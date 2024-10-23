Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Egypt, a link between northeast Africa and the Middle East where ancient landmarks meet the capital Cairo’s lively hub of culture and culinary delights, is on the rise as a tourism hotspot.

Swapping classic European holiday destinations for some winter sun at Egypt’s affordable Red Sea resorts in Sharm El Sheikh and Hurghada has become a cost-effective choice for UK travellers chasing the sun between September and May.

The Nile River, vast desertscapes and a treasure trove of Unesco World Heritage sites from the Pyramids of Giza to the tombs of pharaohs in the Valley of the Kings await holidaymakers. Think a wealth of cruising, diving, cooking and navigating the stalls of colourful bazaars on an Egyptian holiday itinerary.

We’ve rounded up some of the best things to do for one-of-a-kind activities and adventures to Egypt’s ancient and contemporary attractions.

Cruise the Nile

open image in gallery Travel by boat along the longest river in Africa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Africa’s longest river, the 4,000-mile-long Nile, has been a lifeline for Egyptian travel for thousands of years, and it’s the ideal passage to see all of Egypt’s ancient relics. Cruise in a floating hotel between Luxor and Aswan for a taste of luxury; the gentle journey is a welcome escape from the chaotic traffic and busy bazaars of cities such as Cairo.

The scenery is one for all the senses as you meander past wildlife (like the Nile crocodile) on the lush riverbanks, fertile farmland, tomb-riddled desertscapes and preserved Unesco treasures such as the legendary pyramids.

Sandboard in the desert

open image in gallery Surf the Saharan dunes in style ( Getty Images )

Thrill seekers of every age will thrive as they surf the Saharan dunes on a desert safari tour. Trade the mountains for the desert in Egypt’s sea of sands and strap on a board to glide down the smooth golden hills.

The yellow and blue landscape of the Great Sand Sea in Egypt’s western desert is considered one of the world’s best spots for sandboarding, while Egypt’s Sinai desert hosts steep dunes such as Haduda and El-Safra that rise to 150m high for the ultimate daredevils.

Scuba dive the Red Sea

open image in gallery Vibrant marine life thrives under the Egyptian waters ( Getty Images )

One of the most popular diving destinations in the world, the Red Sea’s warm waters are home to the coral gardens of the famed Ras Mohamed National Park in the north and the shivers of sharks off the Brothers Islands east of El Quesir.

Find underwater waterfalls, shipwrecks like the SS Thistlegorm and healthy corals teeming with marine life on affordable dives. Experienced divers can take a several-day dive voyage on liveaboard ships, while conservation-conscious sites such as Marsa Nakari in Marsa Alam are introducing more eco-diving experiences.

Shop at Khan el-Khalili bazaar

open image in gallery The bazaar is a treasure trove of jewels, leather and incense ( Getty Images )

Think artisan workshops, traditional crafts and colourful culture in the Khan el-Khalili souk (marketplace). Weave your way through a labyrinth of leather, spices, perfumes, essences and oils in the historic centre of Cairo, where Egypt’s most famous market dates back to the 14th century.

The lively trading hub has an unmissable vibrant atmosphere for tourists on the hunt for opulent ceramics, unique textiles, Arabian lanterns and gold goods.

Dune buggy in the desert

open image in gallery Go off the beaten track to dunes undiscovered ( Getty Images )

Steer through the dunes in an off-road dune buggy on a desert safari to local villages and rolling ridges for a guided Egyptian adventure. You’ll drive in style, rocking the ‘scarf and sunglasses’ sand protection combination, to the Sinai desert for those holidaying in Sharm El Sheikh or the Arabian desert from Hurghada. Break for herbal tea in a traditional Bedouin tent and stay till sunset while speeding around the sands – it’s what dune buggies were made for.

Swim in the Siwa Oasis

open image in gallery The azure salt lakes are fringed with olive and palm trees ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In the far Western Desert, hundreds of natural springs and salt pools in striking shades of turquoise form the Siwa Oasis. The hot and cold springs resemble the rugged carvings of a precious gemstone, the ideal surroundings for some R&R.

A high concentration of salt means swimming in the waters free from marine life is more like floating as you experience an intense buoyancy – so lie back and relax under the Egyptian sun.

Sleep in the White Desert

open image in gallery Drift off under the stars in the chalk desert northeast of Farafra ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The White Desert National Park in the Farafa Depression, western Egypt, offers adventures to an isolated, otherworldly landscape. The vast sci-fi scenery has a moon-like surface, with its sandstorm-eroded chalk and limestone formations, and the barren natural wonder is a unique host for a multi-day camping experience.

Travel by jeep to set up your Bedouin-style campsite and hunker down for a night under the stars with the fennec foxes – remember thermal layers though, as it gets surprisingly cold in the desert when the sun goes down.

Take a hot air balloon ride over Luxor

open image in gallery The landmarks of ancient Thebes and the Valley of the Queens are best viewed from above ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

For a bird's eye view of the archaeological museum of the West Bank, take to the sky at sunrise and join the sea of vibrant hot-air balloons that float over Luxor. See the Valley of the Kings, Valley of the Queens, Colossi of Memnon and the Nile River from a new perspective on a bucket-list ride that doesn’t break the bank.

Hike Mount Sinai at sunrise

open image in gallery Mount Sinai is a renowned biblical site in Jewish history ( Getty Images )

Early birds catch the worm on a hike up Mount Sinai, and the summit views of jagged mountains and the vast desert make a sensational backdrop for a sunrise. It’s a 2,285m overnight trek to the top of the storied mountain, thought to have been the site where Moses received the 10 commandments. Hikers can enjoy breakfast at one of the world’s oldest Christian monasteries, Unesco-listed St. Catherine’s, at the foot of the mountain after the climb.

Visit the Valley of the Kings

open image in gallery The valley is home to the tombs of pharaohs past ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Carved from the rocks of a valley on the West Bank of the Nile, the grandeur of the Valley of the Kings is an easy visit from Luxor. From around 1550 BC the pharaohs, nobles and royals from 18th-century dynasties of the New Kingdom period were buried with their possessions in preparation for the afterlife. The valley is the resting place of over 60 ancient Egyptian tombs, including the tomb of young king Tutankhamun, one of the most iconic at the burial grounds.

Climb the Giza Pyramids

open image in gallery It’s a hot walk up through the Grand Gallery of the Great Pyramid ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A trip to Egypt wouldn’t be complete without a visit to the pyramids of Giza and the Great Sphinx, and chances are you’re familiar with the Cairo sight, but the highlight of any Egypt itinerary is taking a trip inside one of the three interiors open to visitors.

Ticketed at less than £20pp, you can brave a sweltering climb inside Khufu’s Great Pyramid and see the Queen’s burial chamber, the Grand Gallery and the unforgettable red granite walls of the King’s Chamber via a steep tunnel.

Learn new skills at a Cairo cooking class

open image in gallery Try your hand at authentic Egyptian cooking using a wealth of spices ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Get hands-on with Egyptian culture and cuisine at an intimate cooking class experience with the locals in Cairo. Culinary tours to bustling street food and spice stands with generous servings of authentic Egyptian food such as hearty ful medames and hawawshi promise tantalising flavours and traditional skills at every stop.

