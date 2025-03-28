As the UK steps into spring and the sun teases tanning weather – before an inevitable downpour – dreams of tapas on balconies and dips in the pool are at the forefront of those who are trying to focus on their nine to five.

Whether you’re looking to enjoy a city break this Easter, want to book a summer holiday in Europe or go further afield to the likes of Thailand, Vietnam or Brazil, there are plenty of options to get excited about. Where accommodation is concerned, it pays to book with a travel provider that offers significant discounts, and thankfully, Hotels.com offers just that.

With everything from stately castles to sleek high rises to boutique boltholes, our team of experts are pulling back the covers on how to stay in your dream hotel for less this summer.

Iconic institutions on Hotels.com, including London’s most sophisticated stays and glamorous apartments in New York, are now 10 per cent off when using the above discount code.

As for members, there’s at least an extra 20 per cent to be saved on the site with exclusive members' prices across in-demand accommodation. Being a member also means you’ll have access to weekly discounts, VIP Access and no cancellation fees.

Better still, if you’re in the market for an Ibiza villa, Parisian boutique or wood cabin in Devon, you’ll find over 40 per cent off selected getaways with Hotels.com top deals now.

How we choose the best Hotels.com discount codes

The team at The Independent specialises in finding the best travel deals and discount codes. We focus on great offers for hotels, flights and package holidays, ensuring that we only recommend deals we would use ourselves. If you're interested in package deals or all-inclusive options, be sure to check out the latest offers from Tui, First Choice and Loveholidays.

Why you can trust us

Since 1986, The Independent has been a trusted consumer advocate, harnessing extensive experience to uncover the finest deals and discounts. Whether you're planning the perfect getaway or taking advantage of major shopping events like Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday, and Boxing Day sales, our dedicated team is committed to finding you the best money-saving opportunities. We handpick exceptional offers from brands we believe in, ensuring you get the incredible value you deserve.

*See the Hotels.com website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.