Amsterdam continues to charm visitors every year, ranking high up on the list for the ultimate city break. Despite the constant struggle with overtourism, this free-spirited city’s locals are actively encouraging visitors to eschew partying and embrace slow travel and sustainability.

Nicknamed the Venice of the North, Amsterdam has always been kaleidoscopic where there’s an eclectic mix of history, heritage, charm and eccentricity. There’s no shortage of hotels to pick from here either – be it along the labyrinth of its iconic canals to newer, swanky hotels in revamped industrial buildings by its docklands. For an extra fun experience, particularly for families, there are houseboats available for longer stays that won’t break the bank.

There’s a hotel for every budget, too, right from ultra-luxury to inexpensive, modern lodgings that double up as co-working spaces. Design is largely contemporary and minimalist in most hotels but you’ll also find several converted Dutch mansions boasting opulent antique décor.

Being one of the most walkable (and bike-friendly) cities in the world, Amsterdam’s charming neighbourhoods are peppered with ample green spaces and you’re never too far from the waterfront. Historic sites and world-class museums aside, there’s also exceptional gastronomy, where many eco-conscious dining spots have earned a Green Michelin Star. Don’t fret if you don’t know where to begin – we’ve rounded up Amsterdam’s best hotels for you.

The best hotels in Amsterdam 2025

1. Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam

open image in gallery For a luxury option, book a room at the Waldorf Astoria ( Waldorf Astoria Amsterdam )

Located in Herengracht, one of the city’s striking canals, Waldorf Astoria is the haut monde of Amsterdam’s luxury offerings. Guests are in for a real treat at this heritage mansion, where spacious rooms are furnished with Murano glass lamps and period furniture. The hotel’s spa and gardens are equally attractive but don’t miss dining here. Reserve a table at their Michelin restaurant Spectrum (formerly Librije’s Zusje) with excellent local fare by the talented chef Sidney Schutte.

Address: Herengracht 542-556, 1017 CG Amsterdam, Netherlands

2. Soho House

open image in gallery Art lovers will be impressed by Soho House’s collection of Dutch works ( Soho House )

Soho House lies in the iconic Art Deco Bungehuis building on the edge of Singel Canal, and it attracts both posh locals and visitors looking for a sundowner by their rooftop pool where you have magnificent views overlooking the city. You don’t have to be a member to book a room, but a membership has its benefits as you are offered discounted rates. The best part (aside from the rooftop) is their art collection which celebrates Dutch talent, ranging from the likes of Rembrandt to modern artists like Amie Dickie and Studio Drift. There’s also a top-notch gym, spa and a handy bicycle repair shop too.

Address: Spuistraat 210, 3HG, 1012 VT Amsterdam, Netherlands

Price: From £353

3. The Hoxton

open image in gallery The Hoxton does not use any single-use plastic in its hotels ( The Hoxton Amsterdam )

Plenty of style and personal touches can be seen in this unpretentious hotel along the Herengracht Canal. Taking pride in being an affordable boutique hotel, it has been the choice of stay for many writers, contemporary artists and DJs. Like many hotels that are increasing their green credentials, there is no single-use plastic in the Hoxton. Lotti’s, the restaurant on site is the place to head to for staples such as pickled herring and bitterballen. Its sister hotel in the Lloyd neighbourhood was the pioneer in repurposing former industrial areas into trendy hotels that provide great value in Amsterdam’s docklands.

Address: Herengracht 255, 1016 BJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

4. Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park

open image in gallery This former university building has been restored to a hotel that offers views over the park ( Pillows Grand Boutique Hotel Maurits at the Park )

If you’d prefer to merely visit the canals but have your base in a quiet, verdant space in the city, then look no further than Pillows Hotel. In the heart of the lush Oosterpark, this gem of a boutique hotel is the ideal hideaway for both solo travellers and families. What used to be a former university building has been restored into a sophisticated hotel with bright rooms overlooking the park. The canals are within walking distance, but then you also have ARTIS Zoo and Hortus Botanicus gardens nearby. There are also numerous Dutch taverns (also called bruin cafés) in the vicinity as well as a daily market called Dappermarkt, which is worth checking out.

Address: Mauritskade 61, 1092 AD Amsterdam, Netherlands

5. Breitner House

open image in gallery Breitner House offers candlelit dinners in its leafy courtyards ( Breitner House )

A tranquil, characteristic townhouse that rests on the southern edge of Oosterpark, Breitner House was once a popular choice of stay for impressionists in the 19th century. The hosts of this quaint bed and breakfast make you feel right at home and will give you tips on exploring the city like a true local. The rooms are cosy and tastefully decorated with Dutch art. It is also perfect for those looking for a romantic getaway, where you can have a candlelit dinner in the leafy courtyard. Breakfast is also a lavish affair where generous portions of cold cuts, pastries and fresh fruit are accompanied by prosecco.

Address: Oosterpark 87-88, 1092 AW Amsterdam, Netherlands

6. Hotel TwentySeven

open image in gallery Hotel TwentySeven has richly furnished interiors ( Hotel TwentySeven )

Set on the upper floors of a historic building dating back to 1913, Hotel TwentySeven, transports you to a quiet, plush retreat despite being in the heart of the busy Dam Square. Each suite is equipped with a whirlpool bath and luxurious Pierre Frey wallpapers. Many rooms overlook the square and The Rokin, but the superior suites also offer a bird’s-eye view of the city and you’re up close to the Royal Palace too. Be sure to check out the ritzy cocktail bar, which also has an extensive whiskey menu. The Michelin-starred restaurant on-site, Bougainville is high up on the list for many gourmands and oenophiles too.

Address: Dam 27, 1012 JS Amsterdam, Netherlands

7. Hotel De L’Europe

open image in gallery Seek out the Gloobles Suite at De L’Europe ( Hotel De L’Europe )

De L’Europe’s lobby feels like you’re being greeted to an elaborate gathering at a fancy 17th century merchant’s mansion. Sitting right by the Amstel River, the hotel is a nod to Amsterdam’s rich heritage. The stately lobby here is adorned with antique crystal chandeliers and remarkable Dutch art. The rooms are opulent too and the large bathrooms are furnished entirely in marble. Brasserie Marie, a French-style bistro with a Dutch twist is very popular among visitors and locals alike.

Address: Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands

8. The Dylan

open image in gallery For a minimalist Scandi vibe, The Dylan ticks every box ( The Dylan )

The Dylan is housed right by the popular Keizersgracht Canal in a former celebrated theatre where Rembrandt worked as a production assistant. Today, this boutique hotel has not only retained elements from the 19th century, but has also been refurbished with modern, minimalist, Scandinavian design. Hidden away from the cacophony of tourists outside, the garden terrace is an idyllic spot to read a good book along with a cup of coffee. Two Michelin-starred restaurant Vinkeles on-site is terrific and is located in a former 18th-century bakery.

Address: Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB Amsterdam, Netherlands

9. Hotel V Nesplein

open image in gallery For the ultimate Dutch breakfast, head to Hotel V Nesplein ( Hotel V Nesplein )

Considering that most rooms in the heart of Amsterdam tend to lean on the smaller side, the funky Hotel V Nesplein offers sizeable rooms and bathrooms. The hotel pays homage to the area’s theatre district with retro posters adorning in the common areas. The décor in its rooms is very much what you’d imagine Don Draper’s stylish bedroom would look like in the 1960’s. The mustard and ebony-hued walls are loud, but not gaudy. The restaurant here called The Lobby serves a smashing breakfast. Be sure to try their Dutch toast and pumpkin cake.

Address: Nes 49, 1012 KD Amsterdam, Netherlands

10. Conservatorium Hotel

open image in gallery The Van Baerle Suite offers spacious room and large windows for natural light ( Conservatorium Hotel )

What was once a former bank and then a conservatory is now a smart boutique hotel in the Museum Quarter, which is also within walking distance from the shopping districts of the city. Their stunning, contemporary rooms are adorned with monochrome wallpapers, yet, there’s a splash of bright colour, thanks to the rugs, sofas and lampshades. The common areas have high ceilings, allowing plenty of natural light. Treat yourself to a wellness weekend break at their Akasha Spa, which is renowned as one of the best in the city.

Address: Paulus Potterstraat 50, 1071 DB Amsterdam, Netherlands

11. Volkshotel

open image in gallery Volkshotel biggest draw is the Doka night club ( Volkshotel )

If you walk into the brilliant Volkshotel and wonder why it looks like a newsprint office, it is because it was the former site of the Dutch daily morning newspaper De Volkskrant. Now turned into one of Amsterdam’s top affordable hotels, the designs in the bright rooms are fun and each is equipped with colourful sofas and bedding. The hotel’s biggest draws are Doka, their nightclub in the basement which serves superb cocktails as well as Badplaats, the spa on the rooftop where visitors can take a dip in one of the three hot tubs with panoramic views of the city.

Address: Wibautstraat 150, 1091 GR Amsterdam, Netherlands

12. Hotel Arena

open image in gallery Once a chapel then a performance space, Hotel Arena has lived many lives ( Hotel Arena )

Hotel Arena is a gem in the trendy, up-and-coming neighbourhood of Oosterparkbuurt. This was a chapel (which still exists), a former youth centre and performance space which saw gigs in the 1990’s from artists like Norah Jones and Oasis. Today, this intimate, chic hotel is right by the leafy Oosterpark and close to the canals. Even their basic room is comfy yet extravagant, as it is set over two levels with a high ceiling and views of the park. The hotel also hosts a series of events on a regular basis for guests ­which include guided walks in the park and local art exhibitions in their common areas.

Address: 's-Gravesandestraat 55, 1092 AA Amsterdam, Netherlands

13. Sailor Suite Coaster Mado

open image in gallery If staying near the canal is essential, why not stay on it at Sailor Suite Coaster Mado ( Sailor Suite Coaster Mado )

Beyond its canals, one of Amsterdam’s outstanding features is also its beachfront, particularly in the trendy Eastern Docklands area. On KNSM Island, which is brimming with nautical history, primarily steamboat manufacturing, you’ll have your own gorgeous houseboat with Sailor Suite Coaster Mado. Equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, the ‘house’ has been soundproofed and has a private entrance. Adventurous children will love the swing on the deck, while the grown-ups will enjoy the sunset on the terrace over the water. You’ve got several green spaces nearby, such as Flevopark, Oosterpark and Funenpark, else a short tram ride takes you to the city centre within ten minutes. Follow the scenic walkway along the waterfront and you’ll reach the National Maritime Museum too.

Address: Levantkade 168, 1019 BG Amsterdam, Netherlands

14. Hotel Estheréa

open image in gallery Inject a bit of colour into your life at Hotel Estheréa ( Hotel Estheréa )

You might actually believe in time travel when staying at the Estheréa as you feel like you’re back in the 1920s ­­– where bright colours and bold designs were applauded. With tropical flora and fauna motifs and geometric patterns in the lobby and living rooms, Hotel Estheréa is where Art Nouveau meets palm-fringed beaches, with an element of whimsy. There’s a generous burst of colour in every corner ­– from the bold geometric shapes on the floor to emerald green leaves and fuchsia pink floral patterns on the wallpapers. This delightful hotel is also a short walk from Amsterdam’s oldest canal with numerous vintage boutiques to stop by en route.

Address: Singel 303-309, 1012 WJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

15. Pulitzer Amsterdam

open image in gallery The Pulitzer’s suites have large living rooms to sprawl about in ( Pulitzer Amsterdam )

There are many reasons to stay at the Pulitzer – whether you’re on your honeymoon or are looking for multiple rooms with connected doors for your family or just need a solo, indulgent city break. Located in Prinsengracht Canal, near the popular neighbourhood of Jordaan, the suites at the Pulitzer promise beautiful canal views and large living rooms. This refurbished hotel is actually 25 old Dutch narrow houses sewn together along with a serene courtyard and dedicated children’s play area. Guests can partake in a traditional kopstootje, a Dutch drinking ritual at the bar. A little trivia for the cinephiles: The Pulitzer was also one of the prime spots where Ocean’s Twelve was filmed.

Address: Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

16. Hotel Okura

open image in gallery Seek out the Nagomi Spa at Hotel Okura ( Hotel Okura Amsterdam )

Imagine having a scenic view of Amsterdam’s legendary canals and museums from a lavish room – that is exactly what you’re greeted with at The Okura in the city’s bohemian De Pijp neighbourhood. The Okura has stood here since the 1970s and over the decades has undergone many renovations, but has remained a top choice for a relaxing stay. The bedrooms and bathrooms are expansive and designed with neutral colours making the views from your window the real star of the show here. The top-notch Nagomi Spa where guests love their hot stones therapy is well worth checking out too.

Address: Ferdinand Bolstraat 333, 1072 LH Amsterdam, Netherlands

