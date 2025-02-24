Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in
Support your head, shoulders and neck during long-haul flights, road trips and camping holidays
Pass through any airport and it’s clear that travel pillows have undergone somewhat of a transformation in recent years. They now come in all shapes and sizes, whether it’s those designed to be slung around shoulders, or pillows designed to be wrapped around our head in a way that covers our eyes and ears (and yes, testing this particular model did earn us the odd stare).
However, the rapid evolution of travel pillows isn’t a bad thing – we’re firm believers the traditional U-shaped models aren’t necessarily the perfect fit for everyone (more specifically, their shoulders, heads and necks), so, we’re all for the recent craze for innovative approaches. It’s also worth pointing out that a little creativity can work wonders when it comes to travel pillows.
Invested in one thats a less than ideal shape? Get creative, suggests British Chiropractic Association member and chiropractor, Philippa Oakley: “Lots of travel pillows can be folded into a cylindrical shape, which works perfectly as a lumbar roll,” she says. “This can be a game-changer if the seat is too deep for you.” Oakley also points out that regularly changing position is a great way to minimise aches and pains. “The best posture is the next posture – remember to change position regularly and be conscious of sitting in any one position for more than 30 minutes. Additionally, staying hydrated helps fend off stiffness, as well as dehydration.”
We also recommend taking a moment to think about materials. Don’t dismiss a travel pillow because it’s made of nylon, polyester or recycled plastic bottles – innovative manufacturing techniques mean these can be as soft as our favourite Egyptian cotton bedsheets. Finally, take time to think about the added extras you value the most – personally, we love a travel pillow with its own stash bag (ideally one with a keyring that enables it to be clipped to backpacks), and a washable cover, to keep it germ-free. Scroll on for our pick of the travel pillows to buy.
We tested the travel pillows during several journeys, including a flight to France, a long car journey from Surrey to North Yorkshire, and a train journey from London to Scotland. In other words, we had plenty of opportunity to put these pillows to the test.
Plus, the inordinate amount of time we spend on long-haul flights (Japan and Singapore in particular, for reasons we won’t bore you with) means we’ve got through more travel pillows than we can count – we hardly ever leave home without one. In other words, if we’ve recommended a travel pillow here, you can be sure it’s up to scratch.
Tamara Hinson is a travel writer with experience testing and reviewing myriad travel essentials, from packing cubes to cabin bags and hand luggage. As an avid flyer and frequent globetrotter, Tamara knows the features that actually matter when it comes to the products to take on your next trip. Here, she has featured only the travel pillows that she would recommend buying.
We love it when a brand breaks with tradition and does something a bit different. Case in point is this soft, serpentine travel pillow, which can be bundled up or wrapped around your neck, and used in the car, on planes or in hotels where the pillows on offer have more in common with a lump of granite. We preferred to use this one bunched up, while our travel companion twisted it around his neck, adding more bulk beneath his chin, to prevent the dreaded head-bob. While this particular pillow probably isn’t ideal if you’re travelling light (it’s somewhat chunky), when it comes to comfort, this pillow knocks it out of the park.
This is a great pillow to have on standby as a spare – it’s not only ideal for long flights or car journeys but works as a camping pillow, too. We also reckon there’s something about the traditional pillow design – a simple rectangle with a fabric trim – that eases our journey to the land of nod, too, by mimicking the pillows we’re most likely to have at home, helping us forget we’re going to spend the next 12 hours on a plane/bus/ferry. We also love it for its low price point, the accompanying stuff sack, and the fact it’s fully machine washable. What more could you want?
This doesn’t have the cloud-like softness of some of the other pillows we’ve featured but all is forgiven, because this pillow is the epitome of portable perfection. Easy to inflate, it’s sold with its very own stash bag, and its curved shape did a fantastic job of cushioning not only our head but our neck and shoulders, and the logical placement of the easily accessible valve made it a breeze (excuse the pun) to add or release air when we needed to tweak this pillow’s firmness.
If, like many travellers, you’re drawn to smaller versions of the pillows you use at home, this might just be the one for you. Take note, though – it’s not particularly compact, even when cinched using the accompanying cord. So, if you’re short on space, proceed with caution.
We found the stuffing to be somewhat lumpy but we appreciated the super-soft, breathable fabric and the ease with which we could remove the cover for a quick wash.
Why aren’t there more travel pillows designed specifically for kids? We love Trtl’s colourful creations, and the ridiculously soft fabric won’t chafe or scratch. We also found this pillow incredibly easy to adjust. Although the blurb states this travel pillow (which is worn live a scarf) is designed for children aged between eight and 14, during testing, we found it’s also suitable for slightly younger children, as well as adults of smaller stature.
Think of this as the Lamborghini of the travel pillow world – a precision-engineered support system for your head, chin and neck, and one that comes with an ingenious added extra: a tiny pouch, attached to the rear, which contains a pair of ear plugs to help you block out unwanted noise. The memory foam is top-quality and we loved the shape – the raised section on the inside hugged our neck in all the right places. We appreciated the extra long strap, too – all too often these are ridiculously short.
Say goodbye to boring travel pillows – we love this Harry Potter-themed one from Minoso. The downside? The premium memory foam moulded perfectly around our neck and shoulders, and the ease with which the neck strap could be adjusted means it’s a brilliant option for kids and adults. An extra strap on the back means this pillow can dangle from backpacks, too – perfect for wannabe wizards prone to losing their worldly possessions.
What’s not to love about this unicorn-adorned travel pillow? Its smaller size makes it ideal for younger travellers, and the memory foam has the perfect consistency – it moulded easily to the parts where we needed support most but has a squashability (and yes, we definitely invented that term), which makes it a great option for fidgety travellers who haven’t necessarily racked up enough air miles to know their preferred sleeping position. It’s also one of the most tactile pillows we’ve come across – even the neck strap is incredibly soft, made of a strip of rubbery silicone.
Sometimes, it’s the little things that make a world of difference. Take the small fabric hook on the rear of this travel pillow, which allowed us to dangle it from our suitcase and backpack, and the ultra-sturdy press stud on the neck strap, which ensured this pillow stayed in place, no matter how much we twisted and turned during a particularly long flight. It’s another memory foam pillow with just the right amount of mouldability.
Yes, this is somewhat of an usual shape – something close to a square, with four ridged sections – but, weirdly, it works. While it’s obviously not going to provide much support for the neck and shoulders, it did a great job of providing cushioning for our head when wedged against walls, seat dividers and seat backs during long flights and coach journeys. The 75-denier polyester was surprisingly soft, and it’s small enough to fit in our pocket. That’s what we call a win.
This is another ultra-compact pillow, albeit one that still provided great support for our neck, due to its curved shape. The slight indent did a great job of cushioning our head without allowing it to sink too far back, and the large valve made it quick and easy to inflate. We also loved the design of this particular component – all too often, the valves are raised or unwieldy to blow into, but this one was generously sized and incorporated into the pillow in a way that meant it didn’t snag or catch.
A great option for traditionalists, this rectangular travel pillow is much softer than it looks (and we say that after giving it a thorough testing during a 10-hour flight) and stowed away with surprising ease. A word of warning, though – you’ll need a significant amount of hot air to inflate this one, but we’re pleased to report (to campers) the valve is compatible with a pump, too. Extra bonus points for the retina-burningly bright shade of teal – in a world where too many travel pillows are varying shades of grey, we’re fully in favour of a splash of colour.
This pillow’s outer material was wonderfully soft, with a thickness that did a fantastic job of ramping up the comfort. It’s a great option for jet-setters who don’t gel with traditional travel pillows worn around the neck – we loved the way its butterfly shape meant it could be jammed into awkward corners and used as a headrest against airplane windows. It inflated and deflated incredibly quickly, and bonus points were awarded for its handy stuff sack, which can be dangled from buckles on backpacks.
Another hi-tech offering, Cabeau’s memory foam pillow is wrapped in an ultra-soft fleece-like lining and has a raised section that did a brilliant job of reducing the sideways head wobbles we’re prone to on long journeys. We also loved the fact the lining (despite its incredible softness) is made from recycled RPET fabric, and although we were sceptical about how easy it would be to wrangle it back into its carry case, the drawstring design made this a breeze.
Now for something really different: a circular travel pillow filled with microbeads rather than foam. First things first, we initially balked at the thought of a microbead filling, but the plush thickness of the outer material meant it still had a wonderful softness, as well as enough mouldability to provide adequate support where we needed it most. We should flag there are plenty of places where this particular pillow can offer support. While the photos on Ostrichpillow’s website suggest it’s intended to be worn around the centre of the head, allowing it to cover the eyes and ears while also providing cushioning, we also loved bunching it up and wedging it between our head whatever surface we were resting against. We also liked the fact the design is reversible – a feature that came in handy when it came to concealing those in-flight dribble stains.
The shape of this one is inspired by traditional pillows, in that it doesn’t loop around the neck but acts as a headrest. Its small size makes it both wonderfully portable and versatile – it works just as well on planes as it does for long coach journeys and camping trips. The large valve means it takes just seconds to inflate and deflate, and the combination of the super-soft fabric and a slightly sunken area in the centre did a great job of cushioning our head during a long-haul flight.
Twenty years ago, when we were backpacking around the world using our wallet, socks or pants as pillows on bus journeys and flights, we’d have loved a pillow such as this one. Yes, it’s expensive but it’s also ridiculously comfortable – a thick curve of foam covered with top-quality mulberry silk (which didn’t just feel great on the skin but kept our hair frizz-free, too). An integrated zip allows the cover to be removed and washed (because, let’s face it, we’re all prone to the odd mid-snooze dribble). We’re not quite willing to award this a full five stars, on account of the filling, which is standard foam. Yes, it’s top-quality stuff but we were hoping for memory foam, given the use of the finest silk for the exterior.
A memory foam core provides great lumbar support along with cushioning for the head and shoulders, and the lining has a surprising thickness – one which suggests that the memory dreamer is more than capable of standing up to some serious wear and tear. There’s no hook to hang it off backpacks, but we loved the buckle-style clip, which meant we could quickly and easily tweak the fit (something which press studs don’t allow).
This pillow is one of the largest we’ve tested, but we can confirm it’s still perfectly suitable for plane journeys, thanks to its amazing squishiness. The upside to its supersized design is it can be used for camping holidays, too, and its versatility is ramped up due to a number of factors.
Firstly, the low-flat valves, which are easy to inflate but won’t snag when the pillow is squashed into small spaces or stashed into backpacks. Add a top-quality memory foam construction, super-soft fabric and a shape designed to support not just the head but the back and shoulders, and you’ve got a one-way ticket to the land of nod.
If you’re lucky enough to be one of those few people whose in-flight discomfort doesn’t come from head bobbing but the displeasure stemming from resting your head against hard surfaces, opt for a travel pillow with a traditional shape, rather than a looping design (another benefit of these is that they’re more versatile, and double as great camping pillows when space is at a premium).
Don’t make the mistake of insisting on memory foam – although memory foam is usually best when it comes to fantastic support, there are plenty of other fillings (such as lightweight microbeads) which work just as well, while inflatable pillows are handy if you’re short on space.
Would we ever have imagined the Infinity pillow, which resembles a snake (albeit a very soft one) would top our list of the best travel pillows? No, but it’s certainly worthy of the top spot, thanks to its customisable design and quality materials. Lifeventure’s inflatable travel pillow is proof the best things really can come in small packages (and offer unexpected levels of comfort), while the Therm-a-rest compressible pillow cinch is a brilliant example of a travel pillow that can be used in a wide range of situations.
