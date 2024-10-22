Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Rhodes – foremost of the Dodecanese and the fourth largest island in Greece – was an early adopter of mass-market tourism. Maxi-scale, all-inclusive resorts stretch along its sheltered east coast, securing Rhodes’s reputation as a family holiday favourite. Many such mainstream hotels have since transformed themselves into fancier five-stars. The result is a richer spectrum of beach holidays.

Away from the shore, Rhodes also delivers a big dose of culture and history. Rhodes Town’s walled, medieval core is an absolute must-visit gem packed with palaces, pebbled streets and an archaeological museum whose treasures include the Aphrodite of Rhodes: a marble statue that’s just as exquisite as her more famous counterpart, Venus de Milo. Rhodes’s other big-hitter, Lindos, also has heaps of historical appeal. Elsewhere, there are beach clubs, wineries, hiking trails and traditional tavernas. Discover it all – plus one of Greece’s longest tourist seasons – from these, our pick of the best Rhodes hotels.

The best hotels in Rhodes

At a glance

1. Casa Cook Rhodes

Kolymbia

open image in gallery Expect a Californian Palm Springs feel at Casa Cook ( Georg Roske )

With its palm trees, cacti and clean lines borrowed from mid-century modern architecture, there’s more than a hint of California’s Palm Springs at Casa Cook Rhodes. Set against the natural backdrop of wild Tsambika Mountain, this chic, adults-only retreat is all about relaxing in comfort and style. All rooms open onto either a shared or private swimming pool, there’s an excellent spa with interesting treatments (including Ayurvedic) and the on-site bar and two restaurants are so good that there’s little temptation to leave. Helping to keep the atmosphere casual is friendly, upbeat service. The nearest beach is a 10-minute walk away.

Address: European Union Street, Rhodes 85102

2. Lindian Village Beach Resort Rhodes

Lardos

open image in gallery Have a go at open-air yoga at Lindian Village Beach Resort ( Lindian Village )

Living the high life comes with a focus on wellness at this all-inclusive resort in the southern half of Rhodes, not too far from Lindos. Accommodations (many of which have their own pools and terraces) are designed to be super-relaxing; it’s the kind of resort where guests rarely leave their private sanctuaries, so the property always feels quiet, even when fully occupied. Further enhancing this chilled-out vibe are Calli Spa’s treatments and open-air yoga, plus adult-focused activities such as wine-tasting and cookery classes. That’s not to say children aren’t welcome; there are dedicated facilities to keep the little ones entertained.

Address: Lardos Beach, Rhodes 85109

3. Melenos Art Boutique Hotel

Lindos

open image in gallery With only 12-suites, Melenos offers intimate and peaceful stays ( Melenos )

Lindos owes its charm to the wealth accrued by long-ago seafaring merchants who built homes here in a style more typical of the Cycladic Islands. The last house on the path leading up to the temple-topped acropolis has been transformed into Melenos Art Boutique Hotel: a 12-suite beauty with lovely views over Lindos Beach and the sea. Inside, it’s all hand-carved stone façades, decorative ceilings and pebble mosaic floors, with bursts of colour from original works by Greek and Australian artists. It’s packed with character, providing a Lindos immersion that’s refreshingly set apart from the village’s heaving day-tripper crowds.

Address: Lindos, Rhodes 85107

4. Prasonisi Lighthouse Boutique Hotel

Prasonisi

open image in gallery Try your hand at windsurfing at Prasonisi ( Prasonisi )

Prasonisi, way down at Rhodes’s southern tip, sits beyond the tourist trail. A good two-hour drive from Rhodes Town, it nevertheless has a dedicated following thanks to one key factor: water sports. If you’re into wind-winging, kite-surfing, windsurfing or their ilk, Prasonisi is for you; and Prasonisi Lighthouse Boutique Hotel is the place to stay. It may only be a three-star but the rooms have a modern, fresh design and balconies open onto the garden or directly onto the pool. Better still, it’s attached to an excellent taverna where the owner, Irini, and her staff lay on the warmest of welcomes.

Address: Prasonisi Beach, Kattavia, Rhodes 85109

5. S. Nikolis Historic Boutique Hotel

Rhodes Town

open image in gallery Stay in the heart of the historical action in the medieval Old Town ( Michael Heller )

Rhodes Town’s medieval heart is a marvel, packed with centuries-old architecture and twisting streets lined with shops, bars and galleries. Stay in the midst of it all at this fantastic, small boutique hotel that occupies a townhouse built in the early 1300s. Each of the guestrooms is individually styled, pairing stone-block walls and wood-beam ceilings with antique furniture and sumptuous fabrics (some even have four-poster beds). The arch-roofed Medieval Suite (separate from the main building) and romantic Chamber of the Princess are particularly special. Adding to the magic is a roof garden, which is the perfect respite from the crowded streets.

Address: Ippodamou 61, Rhodes 85100

6. Cooks Club City Beach

Rhodes Town

open image in gallery Cook’s Club City Beach is decked out with cool-toned boho-chic interors, chilling you down after a day at the beach clubs ( Cook's Club City Beach )

If the Old Town itself sounds too urban, head outside the walls and past the marina to Elli Beach where you’ll find beach clubs, views of Turkish mountains and refreshingly cool, clear waters. Cooks Club features tasteful, boho-chic styling, a rooftop pool bar and just 18 rooms, creating an intimate, friendly and chilled-out retreat. Cantina, the lobby-level restaurant, acts as its hub; start the day here with an à la carte breakfast, then stick around for lunch from the all-day, international menu.

Address: Nikolaou, Savva Diakou 3, Rhodes 85100

7. Atlantica Aegean Park

Kolymbia

Of Rhodes’s many mega-resorts, few have a setting as charming as that enjoyed by Atlantica Aegean Park. Being set at the base of Tsambika Mountain – a cedar-topped limestone peak – gives it a wonderful sense of being immersed in nature. There are also extensive gardens and direct access to a strip of beach that, thanks to submerged rocky outcrops, make it an ideal spot for snorkelling. It’s the on-site facilities though that make this hotel such a magnet for families, with pools, a splash park, sports and games, plus a water park with proper slides. It’s all-inclusive too, guaranteeing good value.

Address: Brussels Street, Rhodes 85103

8. Lindos Aqua Terra

Vlycha

open image in gallery The peaceful surroundings at Lindos Aqua Terra offers guests undisturbed relaxation ( Lindos Aqua Terra )

This four-star beachfront retreat right on the sandy sweep of Vlycha is perfect for laid-back, do-very-little escapes. With just 39 rooms and attentive service, the vibe here is very relaxed, though there are water sports and boat rentals available on the beach (plus the lovely sight of sea daffodil blooms dancing in the breeze in late summer). A real advantage of staying here is that it’s barely a five-minute drive from Lindos, so guests can explore the historic village’s mosaic-lined streets before the crowds descend. For those that can’t bear to leave, the beach and pool offer complimentary gazebos and loungers.

Address: Vlycha Beach, Rhodes 85107

9. Atrium Platinum

Ixia

open image in gallery Stay near Rhodes Town at Atrium Platinum ( Atrium Platinum )

Located between Rhodes Town and the airport, this property (one of three Atrium hotels across the island) is an entirely hassle-free option for family holidays. With a spa, three pools, three bars and five restaurants (including à la carte and buffet options), every conceivable essential can be found on-site, with the addition of beach time and water sports available just across the street (there’s even an underpass, so the kids can cross safely). For further convenience, guests can book on a half-board basis or different levels of all-inclusive. Best of all, it’s just 10 minutes by bus from Rhodes Town’s medieval heart.

Address: Illiados Street 1, Rhodes 85100

10. Eden Roc

Kalithea

open image in gallery Discover world cuisine at Eden Roc ( Eden Roc )

Elevating the all-inclusive bar is this luxury seaside property between Rhodes Town and the coves of Kalithea Springs. From the rooms, suites and bungalows to the restaurants and facilities, everything here is executed to the highest standards – and all of it is included in the price. As well as eight restaurants (with cuisines as diverse as Greek, Italian and Peruvian), guests can even sample local flavours at a selection of nearby tavernas, all at no extra cost under the “Dine Out” programme. With pools, slides, sports and entertainment also available on-site, Eden Roc is a winner for upmarket family holidays.

Address: Kalithea Ave, Rhodes 85100

