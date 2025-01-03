Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Renowned for its striking architecture, award-winning museums, mountains and sea, Oslo is a dream city-break destination for those seeking a blast of culture with a side order of nature. From the striking white marble and granite Opera House, to the engaging Nobel Peace Centre and innovative contemporary art museum, the city is jam-packed with impressive architecture and green space. There’s even an entire island devoted to museums – there’s even an entire island devoted to one. The fjord is clean enough to swim in and dotted with saunas for when it’s time to warm up. Excellent and green public transport makes getting out into nature easy, whether it’s to the superb Ekebergparken Sculpture Park or taking a boat out to explore the beaches and hiking trails of the islands. This is a fantastic city shaped by the gentle qualities of its citizens.

The good stuff doesn’t come cheap, however, and it’s renowned for being one of the world’s most expensive cities. Stringent licensing laws can mean it can be both difficult and eye-wateringly expensive to buy alcohol – and food isn’t inexpensive, either. But don’t let this put you off. Pack a few Pot Noodles in your luggage and a bottle of wine and soak up the atmosphere of this historic city.

1. Amerikalinjen

open image in gallery Amerikalinjen has its roots in cruising, being the headquaters of a link between Norway and America ( Amerikalinjen )

Dating back to 1919, Amerikalinjen was once the headquarters of the Norwegian American Line, a major cruise and freight company that transported cargo and people between Norway and America. It’s a heritage they’re proud of, with memorabilia harking back to its nautical past scattered throughout the hotel, from framed vintage menus and photographs, travelling luggage trunks repurposed as low tables and sculptures of sea creatures above the main entrance. Richly decorated in a neo-Baroque style over seven floors, the feel is luxe, with velvet furnishings, architectural lighting, colourful artwork by Shepard Fairey and Julian Opie, and giant windows from which to watch the world go by.

Despite being situated opposite the central station on bustling Jernbanetorget Square, double-glazing means you’ll have no problem dropping off at night. Bedrooms have parquet floors, mosaic tiles, velvet sofas and packed mini-bars to indulge in. In a nod to its links with the Big Apple, the hotel is also home to a basement jazz club, named after Amerikalinjen’s founder, Gustav. With the exception of July and January, weekly live sessions take place each Friday and Saturday. The comprehensive breakfasts are impressive, as is the service, which is impeccable throughout.

Address: Jernbanetorget 2, 0154 Oslo, Norway

2. Citybox Oslo

open image in gallery For those braving Norway on a budget, City Box is the place to stay ( Nicklas Andreas Persson )

This small chain of European budget hotels is a great choice in this notoriously expensive city. Housed in a pretty 19th-century building, Citybox Oslo offers an elevated hostel experience for travellers seeking a city centre base. After booking, guests receive a unique code which is entered at the self-service kiosk upon arrival and which automatically issues a room key card. Rooms are clean, simple and comfortable, in warm shades and neutrals, with private en suite and free wifi. Travellers wanting to mingle are spoiled for choice with several large, plant-filled social areas to relax, prepare and eat food, watch TV and play table tennis.

The demographic is with everyone from international backpackers in their early twenties, to couples in their sixties, meaning you won’t feel out of place if you’re no longer eligible for a Young Person’s Railcard. Breakfast is not included, but there is a kitchen equipped with a microwave, toasters and a kettle to rustle something up. Coffee and snacks are available from a vending machine and guests can enjoy a small discount for several local restaurants if you want someone else to do the washing up. Citybox Oslo is also dog-friendly, in the event you’re travelling with your four-legged friend.

Address: Prinsens gate 6, 0152 Oslo, Norway

3. Att | Kvadraturen

open image in gallery Att | Kvadraturen’s milimalistic and spacious rooms make exploring Oslo fuss-free ( Att Kvadraturen )

The epitome of Scandi-chic, this contemporary aparthotel is located in one of the city’s most historic areas. Home to 65 beautifully appointed rooms and apartments, there is no reception here, but a “house” around which the property is organised. Here, you can grab breakfast, sip cocktails at Revier (the rooftop bar), or even eat at the Michelin-starred Savage restaurant downstairs. Guests access the property via their mobile phone – you’ll need to check-in and download the app ahead of time, which doubles up as the front door and room key, enabling you to come and go as you please; assuming your phone has enough juice, the process is pretty seamless. There’s also a spot to leave luggage should you need it.

Rooms are the pinnacle of good taste with hardwood flooring, Jensen beds, walk-in showers, lux DS & Durga toiletries, minimalist art prints, marble sinks and a muted colour palette, while larger rooms have full kitchens and dining rooms, kitted out with everything from teabags to dishwasher tablets, enabling you to live like a local. Spacious, cool and quiet, Att | Kvadraturen is a perfect spot to rest and refuel before exploring the city.

Address: Kongens gate 5, 0153 Oslo, Norway

4. Sommerro House

open image in gallery For views of Oslo’s sunset, head to Sommerro House’s rooftop pool and sauna ( Sommerro )

Situated in the bougie Frogner neighbourhood, the sprawling Sommerro House is something of a local landmark. Originally the headquarters of the capital’s electrical company, this Art Deco marvel still retains original artwork by the celebrated Norwegian artist Per Krohg, including a huge mural in Ekspedisjonshallen, the all-day dining spot. The “house” is packed with unique and beautiful features, including custom-made furniture, a grand double staircase, a six-storey chandelier and a restored basement swimming pool complete with a “swimming women and seals” Art Deco mosaic. There’s also a rooftop pool and sauna, with space to sunbathe.

As well as being a place for visitors to the city, Sommerro positions itself as a neighbourhood hotel and has a regular calendar of events, from jazz and soul evenings, to classic film and brunch events in their in-house cinema, so expect to sip cocktails with locals as well as international guests. Like the rest of the hotel, rooms are opulent and range from unique corridor-style boltholes, to suites with pink marble bathtubs, Murano glass chandeliers and Marshall speakers. There’s also a Nordic-Japanese rooftop restaurant, a Thai restaurant and more casual eating spots.

Address: Sommerrogata 1, 0255 Oslo, Norway

5. The Thief

open image in gallery The Thief has based its concept around art and creativity ( Jason Strong )

The Thief has some stiff competition when it comes to art hotels in Oslo – both Sommerro House and Amerikalinjen have their own curators – but it pips them both to the post when it comes to creativity. Upon arrival, guests are greeted by a cast iron figure created by Antony Gormley, while works by major artists such as Damien Hirst, Jeff Koons, Richard Prince and more await inside. The hotel has entered into a unique agreement with the must-visit Astrup Fearnley Museum of Contemporary Art next door, allowing it to borrow art from the museum’s collection – quite the coup.

Located fjord-side, The Thief sits on an islet that used to be a haven for “smugglers, thieves and scoundrels”, hence the name; now guests can take a dip in the cool waters before drying off in their room. Big name artists mean money, and The Thief is undeniably a place for indulgence. The luxury spa is home to a 40ft pool, steam room, sauna and treatment rooms, while a rooftop bar, restaurant and Thief bar serve cocktails and contemporary Nordic cuisine. Bedrooms have a neutral palate with flashes of gold, fluffy rugs and quality furniture by designers Jonathan Adler, Antonio Citterio and Tom Dixon; toiletries come courtesy of Balenciaga. And all rooms feature glass balconies for those brave enough to venture out and soak up the view.

Address: Landgangen 1, 0252 Oslo, Norway

6. The Well

open image in gallery The Well has one of Scandinavia’s most exquisite spas ( The Well )

The Well claims to be Scandinavia’s biggest spa and it’s arguably its best. Surrounded by beautiful forest and home to 11 pools, 15 saunas and steam baths, more than 100 showers and waterfalls, a Japanese bathhouse, a Turkish hammam, rhassoul, various rituals, and a heated 30m outdoor swimming pool all arranged over three floors, this truly is a temple to rest and relaxation. Mobile phones are not allowed, meaning guests can properly unwind during their visit. This rule is also because most days are clothing optional – book on a Tuesday when swimwear is mandatory if you don’t fancy stripping off.

While the spa (which is adults-only) can be enjoyed with a day pass, it’s well worth staying the night to properly unwind. Bedrooms reflect the natural environment in a palette of greens, complemented by natural materials. All benefit from large windows with incredible views over the surrounding forest. Brasseriet offers delicious and healthy food to enjoy in your bathrobe, while upmarket Mori on the top floor offers a la carte and mouthwatering Asian fusion food tasting menus with views to die for. Situated a 20-minute drive from central Oslo, this is a journey you won’t regret making.

Address: Kongeveien 65, 1412 Sofiemyr, Norway

7. The Continental

One of Norway’s most beloved sons is Henrik Ibsen, whose name is synonymous with the National Theatre, which has continued to show his work almost every year since his visit for the grand opening in 1899. A statue of the great man guards the front of the building, which sits directly opposite Hotel Continental. One of the most historic hotels in the city, Continental has been owned by the same family for four generations and their commitment to top notch service is evident.

This five-star property excels in understated chic and has been long associated with actors and artists who made the adjoining Art Nouveau Theatercaféen their regular meeting place in the early 20th century. Interiors are classically contemporary, with plenty of fresh flowers and contemporary artworks, including a rare collection of 12 prints by Edvard Munch. Bedrooms are light, airy and decorated in delicate tones, with Sprekenhus toiletries and suites also have balconies. There’s also a fitness studio if you fancy getting in some reps before curtain rise. The Continental is also one of just two hotels in the entire country that boasts membership of the Leading Hotels of the World collection, testament to its good taste and top-class service.

Address: Stortingsgata 24/26, 0117 Oslo, Norway

