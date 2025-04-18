FSU shooting latest: Suspect is sheriff’s deputy’s son and used mom’s former service weapon to kill two, cops say
20-year-old Phoenix Ikner was part of Leon County Sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council and has now been taken into custody
Two people were killed and six others injured after a shooter opened fire at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus.
The suspected gunman, 20-year-old student Phoenix Ikner, opened fire near the student union building at around lunchtime on Thursday. The son of a Leon County Sheriff’s deputy, police say Ikner used his mother’s former service weapon in the shooting.
Officers quickly arrived and shot the shooter after he refused to comply with commands - but two men, said to be not students, were killed. Five other people were hit by gunfire while a sixth was hurt while trying to run away.
The injured are all in a “fair condition”, according to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
Police said they believed Ikner, who was in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries on Thursday night, shot the victims using his mother's former service handgun, which she had kept for personal use after the force upgraded to new weapons.
Leon County Sheriff Walt McNeil said the alleged shooter was a long-standing member of the sheriff's office's youth advisory council.
"This event is tragic in more ways than you people in the audience could ever fathom from a law enforcement perspective," the sheriff said at Thursday’s press conference.
Shock over suspect's ties to the police force
As we’ve reported, the named suspected in yesterday’s shooting, Phoenix Ikner, was a member of the Leon County Sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council.
The council provides “an open line of communication” between young people and local law enforcement.
Kenniyah Houston, also a member of the youth council, reacted to news of the shooting in an interview with CNN.
She did not personally remember Ikner. She said the advisory council focused on improving the community and law enforcement.
She said: “That’s what it was all about – making better decisions. For something like this to happen from someone in a group like that is scary … it’s devastating.”
Shooting suspect pictured
The suspect in the shooting at the Tallahassee campus of Florida State University on Thursday was named by police as Phoenix Ikner.
The 20-year-old student is the son of a local sheriff’s deputy, authorities say, and was a member of the sheriff’s Youth Advisory Council.
On a now-deleted Instagram account with Ikner’s name, a photograph of him was shared with the biblical quote: “You are my war club, my weapon for battle; with you I shatter nations, with you I destroy kingdoms.”
Ikner was wounded by police during the shooting at the campus. He is said to not be in a life-threatening condition as officers continue to investigate what happened.
University to hold vigil on Friday
As police continue the investigation into the shooting at the Tallahassee campus of Florida State University, staff have announced a vigil will be held for the two male victims, who were not students, on Friday.
The event will take place at 5pm at Langford Green - the same location a similar vigil was held after a shooting at the campus 11 years ago.
All classes have been cancelled for the day. Late on Thursday, the university released a statement: "The student union and the surrounding area is still considered an active crime scene.
“The public and campus community should avoid the area. Students should not return to the student union to retrieve personal property at this time.
“Students may return to their residence halls but they should otherwise stay indoors on the main campus to allow law enforcement and university staff to do their jobs and respond to those needing assistance.”
Shots sent students scattering
Holden Mendez, a 20-year-old student studying political science and international affairs, said he had just left the student union when he heard a series of shots in the Florida State University campus yesterday lunchtime.
He ran into a nearby campus building, where he said his previous emergency response training kicked in.
"There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic. There was a lot of misinformation that was being spread around. I was doing my best to kind of combat that," he said.
"I told people, 'Take a deep breath. This building is secure. Everything is going to be ok.'"
Andres Perez, 20, was in a classroom near the student union when the alarm sounded for a lockdown.
He said his classmates began moving desks in front of the door and police officers came to escort them out."
I always hang out in the student union," Perez said. "So the second I found out that the threat was there, my heart sank and I was scared."
What we know about suspected shooter
Hours after the shooting on Thursday, police identified the suspected gunman as Phoenix Ikner.
Here, Joe Sommerlad shares what we know about the 20-year-old Florida State University student.
Suspect in custody at FSU: What we know about the alleged shooter
Second shooting on the Florida State University Campus in 11 years
Mass shootings on U.S. school campuses have become recurring tragedies in recent years.
Thursday's incident was the second shooting on the FSU campus in 11 years. In 2014, a graduate opened fire early at the school's main library, wounding two students and an employee as hundreds were studying for exams.
Notable mass shootings at other colleges or universities in recent years include the 2007 Virginia Tech massacre in Blacksburg, Virginia, where 32 people were killed and 23 injured.
In 2023, there were two college mass shootings, one at Michigan State University, where three students were killed and at least five others injured.
The other incident unfolded at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, where three faculty members were killed before a suspect died in a shootout with the police.
Students tell of horror
Following yesterday’s shooting at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus, we’ve since been hearing from some of the students who were instructed to stay in shelter.
Emily Palmer, 21, was next to the student union when the shooting happened, she told CNN.
“I’m shaking … It’s just a lot going on,” Palmer said.
“I’m concerned about my friends. I have friends in class right who are getting evacuated by police with their hands up.”
Paula Maldonado told ABC News she was in class when the threat alarm went off and the sounded of yelling broke out outside.
"Everyone in my class quickly turned off the lights, put desks to block off the door and hid by the front of the classroom," she said.
"A cop came inside and I thought it was the shooter, so it was very scary. But after a couple of minutes another copy came back in and told us to go outside with our hands up."
Timeline on how shooting unfolded
12.02pm: Florida State University issues alert on active gunman near student union buildings
12.20pm: Police respond to the scene as students instructed to take shelter
12.39pm: Second alert reiterates people should stay in shelter as police activity continues on campus
1.48pm: Donald Trump tells the world’s media is has been briefed on the shooting
1.50pm: First reports of six victims in hospital
2.44pm: Florida State University cancels all classes through to Friday as police clear campus rooms
3.18pm: Florida State University says law enforcement has neutralized the threat and lifts instructions to stay in shelter
Last night, as darkness fell on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus, students began laying flowers in remembrance of the two people killed in the shooting hours earlier.
Investigators say Phoenix Ikner, who is believed to be a Florida State student, used his mother’s former service weapon when he opened fire at the campus, also injuring at least six others.
The two men who died were not students, said Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower.
Hospital releases statement on 'heartbreaking situation'
The six injured in the Thursday’s shooting at Florida State University were taken to the Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
In the hours after the incident, the hospital released a statement in which it said those injured were in a “fair condition”.
On its social media page, the hospital said: “We are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred today at FSU.
“Our hearts are with the students, families, and everyone impacted by this heartbreaking situation. TMH has received six patients related to this incident, all of which are currently in fair condition.
“Our dedicated trauma teams are providing the highest level of care to all patients, and we remain fully mobilized to meet their needs.