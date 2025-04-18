People seen fleeing across road after shooting at Florida State University

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people were killed and six others injured after a shooter opened fire at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus.

The suspected gunman, 20-year-old student Phoenix Ikner, opened fire near the student union building at around lunchtime on Thursday. The son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy, police say Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon in the shooting.

Officers quickly arrived and shot the shooter after he refused to comply with commands - but two men, said to be not students, were killed. Five other people were hit by gunfire while a sixth was hurt while trying to run away.

The injured are all in a “fair condition”, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

Police said they believed Ikner, who was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night, shot the victims using his mother's former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded to new weapons.

Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said the alleged shooter was a long-standing member of the sheriff's office's youth advisory council.

"This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective," the sheriff said at Thursday’s press conference.