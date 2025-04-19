The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Two people were killed and six more were injured after a 20-year-old politics student opened fire on a Florida State University campus Thursday afternoon, prompting chaos and a lockdown.

On Friday, one of the people killed was named by relatives as a local football coach and food services worker at the college.

All of the non-fatal victims were being treated at Florida’s Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, having been rushed there in serious conditions as the attack unfolded. On Friday, Dr. Brett Howard told reporters that despite the horrific circumstances, things had gone “smoothly.”

“This is, unfortunately, a thing that we train for, although we hope it won’t occur,” he said. “But we were prepared... We do feel that all will make a full recovery.”

The suspected gunman, Phoenix Ikner, was also treated at the hospital and was later taken into custody. Police later revealed at a press conference that he was the son of a Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Deputy.

Here’s what we know about the people gunned down in Thursday’s shooting:

Robert Morales

Robert Morales, a father, husband and employee of FSU who worked in dining services, was one of the victims, a family member confirmed. Morales’ older sibling wrote on X that Morales “loved his job as FSU and his beautiful Wife and Daughter.”

Morales also served as an assistant coach for the Leon High School football team. The Leon High School Athletics Department also confirmed his death in a statement, saying he led the team with “dedication, integrity and a true passion for mentoring young athletes.

“His commitment to the game and to shaping the lives of his players extended far beyond the field. He was a trusted coach, a respected colleague, and a cherished friend to many,” the athletics department said.

“The loss of Coach Morales is deeply felt by all of us at Leon High School, especially during this difficult and tragic time. Our hearts are heavy, and we will join the broader Tallahassee community in mourning his passing.”

Morales was also a founding member of a well-known restaurant in Tallahassee called Gordos, the owner told a local news outlet. The owner said they were “deeply saddened” by the tragedy.

Aramark, the company that manages the dining program on campus, confirmed in a statement that one of its employees was killed in the shooting – they did not identify the employee’s name.

“We are heartbroken to confirm that an Aramark employee was among those killed at FSU yesterday in that senseless act of violence. We are absolutely shaken by the news and our deepest sympathies are with the family and our entire Aramark community,” Aramark said in a statement obtained by ClickOrlando.

Tiru Chabba

Tiru Chabba was on the FSU campus Thursday as an employee of a campus vendor when the attack took place, according to his family’s attorneys.

The 45-year-old father of two was a resident of Greenville, South Carolina. He is survived by his wife and two children. Following the shooting, his family hired national civil rights attorney Bakari Sellers of The Strom Law Firm and Jim Bannister.

In a press release on Friday the family’s attorneys asked for privacy for their clients. “Tiru Chabba’s family is going through the unimaginable now,” Sellers said. “Instead of hiding Easter eggs and visiting with friends and family, they’re living a nightmare where this loving father and devoted husband was stolen from them in an act of senseless and preventable violence.”

“We ask you to keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as we fight to ensure they see justice that honors the memories of Mr. Chabba and all the victims of Thursday’s shooting.”

Madison Askins

23-year-old FSU grad student Madison Askins said she was injured and then forced to play dead as the gunman reloaded his weapon.

Recalling the incident to ABC News she said she was walking with a friend when she heard gunshots. Askins and her friend "took off running," but "unfortunately, I fell," she told the outlet. The friend had tried to help her up, but Askins had been shot in her buttock.

The friend ran, which Askins said was “valid.” "At one point I did think [the gunman] had walked away, so I was going to shift over to grab my phone to share my last 'I love you's' with my family," she said.

“I wanted to call my dad, tell him I loved him.”

Askins told ABC she had heard the gunman approach and reload his weapon and overheard him say calmly: "keep running." "I know for certain if I was moving he would've shot me again," she said, adding that she did not “entertain” the thought of dying.

The gunman eventually left and Askins was found by a police officer. "She packed my wound for me and she kept an eye on the surrounding area," she said. "I knew everything was over when we had multiple officers come over and they tell me they got him. I was able to breathe."

Askins said she'll likely remain in the hospital for several more days as the bullet is still lodged in her vertebrae. She is undergoing surgery to have it removed.

Askins said she would be finishing her studies, despite the incident. "I'm glad to be with my family, glad to keep moving forward. I've got an internship lined up. I'm so ready to go for it," she told ABC. "I'm not gonna let it tear me down... he [Ikner] doesn’t get that."

Ariana Baio contributed to this report.