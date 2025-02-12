Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

In a country like Italy, spoilt rotten with fantastic tourist destinations and beautiful sites, a place has to be exceptional to stand out. From the historic cities of Rome and Florence to the breathtaking landscapes of the Dolomites and the Amalfi Coast, destinations have a hard battle in the Italian tourism arena.

But Italy’s lakes manage it, sitting pretty in the north of the country, combining centuries-old architecture, riviera colours, and magnificent landscapes – and Lake Garda is arguably the most delightful of the lot. Rolling hills, covered with verdant forests and hillside greenery, climb up from the waters while a slew of pastel-hued towns are scattered throughout.

Hiking, walking and water sports are all ways to fill the day, or you can simply live a bit of la dolce vita among the olive groves, vineyards and tree-lined promenades.

With so many towns on the lake, picking out where to go and what to do may seem tricky, but we’ve rounded up a list of the best things to fill your holiday on Lake Garda.

Read more: The best events in Rome in 2025, from art to archaeology

Best things to do in Lake Garda

1. Visit the lake’s main towns

open image in gallery Riva del Garda and Desenzano del Garda are two of Garda’s largest towns ( Fed Lov )

Lake Garda has a handful of larger towns that are ‘must-see’ destinations along its shores. Riva del Garda and Desenzano del Garda are two of the largest, both filled with russet-roofed Venetian and Baroque buildings. Both offer water sports, quaint restaurants and a dash of history, in the form of the Desenzano’s well-preserved Roman villa and Riva’s 13th-century Apponale clock tower.

For one of the most peaceful towns on the lake, head to Peschiera, a town dotted with pastel buildings and ornate bridges that is also a popular spot for ferry tours. In the west, the pretty town of Salò, which once served as Italy’s de facto capital under Mussolini, is a colourful blend of Italian history and culture, from the medieval Santa Maria cathedral to the Baroque palace. It is also famed for having one of the longest promenades in the country, making it the ideal spot for a stroll.

2. Spend an afternoon on the Isola del Garda

open image in gallery Isola del Garda has a long and varied history, including being used as a Roman burial ground ( Michael Bosma )

The Isola del Garda is the largest island on the lake, and despite being owned by the Cavazza family, it has been open to the public since 2002. Today, this verdant landscape is covered in forest, with one side dominated by the Villa Borghese Cavazza, a neo-Gothic Venetian villa that offers guided tours of its interior and grounds filled with tropical plants.

Tours last up to two hours and cost around €39 (£32.50), including a return ferry trip from towns including Salo, Maderno and Barbarano.

Read more: This peaceful Italian mountain town is just one hour from Venice – but completely crowd-free

3. Hike around Monte Baldo

open image in gallery A cable car whisks visitors up Monte Baldo is just 15 minutes ( Gagan Josan )

Monte Baldo is the name of the mountain ridge that towers over the northeastern shores of the lake. It contains five particularly high peaks – the tallest of which is Cima Valdritta at 2,218m – and is a haven for hikers and mountain bikers. For the best views catch the cable car from Malcesine, where you can get a panoramic view of the azure waters, rolling green hills and olive groves. From here, a series of hiking trails and biking routes descend the hills back to the shores.

4. Tour the smaller towns

open image in gallery Malcesine offers easy access to Monte Baldo ( Tomas Hirsch )

If you have the time when visiting Lake Garda, it pays to see some of the smaller towns and villages. Places like Malcesine are well-known despite having small populations, and shorefront locations are dotted with red roofs, summery colours and medieval touches. Malcesine has easy access to Monte Baldo and the magnificent ruins of the Scaliger castle.

Smaller Limone is even more quaint, located at the foot of a mountain and covered in the pastel colours that have made the region’s towns so famous – it is also more authentic and less affected by tourism, with one of the primary attractions being a centuries-old lemon grove turned museum.

Sirmione is one of the Lake’s most visited towns, known for its thermal springs and spa, beautiful Old Town and the Grotte di Catullo Roman villa. Garda, the town which gave the lake its name, is a slice of quintessential Italy, dotted with old Venetian villas, cafes, and cypress trees, and plenty of relaxed locals taking an evening passeggiata along the promenade and through the piazzas.

Read more: How to make the most of your trip to Italy’s Amalfi Coast

5. Try your hand at water sports

open image in gallery Lake Garda has great conditions for windsurfing ( Getty Images )

The lake lends itself to several water sports, and activities such as kayaking, stand-up paddle boarding and canoeing are popular in several destinations. In the northern basin, two winds – the Peter, which blows north to south in the morning, and the Ora, which goes the opposite way in the afternoon – provide great conditions for windsurfing, while the area around Garda Trentino is safe as motor boats are forbidden.

The waters of Malcesine, Riva and Gargnano are good for diving – the latter has a boat wreck at around 40 metres – while almost all of the major towns have sailing clubs to choose from. The same is true for canoeing, kayaking and water skiing facilities.

Read more: Inside the advanced detox retreat all about indulgence and restriction

6. Drive the Strada della Forra

open image in gallery The Strada della Forra was initially conceived in 1889 ( Getty Images )

The Strada della Forra is a road that was initially conceived in 1889 in order to make the journey between the lake and Pieve di Tremosine sul Garda viable. It cuts through a ravine and winds along rocky cliffs, with several tight spots and hair-raising bends to navigate for those who take it on, eventually rising to around 360 metres from the waters. There is a pedestrian path that runs along the route – before the road, people could only reach Pieve on foot – but cycling, motorbiking and driving are still the best ways to see this magnificent route.

7. Visit the Cascata del Varone waterfall

The Cascata del Varone is a somewhat unique waterfall, in that its falls flow through a limestone tunnel rather than off the face of a cliff. A series of walkways guide you through the gorge to see the cascade, with colourful lights lighting up the inside and a botanical garden growing on the cliffs outside.

8. Feast on local fish dishes

Italy’s culinary prowess is unmatched in Europe, with regional specialities from pizza in Naples to Roman carbonara. In Lake Garda, try bigoli con le sarde, a traditional pasta dish made with olive oil, pine nuts, sultanas and sardines caught fresh from the lake.

open image in gallery Try bigoli con le sarde in Lake Garda ( Getty Images )

Read more: How can I buy a €1 house in Italy?

9. Soak up the sun on Spiaggia dei Sabbioni

Although typically not a beach break, Lake Garda is scattered with spiaggia’s for tan top-ups and refreshing paddles in a palette of blues. Sabbioni Beach, one of the biggest and best equipped in Garda, has swim platforms, green areas and volleyball and canoe rentals on its shingle shore.

10. Sip a spritz lakeside

For a memorable Aperol aperitif – spritz style, of course – beach bars and cafes line the lake. With everything from wine bar watering holes to craft beer pubs, get seated at sunset for a sundowner on the lake’s shore.

Read more: The best hotels in Sicily for luxury retreats, beach stays and hiking holidays