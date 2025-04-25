Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Days spent lounging in parks, pub gardens with pitchers of Pimms, and early evening strolls along the beach: the long, lazy days of the great British summertime are officially on their way.

June, July and August provide the perfect opportunity to explore some of the UK’s most beloved places at a time of year where we dare to hope that rain won’t ruin our weekend (but to be safe, pack a raincoat).

Staycations are still a strong contender for Brits’ booking holidays in 2025. And while there are excellent countryside and coastal destinations to uncover, some of the best UK locations worthy of exploration are its cities.

Need some inspiration for your next break? Here are some of the best UK cities to help you choose your 2025 staycation.

London

open image in gallery Tower Bridge in London ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The capital remains the best city in the country for things to do, with world-famous museums, parks, galleries and monuments. Walk through Westminster to see Buckingham Palace, Big Ben or Trafalgar Square (among many other sights), catch a West End show or simply explore Covent Garden, Piccadilly and Leicester Square.

The more artistically minded can look forward to seeing some of the world’s best artists at the National Gallery, the Tate (both Modern and Britain) and White Cube. Public green spaces make up around 20 per cent of the city, making them a perfect place for a post-art debate; centrally-located parks include Regent’s Park and Hyde Park, but it’s worth venturing further afield for a romp around Richmond Park and Hampstead Heath for dazzling city views. Incredible food can be found all across the city, with Camden and Shoreditch top destinations for street food, while Borough and Broadway markets are home to both food stalls and top class restaurants.

Stay

There is no shortage of hotels in London. The Z Hotel Holborn is less than five minutes away from Holborn underground station and under 10 minutes’ walk from Covent Garden, providing the perfect base for exploring the city’s many attractions.

Manchester

open image in gallery A view of Manchester’s skyline ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The Industrial Revolution-era powerhouse lays claim to being the city that “invented the weekend”, so what better place to enjoy one? The city has transformed in the last 20 years, with a skyline that has added numerous skyscrapers, and neighbourhoods that have been transformed from “industrial wastelands” into bustling, trendy districts. Many of the buildings in the city centre have retained their old red brick, factory-style facades (despite their interiors making way for apartments, restaurants and even cinemas), adding to the city’s sense of architectural identity.

The focus in Manchester is not on sightseeing, but rather on general exploration. Spend time in Deansgate – the city’s high street, where you’ll find independent shops and cafes alongside all the expected names – but the canals of Castlefield and the still-industrial streets of Ancoats are worth wandering through for some of the best scenery (and most popular restaurants) in the city. If you’re looking to stay more centrally, locals will tell you not to miss the Northern Quarter: this is the city’s main nightlife hub, but during the day is a maze of restaurants, shops and cafes ranging, from the high-end to the bizarre.

Stay

The Novotel Manchester Centre’s location is among the best in the city, perfectly located for exploring almost every area of the city. It’s also close to Piccadilly station.

Edinburgh

open image in gallery Edinburgh Castle stands on a site occupied by humans since at least the Iron Age ( Getty Images )

The Scottish capital is well-known for the architecture of its medieval Old Town and the grand nature of events such as the Festival Fringe and Hogmanay celebrations. One of the most beautiful cities in the UK, its castle and the Royal Mile are among its most well-known attractions, while Victoria Street – a winding street with colourful shopfronts - may be its most photographed.

If you want to escape the crowds, the idyllic Dean Village is just 20 minutes away from the centre, where the Water of Leith River flows through rows of cobblestoned streets and old mills. Anyone wanting a panoramic view is advised to climb Arthur’s Seat, an ancient volcano just under two miles from the city centre. The total journey up and down takes around 90 minutes, but the views are more than worth it.

Stay

Sitting within a 1750s sandstone building in the Old Town, Fraser Suites offers bespoke, fashionable rooms just 0.3 miles from the castle.

Bristol

open image in gallery A view of Clifton Village, with the Suspension Bridge in the background ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This West Country city has gained a reputation as a great place to visit, with Conde Nast Traveller naming it the UK’s best city break in 2021. The city has a “hipster” feel to it; this reputation has been reinforced through its thriving university population, a wide selection of street art (including several pieces by Banksy), dozens of weekly musical and cultural events and an ever-growing range of excellent bars and restaurants, such as Italian mini-chain Bosco or Poco Tapas.

Architecture and sights such as the Clifton Suspension Bridge or SS Great Britain might be the symbols of the city (and are definitely worth a visit), but anyone wanting to “define” the city should look no further than Gloucester Road, which for a time contained the longest unbroken chain of independent retailers in all of Europe. For a more leafy feel, head to Clifton Village, a picturesque area of cafes and pubs that comes alive during weekends and evenings.

Stay

The Avon Gorge Hotel has one of the finest views of Bristol – looking out over the Suspension Bridge – which alone makes it one of the best recommendations, but its location within Clifton Village also gives it the feel of a stay in a tranquil village rather than a bustling city.

Liverpool

open image in gallery Liverpool’s ‘Three Graces’ on the waterfront ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Home to arguably the world’s most famous band (and two famous football clubs), Liverpool is a centre of British history and culture that remains a Unesco City of Music, despite having lost its status as a World Heritage Site. Liverpudlians won’t care though, safe in the knowledge that their city doesn’t need a title to prove its attraction.

The city’s architectural highlights (such as the Three Graces), the waterfront and canal areas (including Royal Albert Dock) and a plethora of galleries and museums (including the International Slavery Museum and works from Rembrandt and Monet in the Walker Gallery) provide more than enough to do on a weekend trip, while the evenings can be spent walking around the buzzing city centre or the more local Baltic Triangle.

Stay

When the sun is up, the waterside terrace at Malmaison is a gem for whiling away the hours (the food from the restaurant is a delight, too). Whatever the weather, this 130-room hotel has big, comfy beds and an on-trend look to ensure you’ll have a good stay.

Cardiff

open image in gallery Cardiff Bay, which has held the title of ‘Europe’s largest waterfront development’ ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cardiff is the youngest capital city in Europe, having only been proclaimed as such in 1955. It is now Wales’ main city and one of the largest in the UK, with a settlement history stretching back to long before Roman times. The castle (some of which was built in the third century) is the best example of this, while the National Museum (including St Fagans National Museum of History) does most of the present-day showcasing of the city’s long and varied history.

Nowadays, Cardiff is the home of Welsh rugby, the country’s largest football team and several universities, making it a popular place to live, learn and visit (and giving it a buzzing vibe on the weekends). Cardiff Bay is an excellent hangout spot for drinks by the waterside, while the Brewery Quarter and Roath are two districts that are worth exploring (if you can bring yourself to venture out of St David’s shopping centre).

Stay

Slap-bang in the middle of town on Cardiff’s pedestrianised Queen Street, this hotel features vivid street art influenced by the city.

Newcastle

open image in gallery The Tyne Bridge is one of Newcastle’s most famous sights ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Another UK city with a thriving university population, Newcastle is well-known as being a great party destination, but it also has a reputation as an excellent choice for a more well-rounded city break. Grainger Town is the historic heart of the city, where Georgian and Victorian architecture blend to create an impressive centre, including the ever-popular 1830s Grey Street (including the Theatre Royal) and the Grade I-listed Grainger Market.

Neighbourhoods such as Jesmond and Ouseburn contain a vibrant mix of locals and students, plus a happy blend of affordable bars and pubs and quaint cafes and upmarket restaurants. For a more central hub of nighttime activity, head to the picturesque Quayside and spend time along the River Tyne. The city is also an excellent base for exploring nearby sites, such as Hadrian’s Wall, the Northumberland countryside or the beaches (such as Bamburgh).

Stay

The Vermont is an independent hotel with views over the cathedral and both the Millennium and Tyne bridges and just five minutes away from the city centre and main shopping districts.

Belfast

open image in gallery Commercial Court, within the Cathedral Quarter, has previously been named among the most beautiful streets in the UK ( Getty Images )

The Northern Irish capital is a popular destination for city breaks and a great base for exploring more of what the nation has to offer, such as parts of the Causeway Coast. The city is steeped in both recent and ancient British history, with opportunities to learn including the Conflicting Stories walking tour (regarding the Troubles period) or the Titanic Belfast exhibition, contained within the aptly named Titanic Quarter.

Other great neighbourhoods include the Cathedral Quarter – the city’s cultural epicentre, with dozens of bars and pubs centred around a cobblestoned pedestrian street – and the Gaeltacht Quarter, which aims to preserve Irish history and language (and is where you’re likely to hear traditional folk music and see local arts). Of course, there’s always the city centre too, where shopping areas such as Victoria Square meet more bohemian vendors, like those within St George’s Market. The famous City Hall is also located here.

Stay

The Hilton Belfast overlooks the River Lagan and is less than a mile from the city centre, with simple yet stylish rooms.

York

open image in gallery The Shambles is a medieval shopping street in York ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Ranked by Which? as the best city break in the country in 2024, York ranked highly for its mix of great places to stay, eat, drink and shop. Its cultural sights received a five-star rating, and it’s a place brimming with an extensive Roman and Viking history. The York Minster Cathedral is the city’s must-see sight, though the Roman walls and Jorvik Viking Centre are the main links to the city’s ancient past.

The Shambles – a narrow medieval street, with 14th-century buildings that house shops and cafes – is another impressive area, but anyone walking around the city will be struck by its charming atmosphere. Walk alongside the Ouse to end up at sights such as Clifford Tower or the Millennium Bridge, or to find the Micklegate Bar, one of the city’s most important medieval gates.

Stay

Located in a Grade I-listed Georgian townhouse, Judge’s Lodging has views over York Minster and offers elegantly decorated British-style rooms.

Bath

open image in gallery Pultney Bridge is one of the most photographed parts of Bath ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the most picturesque cities in the UK, Bath has an impressive mix of history and architecture. The Roman Baths attract hundreds of thousands of visitors every year and is one of the best-preserved examples of Roman architecture in the country, while the Gothic abbey stands right next to the entrance to the baths – a reminder of more recent history. Much of the remaining architecture of the city consists of elegant Georgian buildings, from the Circus to the Royal Crescent.

If a visit to the baths makes you suddenly yearn for a swim, the Thermae Bath Spa offers two-hour sessions in its thermal outdoor pool, mineral baths and ice chambers. If that’s a little too much, walk across Pulteney Bridge to Royal Victoria Park to enjoy superb views of the river.

Stay

Eight has a great city-centre location, right next to the Roman Baths and the Abbey and less than a mile from Royal Crescent. Less is more here, with spacious, simple (but stylish) rooms.

