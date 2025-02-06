10 best health and wellness retreats across Europe 2025

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Feeling tired? Uninspired? Less vital than you once were? The reasons to take a breather from day-to-day life and hit a wellness retreat are manifold.

And, sure, a holiday in the traditional sense might offer opportunities to explore, reset and contemplate, but a wellness retreat, where you turn over your routine or diet or preconceptions (and sometimes all of the above) to another to organise, is designed to do so thoroughly.

The idea of these retreats is to make a shift, whether physical or mental, to return to your daily life post-trip with the motivation to make permanent changes.

They do this in various ways, depending on where you go, and through different disciplines and philosophies. This may be doctor-led retreats in Austria, regeneration in an Italian farmhouse, or a diet overhaul at an English countryside escape.

There are plenty of hotels, spas and retreats across Europe that claim to offer you the best in relaxation and restoration, but the ones below all deliver, every time.

Read more: The best spa hotels in the UK: Where to go for a relaxing staycation

Mayrlife, Austria

open image in gallery The resort is located directly on Lake Altaussee in Styria ( Mayrlife )

The focus here is to holistically return you to feeling your best through a range of methods. It’s doctor-led, so expect to have a daily check-in to ascertain that the diet, treatments and early bedtimes are doing what they ought to do to your body. The doctors here espouse the virtues of nature, too, so you’ll be encouraged to go for daily walks around picturesque Lake Altaussee.

Book now

Read more: Why you should head to Obertauern for late-season skiing

Goodwood, England

open image in gallery A quintessentially English countryside escape in West Sussex ( Goodwood )

Spearheaded by Dr Stephanie Moore, who has an encyclopaedic knowledge of the workings of the body and how best to encourage greater health by promoting salubrious habits, these retreats involve being given healthy meals, educational sessions, and plenty of treatments.

Book now

Read more: Best places to stay on the UK's top walking routes

Shine Regeneration Retreat, Italy

open image in gallery Combine the romance of the Tuscan hills with a healthy diet ( Shine holistic )

The setting for this retreat? A Tuscan farmhouse in the rolling Italian countryside of your dreams. During the seven days of this ‘Tastes & Treats of Tuscany Retreat’, you’ll be welcomed into a familial atmosphere, sharing the nutritionist-overseen meals designed to mimic a fasting protocol at a communal table. Also on offer: daily treatments including holistic massages, trips to the natural hot springs, and, of course, an opportunity to explore the local villages.

Book now

Read more: Inside the advanced detox retreat all about indulgence and restriction

The Well, Norway

open image in gallery Steam away your worries with Scandinavian wellness at its finest at this spa, near Oslo ( The Well )

Scandinavia’s biggest spa unsurprisingly encourages wellness through the daily use of saunas, steam rooms, and various other areas in which to recline and rest. The food is superlative, and the design features are very pleasingly Norwegian. Expect to spend your days wandering (nude – it is compulsory) from sauna to ice pool to cosy nooks to read before stopping for a bite to eat and then going back for more.

Read more: The best hotels in Oslo, reviewed

Costa Navarino, Greece

open image in gallery The Costa Navarino hotel has a more relaxed take on wellness ( Costa Navarino )

If the idea of a draconian regimen isn’t for you, or if you’re considering travelling with others who don’t want to undertake a wellness retreat and wish to instead enjoy a more standard holiday complete with child-care options and bars, it’s well worth knowing about Costa Navarino. Their Anazoe Spa is huge (4,000 square metres) and offers treatments and areas for every proclivity, drawing inspiration from Ancient Greece. Between treatments, head to the beach, go for a swim or devour some of the seasonal, local, and organic meals on offer.

Book now

Read more: After a lifetime search for the perfect Greek island, I’ve found it

The Ranch, California

open image in gallery For fresh air and lots of exercise, this retreat delivers ( The Ranch Malibu )

Hiking, lots and lots of hiking is quite literally the order of the day at The Ranch. The rough routine? Wake early (at around 5.30am) for a stretch class, eat some vegan breakfast, then embark on either the two- or four-hour hike somewhere scenic. Once back and invariably sweaty, you’ll be treated to yet more vegan food for lunch before the afternoon massages and classes (usually strength training and yoga) commence.

Book now

Read more: The gilded life of a legendary movie-star hotel

Stanglwirt, Austria

open image in gallery A family-run resort that has been welcoming guests for over 400 years ( Stanglwirt )

Part luxury spa, part organic farm, the first room you’ll enter after checking in is the huge commodious bar, where one wall is lined in glass behind which Lipizzaner horses prance. But you won’t linger there for long; there’s so much to explore. Hit the gym where Arnie often goes to push himself with a trainer or immerse yourself in the spa area, which is absolutely huge and packed with options, from five saunas to three steam baths to ice-cold bodies of water surrounded by the eco spa (in the winter, you’ll look out onto fields of snow). The breakfast here is legendary, much of it direct from the Stanglwirt’s farm.

Book now

Read more: Bad Gastein is a ski spot full of wonders beyond the slopes

Vale de Moses, Portugal

open image in gallery At this spot, you’ll be surrounded by animals, from golden retrievers to rescued pigs ( Vale de Moses )

If waking up in a forest in Portugal and then embarking on a day of yoga and vegan food appeals, this is the retreat for you. Family-run, and completely charming (think rescue pigs wandering around, and the owners on-hand to help answer questions). You’ll find it’s a real opportunity to leave modern trappings behind, as you steep yourself in nature while working your way into the corners of your body and mind through the yoga practice.

Book now

Chewton Glen, England

open image in gallery This spa is inside a tree house, complete with culinary classes ( Chewton Glen )

If solitude is what you’re after, book yourself into one of the treehouse suites at Chewton Glen, near Bournemouth, and spend your days walking in the nearby forest, relaxing at the seaside, or in the spa. Their “Monpure Spa Day” package is perfect for a solo break. The Treehouse breakfast buffet is excellent and you should enjoy it on the balcony overlooking the forest, if the weather allows.

Read more: The best UK castles you can stay in

Palace Merano, Italy

open image in gallery Treatments and diagnostics are comprehensive at this retreat ( Palace Merano )

Nestled in a micro-climate in the Dolomites, this sunny spot offers doctor-overseen retreat programmes in seriously sumptuous surrounds – we’re talking palatial, complete with gold-flecked furniture and chandeliers. Treatments merge eastern and western modalities, and are designed to give a really gentle and strengthening result.

Book now

Read more: Best things to do in Rome with kids