Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Amsterdam may not be the first city to come to mind when parents think of a family holiday, but the Venice of the North has more than what visitors ordinarily expect. Beyond its boat rides on the canals, the city is packed with top-notch museums, acres of sprawling green spaces and man-made beaches too.

Children will particularly love the NEMO Science Museum which is a thrilling, interactive platform with many engaging games and methodical experiments. Older teens and young adults will enjoy the bubblegum-pink hued WONDR Experience, where they’ll be greeted by a sea of disco balls, a roller-skating rink and a space that proudly brands itself an ‘Instagram Museum Paradise’.

While some hotels don’t have a dedicated kids’ club, they have unique packages for families and of course, there are self-catering boat hotels that children (and adults) will love and cherish. It’s not surprising that children in The Netherlands have consistently ranked the highest as the happiest in the world. Here are our round ups of family-friendly hotels in Amsterdam.

The best family-friendly hotels in Amsterdam

At a glance

1. Sailor Suite Coaster Mado

open image in gallery For a quirky family getaway, why not rent a houseboat for a couple of nights? ( Sailor Suite Coaster Mado )

Beyond its canals, one of Amsterdam’s outstanding features is also its beachfront, particularly in the trendy Eastern Docklands area. On KNSM Island, which is brimming with nautical history, primarily steamboat manufacturing, you’ll have your own gorgeous houseboat with Sailor Suite Coaster Mado. Equipped with a kitchen, bathroom and two bedrooms, the ‘house’ has been soundproofed and has a private entrance. Adventurous children will love the swing on the deck, while the grown-ups will enjoy the sunset on the terrace over the water. You’ve got several green spaces nearby, such as Flevopark, Oosterpark and Funenpark, else a short tram ride takes you to the city centre within ten minutes. Follow the scenic walkway along the waterfront and you’ll reach the excellent National Maritime Museum, too.

Address: Levantkade 168, 1019 BG Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: The best health and wellness retreats across Europe

2. Dutch Masters hotel

open image in gallery Children in need of an art lesson? Dutch Masters’ apartments celebrate famous artists through its apartments ( Dutch Masters )

Along Amsterdam’s most distinguished canals lies this collection of ultra-chic, self-catering apartments. Dutch Masters has tastefully decorated each of the nine, luxurious apartments after celebrated artists from the country such as Van Gogh, Mondrian and Rembrandt. There are also works from modern, contemporary artists found across some of the rooms too. Some offer views of the stunning Keizersgracht Canal, whilst some overlook the tranquil courtyard which is tucked away. The staff are right across the canal, should you need anything plus there are cleaners and caretakers on site. Though there is a minimum seven-night stay, it is ideal for larger families (the palatial penthouse apartment boasts three bedrooms) looking to spend a well-deserved, week-long city break.

Address: Keizersgracht 580, 1017 EN Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: Amsterdam in tulip season is short and sweet – but may be the most incredible time for a city break

3. Conscious Museum Square hotel

open image in gallery If sustainability is important to you, book a room at Conscious Museum Square ( Conscious Hotel Museum Square )

Many families are teaching children to be more mindful of the environment when they travel and consciously try to improve their green credentials. You’re off to a great start if these are your goals when you stay at Conscious Hotels. Sitting right at the core of Amsterdam’s Museum Quarter, Conscious has consistently won awards for using renewable energy and several other eco-friendly initiatives. Rooms are elegantly decorated and you’ll spot several retro, recycled bits and bobs – from the light fittings to the furniture. Families can book either a triple room or two double rooms and extra cots are available on request. Their breakfast menus are fully organic and mostly plant-based too.

Address: De Lairessestraat 7, 1071 NR Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: The best boutique hotels in Amsterdam for style, location and value for money

4. The Dylan hotel

open image in gallery Extra beds and adjoining rooms can be found at The Dylan ( The Dylan )

The Dylan is known as an idyllic retreat for couples and solo travellers, but the lavish hotel is also creative with its family-friendly offerings, which it calls The Dylan’s Family Bonding Packages. Along with an overnight stay in an opulent room or suite, you and your family will be treated to a generous family breakfast which promises plenty of pancakes, including the traditional Dutch ones like poffertjes and pannenkoeken, a movie night with candy, popcorn and hot chocolate, plus complimentary extra beds and discounts on adjoining rooms.

Address: Keizersgracht 384, 1016 GB Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: The ultimate guide to exploring Rome

5. Hotel Estheréa

open image in gallery Kids will love the little perks at this hotel – such as free hot chocolate ( Hotel Estheréa )

A room in the Estheréa feels like you’ve transported yourself and the family on a whimsical journey, thanks to its kaleidoscopic, vivid décor, furnished with a menagerie of wildlife patterns. Though pets are not permitted, there are two resident cats that freely roam around the lobby and are popular with guests. There are little perks for the children (and adults alike) such as free hot chocolate served at specific hours in the lobby, a library and the staff will gladly provide colouring books too. Their family rooms are sufficient for three but there are options to book two interconnecting luxury rooms as well.

Address: Singel 303-309, 1012 WJ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: Best hotels in Amsterdam, from indulgent stays to affordable breaks

6. Amsterdam Prince Island by Yays hotel

open image in gallery Amsterdam Prince Island delivers views over the canal ( NUMA YAYS )

Between the western expanse of Bickersgracht Canal and the harbour near Houthavens, this boutique hotel is a Yays property with self-catering apartments offering floor-to-ceiling views of the water. Their spacious two-bedroom residences are ideal for families as you’re not far away from any of the attractions. You’re also a quick ferry ride away from A’Dam Lookout, an observation deck providing panoramic views of Amsterdam. If the teenagers and adults dare, they can have a go at swaying from Europe’s highest swing here. If you want to have a wander in the neighbourhood, Haarlemmerstraat is a terrific stretch, with organic food markets, boutique shops and independent cafes.

Address: Bickersgracht 1, 1013 LE Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: This peaceful Italian mountain town is just one hour from Venice – but completely crowd-free

7. Pulitzer Amsterdam

open image in gallery This hotel has a children’s play area as well as a nanny service ( The Pulitzer )

Apart from its ideal location at Prinsengracht, near the trendy Jordaan neighbourhood, the family suites at the Pulitzer offer beautiful canal views, two bedrooms, two bathrooms and a sizeable living room, giving you and your children all the space you’ll need. This refurbished hotel is a series of old Dutch narrow houses bringing with it the advantage of several interconnected rooms, which are great if you’re travelling as a part of a large family. What’s even better is that there’s a dedicated children’s play area in their stunning gardens and a nanny service on offer, too.

Address: Prinsengracht 323, 1016 GZ Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: Inside Europe’s undiscovered gastronomic haven of £2 wine and low-cost food

8. Yays Amsterdam Salthouse Canal hotel

open image in gallery Salthouse Canal’s location means you are close to the city centre but also near the lush greenery in Westerpark ( Numa Yays )

Yays is one of the better value properties to rent in Amsterdam’s quiet western neighbourhoods. Its contemporary, self-catering apartments have been revitalised from a former industrial space into expansive, stylish living rooms and bedrooms. Set in Westerpark, you’re only twenty minutes away from the city’s attractions on foot, but also have the advantage of being within walking distance from an enormous lush space at Westerpark and the harbour. You’ve got Amsterdam’s Tulip Museum and Anne Frank House nearby and this apartment is also a great base for exploring the Dutch countryside (particularly during the tulip season) as you can easily reach Centraal station on foot.

Address: Zoutkeetsgracht 116, 1013 LC Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: This popular European capital is surprisingly good for kids – and can be done on a budget

9. The Craftsmen hotel

open image in gallery Design at The Craftsmen goes above and beyond ( The Craftsmen )

You won’t be short of stories to tell the kids during bedtime at The Craftsmen as this exceptional hotel in Singel neighbourhood has been adorned with vintage paraphernalia from Dutch craftsmen over the last few centuries. Book their grand, split-level Boat Builder room, overlooking the canal, where there’s a large treasure chest by the bed and whose bathroom has a restored, canoe frame hanging from the ceiling. Another impressive room with clever use of wrought iron, boasting an ornate spiral staircase is their Blacksmith theme which comfortably sleeps four.

Address: Singel 83, 1012 VE Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: The best northern lights holidays in Iceland

10. Houseboat-Amsterdam

open image in gallery In need of a self-catered stay? Rent this houseboat in the city centre ( Courtesy of Booking.com )

Want to feel like you’re in the middle of it all but also with an edge of staying on the water? Then Houseboat-Amsterdam ticks all the boxes. You’ve got a fantastic self-catering houseboat with heating and en-suite bathrooms in the heart of the Canal District and you’re within walking distance from Anne Frank House, NEMO Science Museum, Dam Square and Centraal Station. Not feeling up for big walks but still want to enjoy the city outdoors? No problem, just chill on the deck or the adjoining benches of the boat and watch the world go by.

Address: Prins Hendrik Kade 544, Amsterdam City Centre, 1011 TE Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: Greece island hopping – a guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture

11. Hotel De L’Europe

open image in gallery If your family is looking for somewhere extra swanky, seek out the suites at De L’Europe ( Hotel De L’Europe )

If there was one big treat you’d want to give your multigenerational family, it would be a plush weekend at De L’Europe. Not only is it the ultimate swanky hotel in the Canal District that sits like a queen on the banks of the Amstel River amidst humble townhouses, but also offers something for each member of the family. There are dedicated children’s menus in their glitzy restaurants and you have a choice of booking interconnected rooms. The staff also happily provide a fully comprehensive guide on local secrets and the little things you can enjoy with your family in the neighbourhood, away from the crowds.

Address: Nieuwe Doelenstraat 2-14, 1012 CP Amsterdam, Netherlands

Read more: Best hotels in Mykonos