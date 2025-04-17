People seen fleeing across road after shooting at Florida State University

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

An active shooter has been reported at Florida State University’s Tallahassee campus, with at least four people rushed to hospital.

“An active shooter has been reported in the area of Student Union. Police are on scene or on the way,” the university said in a post on social media platform X. “Continue to seek shelter and await further instructions. Lock and stay away from all doors and windows and be prepared to take additional protective measures.”

The university said the active shooter was reported in the Student Union area.

A suspect is in custody, according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources.

“Continue to shelter in place. Police have responded to an active shooter call at the Student Union. Stay alert for more information,” the university said in a follow up post on X.

At least four people are being treated at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare, a hospital spokesperson said.

Multiple gunshots have been reported and a significant police presence has rushed to the campus in Tallahassee, Florida.

Classes have been canceled at the university for the rest of the day.

Follow our liveblog for updates