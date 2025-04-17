Florida State University shooting latest: Suspect in custody as at least 4 victims have been rushed to the hospital
Florida State University has reported an active shooter, sending its Tallahassee campus into lockdown
An active shooter has been reported at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus, with at least four people rushed to hospital.
“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way,” the university said in a post on social media platform X. “Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”
The university said the active shooter was reported in the Student Union area.
A suspect is in custody, according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources.
“Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information,” the university said in a follow up post on X.
At least four people are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, a hospital spokesperson said.
Multiple gunshots have been reported and a significant police presence has rushed to the campus in Tallahassee, Florida.
Classes have been canceled at the university for the rest of the day.
Follow our liveblog for updates
Pictured: Students wait for news following active shooter alert
Florida State University students wait for news after reports of an active shooter incident at the school’s Tallahassee campus.
A suspect is in custody, according to a report.
Suspect in custody - report
A suspect is in custody following reports of an active shooter at FSU, according to CNN.
The network cited two law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the situation.
University cancels classes and events for the rest of the day
The university has confirmed all classes and events are canceled for the rest of the day.
People in need of emergency assistance should call 911 or FSUPD at 850-644-1234.
Florida Attorney General responds to shooting
Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said his office was responding to the active shooting on the FSU campus.
He said more updates would follow as soon as they were available.
Florida State University alert warns students to continue to shelter in place
The university has warned students to continue to shelter in place.
The official Florida State University account shared an alert on X.
Tallahassee hospital says it is taking patients
Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare says it is receiving patients from the university, but it is unclear how many.
"At this time, details are still unfolding, and we do not yet have specific information to share," a statement from Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare read. "However, we want to assure the community that our teams are fully mobilized and prepared to provide the highest level of care and support to all those affected."
At least four taken to hospital after reports of active shooter
At least four people have been taken to hospital after reports of an active shooter at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus.
There is a large police presence at the scene.
Stay with us for the latest updates on our liveblog.