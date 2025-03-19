Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Aquamarine waters, delicious cuisine, white-sand beaches and a rich history: Greece has long been a dream holiday destination. As the summer months inch closer, many of us turn to social media for travel inspiration, poring over perfectly posed pictures in the country’s most famous spots, with stock image-esque backdrops of Santorini’s whitewashed houses, the Mykonos windmills or the iconic Parthenon.

But we’ve all seen the “Instagram vs reality” videos: the pink and orange hues of a Santorini sunset over Oia’s iconic and blue domes giving way to a camera panning round to reveal thousands of tourists, all jostling to get the same shot. What these more revealing videos also fail to mention is the sky-high costs incurred while holidaying in many of these bucket-list spots.

Fear not: avoiding the crowds – and not forking out €20 on a Greek salad – is entirely possible, without compromising on beauty or experience. Here’s some inspiration on the swaps that could make your next Greek holiday truly unforgettable – not to mention lighter on your wallet.

Swap Santorini for Folegandros

open image in gallery The traditional white buildings of Folegandros ( Getty Images )

The “must-do” Greek stop on many European sojourns, Santorini is renowned for its picture-perfect sugar cube buildings, spectacular sunsets, and volcanic landscape. However, its popularity comes at a price, both literal and metaphorical.

For a Cycladic escape minus the crowds – plus a dose of traditional charm, often absent on more touristy islands – head to the lesser-known nearby island of Folegandros. Accessible via ferry from Santorini or Athens, 12-square-mile Folegandros is a living embodiment of the widely held truth that good things come in small packages. Wander through the narrow streets of Chora for your fix of whitewashed architecture, before cooling off in the pristine Aegean waters at the beaches of Katergo and Livadaki. Finish the day strong by ambling up to the Church of Panagia for a Santorini-esque sunset viewpoint minus the masses.

Read more: After a lifetime search for the perfect Greek island, I think I’ve finally found it

Swap Mykonos for Ios

open image in gallery Mylopotas Beach on Ios ( Getty Images )

Known as the Ibiza of Greece, Mykonos has long been synonymous with lavish beach clubs and wild parties. While the island remains an iconic destination for partygoers, it’s also notorious for high costs – a cocktail in Little Venice can set you back over €25 (£21), which is enough to make you spit out your souvlaki.

For a party island without the price tag, jump on a ferry from Athens, Santorini, Mykonos or Crete to reach Ios. The extra effort required to get here is well worth it, not least because it keeps the hordes away. By day, lounge and splash on Mylopotas or Manganari beaches – with Ios’s picturesque coastline constituting a favourable choice compared with Mykonos – before partying with the island’s youthful crowd at Click Cocktail Bar or Astra. What’s more, Ios has its very own series of traditional windmills that make a worthy addition to any Insta grid.

Read more: Greece island hopping: – a guide to the best routes and how to explore Greek culture

Swap Athens for Thessaloniki

open image in gallery The White Tower in Thessaloniki ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

There’s no denying that the Greek capital of Athens takes the crown when it comes to monumental ancient sites. While Greece’s seaside second city, Thessaloniki, may not boast a landmark as iconic as the Parthenon, its historical offering is no less rich. Visitors with a penchant for antiquity can wander through the Roman Forum, before immersing themselves in the intricate frescoes of the Rotonda and the Byzantine-era Hagia Sophia church.

Myriad cultural influences have left their mark on the cityscape, with far more examples of Ottoman architecture (including the city’s emblem, the White Tower) found in Thessaloniki compared with Athens – and there’s also a rich Jewish heritage to explore.

This cultural mix is just one of the reasons Unesco designated Thessaloniki Greece’s first city of gastronomy in 2021. While Athens isn’t overpriced, it certainly has its fair share of tourist traps; in Thessaloniki, however, you’ll struggle to find a bad meal.

Read more: Forget summer holidays – this popular European capital is so much better in winter

Swap the Acropolis for Mycenae

open image in gallery The citadel of Mycenae ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

While the Acropolis (the hill on which the Parthenon sits) is undoubtedly impressive, the many, many visitors it draws each year – 8.4 million in 2023 – means the visiting experience is rarely a peaceful one. Situated in the Peloponnese region, Mycenae offers a welcome alternative: imposing ruins surrounded by natural beauty and far less competition for space (although it never hurts to arrive early). This ancient city, which even makes an appearance in Homer’s Iliad, was founded in 1350-1200 BC and was once home to the legendary King Agamemnon, who led the Greek army during the Trojan War.

Beyond the site’s famous Lion Gate and Treasury of Atreus, the surrounding area is also full of lesser-known historical sites to discover: the Mycenaean Acropolis of Tiryns, the ancient theatre of Argos and Venetian Fortress of Palamidi at Nafplio, to name just three.

Read more: This might just be the coolest museum in Europe – in every sense

Swap summer for autumn or spring

open image in gallery The dramatic Vikos Gorge in the Pindus Mountains ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

It’s not all destinations. With lower temperatures, plenty of sunshine and fewer crowds, Greece is arguably one of the best places in Europe to enjoy during the shoulder seasons of autumn and spring. Visiting outside of the peak summer months also provides the perfect excuse to explore Greece beyond the beach and enjoy more affordable accommodations and fewer tourists.

A prime candidate is northern Greece's Zagorohoria region, which is stunning whether dusted in snow, alive with spring blooms or crowned by autumn foliage. Nestled in the dramatic Pindus mountain range, this area is home to 46 picture-perfect villages, the awe-inspiring Vikos Gorge (the world’s second deepest), charming stone bridges and the crystal-clear Papingo rock pools. Other underexplored options for visitors include a city break in lakeside Ioannina, hiking in Crete’s Samaria Gorge or an affordable skiing holiday in Kalavryta or on the slopes of Mount Olympus.

Read more: This region of Greece is beautiful, crowd-free and a Unesco site – and you’ve probably never heard of it