Book a Travelodge stay for as little as £35 with these impressive deals

No matter whether you’re travelling for business or pleasure, the nation’s loved chain of Travelodge hotels are on hand to help. Known for offering contemporary hotel rooms across the United Kingdom and Ireland (and their iconic red and blue stripe), the Travelodge chain can be found in all major cities, and then some.

Founded in 2005, Travelodge became Britain’s first budget hotel chain, and in 2004, hotels were even opened in Spain. From the early days, it has become one of the go-to hotel brands across the country, catering to visitors from overseas, staycationers and those travelling for work.

Even though the rooms are already pretty cheap, who can say no to an extra bit of discount? Luckily, The Independent’s team of deal hunters are always looking for ways to help you save during this cost of living crisis, and by keeping accommodation costs low, it gives more opportunity to travel.

From 12 February, you can book a Travelodge room for £35 or less. The hotel giant has just released these bargain rooms for selected stays until 21 June 2025, with rooms already booking up fast. This spring deal reflects the very lowest saver room rates available, with London hotel prices starting from £42.

If you’re planning a trip outside of these dates though, you won’t miss out on Travelodge’s fantastic deals. Businesses, both big and small, can enjoy a special saving of five per cent when booking a stay with a flexible rate. Along with this discount, you’ll be able to amend or cancel your stay up until midday on your arrival date.

That free cancellation isn’t just available for businesses either. All guests can amend or cancel their Travelodge booking if they choose to stay with the flexible rate – but be mindful that the best prices do come with the saver rate.

While Travelodge’s standard rooms are usually the cheapest, you can choose to upgrade your stay with one of its super rooms. These rooms have been designed to enhance your stay with a choice of firm or soft hypoallergenic pillows, a plush duvet, blackout curtains, and a 32in Samsung Freeview TV. It’s worth mentioning, though, that whatever room you book – family, standard, standard plus or super, you’ll get a comfy king size bed.

If you’re still not sure which room is right for you, or which offer you should go for, use the Travelodge’s price finder, to find the best possible deal.

