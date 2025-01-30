Kick-start 2025 with big savings on your next getaway with Jet2holidays. Whether you're planning a fun-filled family holiday, a romantic weekend away or a solo adventure, this trusted travel provider offers affordable packages and impressive deals to suit every journey.

Departing from 12 UK airports to more than 70 European destinations, there’s a Jet2holiday package to suit everyone – city breaks spent in culture-stuffed capitals, from Prague to Barcelona and Budapest; action-packed trips to the ski slopes; sun-drenched stays in classic beachside locations, and more.

With the option of all-inclusive, self-catered or half-board accommodation, as well as flights, Jet2holidays takes care of it all. So, whether you’re looking to head to sunnier climes for a family holiday, or a solo travel trip to meet like-minded adults, all you’ll need to do is concentrate on enjoying your holiday.

To help you plan ahead and bag a bargain on your 2025 holidays, we’re always on the hunt for deals. We’ve spotted savings on everything from an adults-only hotel in the Costa Del Sol to a family-friendly resort and waterpark in Mallorca and beachside apartments in Ibiza. From £100 off per person to low deposits to free child places and £60 savings, here’s everything you need to know.

Jet2holidays deals

With a Jet2holidays sale underway, now is the time to book your 2025 holiday. You can save £100 per person on bookings for holidays departing from Manchester Airport before 31 October 2025 (the booking will need to be made before 3 March 2025). With savings to be had on holidays in sun-soaked destinations such as Corfu, Tenerife and Zante, bookings will need to be made for at least two adults to be eligible for this offer, and it can’t be applied to any Jet2holidays Free Child Place, which is something to bear in mind.

Save even more on your booking by signing up for a free myJet2 account. Members enjoy exclusive deals and special pricing on Jet2 flights and holidays, plus an extra £10 off per person for every booking. You'll also get the convenience of managing everything in one place, from check-in and upgrades to important travel notifications.

Jet2holidays discount codes

The package holiday provider is currently offering single parents £60 off holidays with little ones when the code “J2HSPF60” is applied at checkout. One adult travelling with at least one child can use the offer in conjunction with site-wide family discounts on kid-centric aquapark hotels, and infants under two go free. T&Cs apply.

Heading on a solo adventure in 2025? Whether you’re eager to escape to the sunny climes of Tenerife, The Algarve or Costa Del Sol, you can save £30 on your holiday when you use the Jet2 Holidays discount code “SOLO30”.

Jet2holidays student discount

Calling all students, if you’re looking to save some money on your next holiday, Jet2holidays offers student discounts through Student Beans. Case in point, you can save £40 on each Jet2holidays booking right now – all you need to do is generate an exclusive code using your Student Beans account.

*See the Jet2 website for full terms and conditions for all offers featured on this page. Information verified and correct at time of last publication date.