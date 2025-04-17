The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Six people were injured in a shooting on Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus on Thursday.

FSU police locked the campus down after reports of an active shooter and students were told to shelter in place.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way,” the university said on X. “Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

Multiple gunshots were reported and a heavy police presence followed at the scene. Around 1.15 p.m. local time, CNN reported that a suspect had been taken into custody.

People comfort each other on Florida State University campus in Tallahassee, ( AP )

Here’s what we know about the shooter so far:

Who are they?

The Independent has contacted several law enforcement agencies but has not yet been able to get information about the suspected shooter. It was announced that a person was taken into custody shortly after 1 p.m.

What is the motive?

Police have not yet released a potential motive for the shooter. Details are extremely limited at this time.

Who are the victims?

University officials have not named any of the victims. One person was in critical condition and five more were in serious condition following the shooting, according to local health officials.

This is a developing story...