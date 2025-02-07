Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

From elegant refurbished mansions and heritage buildings to quaint townhouses speckled around its canals and beyond, Amsterdam is a vibrant capital city that is constantly transforming itself. There’s a boutique hotel for every sort of traveller and each one reflects the eccentricity of the city in its own way.

The one trend Amsterdam wants to get away from is party tourism as over the years, Amsterdammers have had enough of rowdy stag parties and boozy brawls by the canal. Its ever-increasing list of boutique hotels on offer is exactly what the locals are hoping tourists will start embracing ­ – a sophisticated urban retreat where you can take your time in exploring the city’s Unesco Heritage Sites along its waterways and cycling paths.

Combining classic Dutch architecture and sleek contemporary designs, Amsterdam’s boutique hotels effortlessly blend the old and the new. Even the common areas are magnificent where you can expect exclusive libraries, swanky cocktail bars and exceptional on-site restaurants.

Here’s our pick of the best boutique hotels in Amsterdam.

1. Breitner House

open image in gallery Want a boutique hotel with a bit of flair? Breitner House’s lavish interior will do nicely ( Breitner House )

Though Breitner House sits at the southern tip of the lush Oosterpark, and a short walk away from the city’s canals, this characteristic Dutch townhouse was once flocked by many impressionists in the 19th-century. Today, it is a lavish boutique hotel and one that makes you feel like you’re in a quaint bed and breakfast, thanks to the hosts Camilla Braaksma and Guido Bouvy who go out of their way to make guests feel welcome. Here, you also start your mornings with an outstanding breakfast accompanied by prosecco.

Address: Oosterpark 87-88, 1092 AW Amsterdam, Netherlands

2. Hotel De L’Europe

open image in gallery Seek out the Gloobles Suite at Hotel De L’Europe for a room dressed in pastel ( Hotel De L’Europe )

Stepping into De L’Europe feels like you’re in a time machine and have gone straight back into a wealthy merchant’s house in the 17th-century. Overlooking the Amstel River, the hotel is a nod to Amsterdam’s rich heritage. The lobby boasts impressive antique crystal chandeliers and the rooms in this magnificent hotel are adorned with extra-large king-size beds. For some true indulgence, book the five-bedroom penthouse suite. Though they have three impressive restaurants on-site, Brasserie Marie, a French bistro with a Dutch twist is the hotel’s biggest draw.

Address: Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands

3. Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park

open image in gallery Pillows is the place to bunk down surrounded by nature ( Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park )

If you’re looking for a relaxing break beyond the city’s canals, then Pillows Hotel in the leafy Oosterpark is a great hideaway. Every effort has been taken to preserve the original bones of this historic building along with adding a touch of contemporary design. Muted tones and floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the surrounding green spaces make Pillows a lavish and tranquil stay, yet this boutique hotel lies within walking distance from the city centre with many traditional Dutch taverns (or what the locals call kreogen) en route.

Address: Mauritskade 61, 1092 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. The Dylan

open image in gallery The Dylan delivers Scandinavian design to Amsterdam ( The Dylan )

Right by the popular Keizersgracht canal, The Dylan is housed in a former celebrated theatre where Rembrandt worked as a production assistant. Today, this hip boutique hotel still has the fin-de-siècle splendour and it has been refurbished with Scandinavian, minimalist designs. Its garden terrace, where you can enjoy an excellent cup of coffee, is hidden from the hordes of tourists. Its restaurant Vinkeles is situated in an 18-century bakery and has two Michelin stars.

Address: Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Conservatorium Hotel

open image in gallery For visitors on a shopping spree, the Conservatorium is well-located ( Conservatorium Hotel )

What was once an actual conservatory is now a plush boutique hotel in the Museum Quarter, which also lies within walking distance from Amsterdam’s shopping districts. This gorgeous, contemporary space is adorned with quirky modernist touches, such as a chandelier made of violins. The rooms are bright and spacious with high ceilings, and their restaurant Taiko offers outstanding Japanese fare. If you’re looking for a wellness break, treat yourself at their Akasha Spa, which is known to be one of the best in Amsterdam.

Address: Paulus Potterstraat 50, 1071 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. The Craftsmen

open image in gallery From petit hideaways to spacious bedrooms, The Craftsmen cater various groups ( The Craftsmen )

The Craftsmen is a refurbished canal house and a relatively new addition to the Singel canal area where its location is ideal for exploring the best of Amsterdam on foot. The hotel is also a gem for both solo travellers and families where there are petite rooms and extremely spacious bedrooms (some even spread over two floors) on offer and each has a theme, which is a nod to Amsterdam’s industrial past. Little details, like the tools and paraphernalia of local craftsmen from the 17thcentury have been carefully restored and on display throughout the property.

Address: Singel 83, 1012 VE Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Pulitzer Amsterdam

open image in gallery Facing the famous canals, views can’t get much better than at the Pulitzer ( The Pulitzer )

The Pulitzer faces two of Amsterdam’s scenic canals and is also a unique hotel that has 25 old narrow Dutch houses sewn together, giving the space a new, luxurious avatar. Each of the 221 rooms are decorated with subtle pastel shades and you’ll also find a handy bike repair kit, so that you can go out and explore the city on your two rented wheels. Its bar downstairs is the perfect spot to sit back and end your day with a cocktail or choose from an array of local jenever.

Address: Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. Canal House

open image in gallery Modern meets the antique at Canal House ( Canal House )

At the core of the trendy Jordaan neighbourhood and a short walk from Anne Frank House, Canal House is a contemporary twist on a 17th-century merchant’s house, where antique light fixtures, ornate ceilings and old Dutch textiles are incorporated within modern, chic rooms. Like many hotels along the canals in Amsterdam, the rooms are fairly compact in the narrow hotels, but the stunning, spacious courtyard with contemporary art installations is where you want to spend your time – with a good book and a coffee.

Address: Keizersgracht 148, 1015 CX Amsterdam, Netherlands

9. Hotel TwentySeven

open image in gallery Hotel TwentySeven has richly furnished interiors ( Hotel TwentySeven )

A room in Hotel TwentySeven feels like you’ve stepped into a kaleidoscopic, idiosyncratic dream. Located in the heart of Dam Square, this luxurious boutique hotel is set on the upper floors of an iconic building dating back to the 1910s. The rooms are opulent and soundproof, so you can peacefully watch the crowds below, ebbing and flowing along the canal while sitting with a glass of fizz on their plush sofas, under their contemporary chandeliers. The Michelin-starred restaurant on-site, Bougainville, is high on the list for many epicureans (and oenophiles, too).

Address: Dam 27, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. The Noblemen

open image in gallery The Nobleman’s signature rooms feature a freestanding bathtub ( The Nobleman )

An ode to the men who contributed significantly to Dutch history over the centuries, this modern, themed hotel is tucked away from the main cobbled streets of Amsterdam-Centrum. Every room has a sleek design with marble panels, whimsical light fixtures and each bathroom is equipped with a powerful rain shower; their signature rooms even have decorative copper freestanding tubs. For a special local breakfast, which is served in your room, skip the saccharine stroopwafel and order the poffertjes, which is a plate full of mini, fluffy Dutch pancakes, dusted with powdered sugar.

Address: Leidsegracht 14, 1016 CK Amsterdam, Netherlands

11. Hotel Estheréa

open image in gallery Less hotel, more like the home of an eccentric relative? ( Hotel Estheréa )

Staying at the Estheréa feels less like a hotel and more like you’re chilling in the living room of your affluent, well-travelled, eccentric aunt. Everywhere you look, you’ll notice a generous splash of colour ­– from the bold patterns of fuchsia pink and turquoise blue on the wallpapers to real, tropical flowers in the bedrooms. There’s no theme as such,as the decor oscillates from tropical jungle to palm-fringed beaches in every nook and corner. The enchanting, family-run hotel is minutes away from Amsterdam’s oldest canal and there are numerous vintage boutiques and excellent restaurants nearby.

Address: Singel 303-309, 1012 WJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

