents add to the Airbnb’s sweet aesthetic. Not far from the cottage is Giants Causeway, a Northern Irish must-see on the coast. Nearby is the little village of Kilrea, boasting a large lake that hosts Ireland’s largest waterpark packed with fun slides and obstacle courses.

Book now

Retro 1960s Chalet by the Sea

Heacham, Norfolk

The retro chalet found in Norfolk is perfect for young children for a story-book holiday ( Airbnb Community )

This cosy chalet by the Norfolk coastline is a magical place for kids to stay and an inviting place for adults, too. Packed with vintage furnishing and pastel accents, this little hideaway looks as if it has been plucked right out of a doll’s house. Once October hits, the host covers the 1960s chalet with velvet cushions, fur throws and battery-operated candlelight to make guests’ stays extra cosy. The chalet is just a 10-minute stroll from the nearest beach, and the local village of Heacham provides some welcoming pubs to dive into if the weather gets too gusty. The Norfolk coast has plenty of other beach hotspots for walks by the sea, such as Hunstanton, as well as RSPB spots like Snettisham and Titchwell Marsh for some spectacular bird spotting.

Book now

West Wing Hideaway in a Country Manor

Hanwood, Shropshire

Wooden beams and leather furniture make up the perfect autumnal getaway in Shropshire ( Airbnb Community )

While this listing is technically not a cottage but rather the west wing of a country manor, the cosy atmosphere and homey feel make it feel just as much. Found in the Shropshire countryside, this autumnal stay is equipped with its very wood-burning hot tub situated next to a peaceful stream for ultimate relaxation. The manor wing is filled floor-to-ceiling with magnificent wooden beams, complimented by large leather sofas and a roaring fireplace. If guests can draw themselves away from the spectacular features, such as the large dining room, king bedrooms and hot tub amenities, the property is right next door to a range of outdoor must-sees. While staying in Hanwood, visit the Shropshire Hills, the river Severn and the historic villages dotted amongst the vast countryside.

Book now

