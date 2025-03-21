8 best ski resorts in Norway for your 2025 skiing holiday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

For ski lovers in Europe, you don’t need to travel far and wide to reach some of the best destinations for a skiing holiday on the planet, with France, Italy, Switzerland and Austria all popular picks.

However, if you fancy enjoying the beautiful combination of mountains, glaciers and fjords aplenty, Norway has a tempting travel pull when considering the top ski resorts to visit.

Nordic destinations are famous for prime locations to spot the northern lights, with March to April and September to October offering you the biggest chance of a sighting. And with most ski resorts in Norway having a season stretching from late November through to April or May, your apres-ski drinks could be accompanied by this beautiful phenomenon.

Skiing in Norway can also be very convenient, too. Can’t make it in the winter? Check out the summer slopes in resorts like Fonna. Don’t want to travel too far from the capital? Seek out Tryvann sitting right on the outskirts of Oslo.

With over 173 ski resorts in Norway, we’ve rounded up the best. From family-friendly slopes to those with cross-country trails, night skiing and more, keep reading to get inspired for your Norway ski escape.

Best Norway ski resorts

1. Myrkdalen, Voss

open image in gallery This ideal ski spot for families has 22 trails in total ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ski season: November–May

West Norway ski resort Myrkdalen is an ideal spot for families, thanks to its selection of slopes suiting all levels. In fact, there are 22 ski trails in total, covering gentle alpine slopes for beginners and off-piste areas for cross-country skiers. Both private and group lessons are available, plus a ski rental shop. You can make the most of nine ski lifts, and passes can be booked in advance online. Myrkdalen is set in the rural mountains and here you’ll see valleys, fjords and soak up the full Norwegian experience.

Where to stay

There’s both self-catering accommodation and hotel rooms at the Myrkdalen ski resort and it’s two hours from Bergen Airport.

2. Trysil, Osterdalen

open image in gallery There’s over 100km of cross country routes at Norway’s largest ski resort ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ski season: December–April

Trysil is the largest ski resort in Norway and boasts a whopping 69 slopes and 32 lifts. There are vast cross-country ski trails through the mountain, and you can even partake in night skiing, as some slopes are floodlit after dark. Family-friendly Trysil has children’s areas, and its amenities are also at low altitude levels. The resort is in east Norway near the Swedish border, and it’s located two and a half hours from Oslo.

Where to stay

You can choose between multiple cabins and hotels positioned near the ski slopes, and Skistar Lodge has an on-site spa with indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

3. Hemsedal, Hallingdal

open image in gallery The South Norway ski resort is open right through to May ( Getty Images )

Ski season: December–May

Southern Norway ski resort Hemsedal is known for its plentiful snow coverage from November to May. It boasts an impressive 51 slopes and 20 ski lifts, and there’s also a designated area for kids. You can also enjoy night skiing and snowmobiling, while some lodge suites have bouldering walls. The mountain village is set in the Scandinavian Alps between Oslo and Bergen.

Where to stay

Skarsnuten Hotel and Spa is situated right beside the Hemsedal ski resort and is also close to the town centre, a golf course and several hiking routes.

4. Hafjell, Oyer

open image in gallery This Olympic ski resort has ski slopes, snow parks and family areas ( Getty Images )

Ski season: November–April

Olympic ski resort Hafjell is 15 minutes from Lillehammer in central Norway. It offers a wide range of activities to suit different abilities, including three family areas, and the ski school has both group classes and individual coaching available. There’s 50km of ski slopes and three snow parks to explore, as well as 18 lifts. Sister Olympic ski resort Kvitfjell is just 30 minutes away.

Where to stay

Reach the slopes by taking a connecting ski bus from Scandic Hafjell, and you can also soak up the pool and sauna at this luxury hotel.

5. Strandafjellet, Sunnmore

open image in gallery Soak up stunning views of mountains and fjords ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ski season: December–April

Strandafjellet ski resort is perfectly poised to present skiers with a breathtaking view of both mountains and fjords in West Norway. The 2- slopes join a children’s area and terrain park, so all skiing abilities are covered. Plus, it’s worth knowing that this resort is popular for snowboarding, too.

Where to stay

Ten minutes from the ski centre is Dreges Hotell, which has a restaurant, pool access and a lobby bar for enjoying some apres-ski drinks.

6. Fonna, Hardanger

open image in gallery Interestingly, Fonna is a summer ski resort ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ski season: May–September

Summer ski resort Fonna is found in the Folgefonna Glacier within Folgefonna National Park. It’s 1,200 metres above sea level, offers a family-friendly alpine ski trail, and has a terrain park and cross-country routes. Plus, you can rent both skiing and snowboarding equipment to enjoy that incredible glacier view.

Where to stay

Hotel Ullensvang is a hotel overlooking Hardanger fjord, with views of Folgefonna Glacier. Guests can take a dip in both the indoor and outdoor pool, and discover a private beach area.

7. Tryvann, Oslo

open image in gallery Oslo Winter Park is home to a range of ski resorts ( Getty Images )

Ski season: November–April

Oslo Winter Park has a selection of ski resorts, including Tryvann, Hyttli, Vestkleiva and Wyller. It’s only 30 minutes away from the city centre by public transport, and there are 18 slopes and 11 lifts. Explore the cross-country trail and terrain park, with areas for jumps, bumps and half pipes.

Where to stay

Situated right in the centre of Oslo is Hotell Bondeheimen, a stylish destination with spacious rooms and a restaurant serving traditional Norwegian cuisine.

8. Gausta, Telemark

open image in gallery Gausta Skisenter is around 2.5 hours from Norways capital ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ski season: December–May

Gausta Ski Centre sits at the top of Gaustatoppen mountain and overlooks the region of Telemark. As well as 37 slopes, children’s areas and terrain parks, there are trails specifically for off-piste skiing. While there are 13 lifts, you can also reach the top of the mountain by taking the Gaustabanen, which is a cable railway built inside the mountain itself.

Where to stay

Tuddal Hoyfjellshotel’s tempting amenities include a garden, sauna and terrace.

