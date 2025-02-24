Pass through any airport and it’s clear that travel pillows have undergone somewhat of a transformation in recent years. They now come in all shapes and sizes, whether it’s those designed to be slung around shoulders, or pillows designed to be wrapped around our head in a way that covers our eyes and ears (and yes, testing this particular model did earn us the odd stare).

However, the rapid evolution of travel pillows isn’t a bad thing – we’re firm believers the traditional U-shaped models aren’t necessarily the perfect fit for everyone (more specifically, their shoulders, heads and necks), so, we’re all for the recent craze for innovative approaches. It’s also worth pointing out that a little creativity can work wonders when it comes to travel pillows.

Invested in one thats a less than ideal shape? Get creative, suggests British Chiropractic Association member and chiropractor, Philippa Oakley: “Lots of travel pillows can be folded into a cylindrical shape, which works perfectly as a lumbar roll,” she says. “This can be a game-changer if the seat is too deep for you.” Oakley also points out that regularly changing position is a great way to minimise aches and pains. “The best posture is the next posture – remember to change position regularly and be conscious of sitting in any one position for more than 30 minutes. Additionally, staying hydrated helps fend off stiffness, as well as dehydration.”

We also recommend taking a moment to think about materials. Don’t dismiss a travel pillow because it’s made of nylon, polyester or recycled plastic bottles – innovative manufacturing techniques mean these can be as soft as our favourite Egyptian cotton bedsheets. Finally, take time to think about the added extras you value the most – personally, we love a travel pillow with its own stash bag (ideally one with a keyring that enables it to be clipped to backpacks), and a washable cover, to keep it germ-free. Scroll on for our pick of the travel pillows to buy.

How we tested

open image in gallery Our reviewer put a range of travel pillows to the test ( Tamara Hinson/The Independent )

We tested the travel pillows during several journeys, including a flight to France, a long car journey from Surrey to North Yorkshire, and a train journey from London to Scotland. In other words, we had plenty of opportunity to put these pillows to the test.

Plus, the inordinate amount of time we spend on long-haul flights (Japan and Singapore in particular, for reasons we won’t bore you with) means we’ve got through more travel pillows than we can count – we hardly ever leave home without one. In other words, if we’ve recommended a travel pillow here, you can be sure it’s up to scratch.

Why you can trust us

Tamara Hinson is a travel writer with experience testing and reviewing myriad travel essentials, from packing cubes to cabin bags and hand luggage. As an avid flyer and frequent globetrotter, Tamara knows the features that actually matter when it comes to the products to take on your next trip. Here, she has featured only the travel pillows that she would recommend buying.

The best travel pillows for 2025 are: