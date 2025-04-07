Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump’s administration is calling on the Supreme Court to lift a judge’s court order requiring the immediate return of an illegally deported Maryland father sent to El Salvador’s notorious prison.

On April 4, a federal judge ordered the administration to return Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States after government attorneys admitted he was wrongfully deported due to an “administrative error” then argued that the case was no longer in their hands.

Abrego Garcia must be returned to the United States by midnight on Monday, according to the order from Judge Paula Xinis, which the administration swiftly appealed.

The administration’s request to the nation’s highest court follows a scorching appeals court ruling asserting that the government “has no legal authority to snatch a person who is lawfully present in the United States off the street and remove him from the country without due process.”

“The Government’s contention otherwise, and its argument that the federal courts are powerless to intervene, are unconscionable,” appellate judges wrote Monday.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador on March 15, joining dozens of mostly Venezuelan immigrants on removal flights after the president secretly invoked the Alien Enemies Act to summarily deport alleged Tren de Aragua gang members.

One of those planes allegedly carried immigrants with court orders for their removal, not under the president’s wartime authority. Abrego Garcia was on that plane — something administration officials have called an “oversight” — despite no orders for his removal from the country.

In 2019, a judge had blocked Abrego Garcia’s removal after credible testimony that he fears violence and death in El Salvador, which he fled in 201. Under that order, he is allowed to remain in the United States legally, and must attend regular check-ins with Immigration and Customs Enforcement. His most recent appearance was in January, according to court documents.

He has no criminal record in either the United States or El Salvador, according to his attorney. He has been living in Maryland with his wife and 5-year-old child, both U.S. citizens, and helping raise two children from a previous relationship.

In a 22-page ruling on Sunday, Judge Xinis ripped the Trump administration for its “wholly lawless” decision and “grievous error” that “shocks the conscience.”

“As defendants acknowledge, they had no legal authority to arrest him, no justification to detain him, and no grounds to send him to El Salvador — let alone deliver him into one of the most dangerous prisons in the Western Hemisphere,” Judge Xinis wrote.

The judge also questioned the administration’s insistence that Abrego Garcia is a member of transnational street gang MS-13, which appears to be based on “a singular unsubstantiated allegation.”

“The ‘evidence’ against Abrego Garcia consisted of nothing more than his Chicago Bulls hat and hoodie,” she wrote, “and a vague, uncorroborated allegation from a confidential informant claiming he belonged to MS-13’s ‘Western’ clique in New York — a place he has never lived.”

This is a developing story