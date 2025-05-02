Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

There’s nowhere quite like Bath for a city break. This Somerset gem’s honey-stoned streets are home to thousands of years of history and magnificent Roman and Georgian architecture, but you’ll also find swish restaurants, modern spas and some very hip hotels clustered around its very walkable city centre. Whether you fancy seeking out Bridgerton’s filming locations, visiting Jane Austen’s pad, soaking in a rooftop spa, browsing in much-loved bookshops and bakeries or hiring a rowing boat for a lazy trip down the River Avon, this Unesco-listed world heritage site is the perfect base for a weekend of exploring.

Bath’s city centre makes for a great base, and world-class museums, ancient sites, swish spas and a buzzy food scene are all easily reached on foot. Tour the Royal Crescent, the Assembly Rooms and more stunning Georgian gems – fans of Jane Austen will love seeking out the backdrops of many of her books, and the city will host her 250th birthday celebrations this year. Or take it easy with a dip in the Thermae Bath Spa, sip tea in a Regency-era tea room, shop in indie boutiques or grab one of Sally Lunn’s famous buns before retiring for the night to one of Bath’s very best hotels. Or for more of a chilled-out country vibe, base yourself just outside your city at one of Bath’s finest Georgian piles-turned-hotels – some come complete with tempting pools, decked-out spas and Michelin-starred menus.

The best hotels in Bath 2025

1. No.15 by GuestHouse hotel

open image in gallery At No. 15 by GuestHouse, each room has an individual feel and design ( No. 15 by GuestHouse )

The outside of this stylish boutique hotel, set on one of Bath’s grandest streets, feels so untouched that Jane Austen could have just stepped out for a quick promenade. Indoors, however, is bang up-to-date and mixes quirky touches with mod cons and antiques. Head downstairs to seek out the underground mini spa. Set within a former coal vault, it’s small but perfectly formed, with a cedarwood hot tub, sauna and menu of holistic treatments. The individually designed rooms feature eclectic artwork and thoughtful touches such as Dyson hairdryers, vinyl record players and a help-yourself pantry stuffed with tempting snacks.

Address: 15 Great Pulteney Street, Bath, BA2 4BR

2. Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa’s quirky pool area looks like it was plucked right out of Malibu in the 1960s rather than being based in Bath ( Bishopstrow Hotel and Spa )

Country mouse or town mouse? Have the best of both at Bishopstrow Hotel & Spa, a Georgian pile of honey-hued stone in the wilds of Wiltshire, and pop into Bath to explore the city for the day before heading back for a peaceful night’s stay at this chilled-out country hotel. The 36 rooms are all different and mix Georgian elegance with bright modern touches – expect rolling views and rolltop baths, or splash out on a suite with its own hot tub. The spa has a menu of Elemis treatments, but the star of the show is the outdoor pool, which looks straight out of a Wes Anderson flick.

Address: Boreham Road, Warminster BA12 9HH

Read more: The best spa hotels in Bath for rejuvenating retreats, thermal waters and peaceful countryside escapes

3. The Queensberry Hotel

open image in gallery If a stay in a Georgian townhouse is what you are after, why not try The Queensberry Hotel? ( The Queensberry )

The Queensberry Hotel nails contemporary cool. This collection of four interconnected, Grade II-listed Georgian townhouses sits in a fantastic central spot on one of the city’s grandest streets. Inside, multiple staircases lead to uniquely designed rooms complete with hand-painted wallpaper in zingy colours, freestanding baths and period features that still manage to feel fun, not fussy. Elsewhere, expect roaring fires, cocktails and The Olive Tree: Bath’s only restaurant with a Michelin star, which offers a nine-course tasting menu.

Address: 4 - 7 Russell Street, Bath BA1 2QF

Read more: A Bridgerton-inspired Bath guide – where to stay, what to do and where to eat for a slice of Regency life

4. Lucknam Park hotel

open image in gallery For traditional countryside luxury, head to Lucknam Park with both Bath and the Cotswolds within easy reach ( Lucknam Park )

Expect old-school luxury at Lucknam, an 18th-century Palladian mansion that regularly tops lists of the loveliest hotels in the UK. With Bath to the south and the Cotswolds to the north, the options for day trips abound, yet you might find it hard to tear yourself away from this elegant estate. Home to 42 opulent rooms and six private cottages within the grounds. Hack out on one of the resident horses, bring your dog for walkies, don a bathrobe for The Spa, complete with an indoor/outdoor hydrotherapy pool, saunas and a Japanese salt room, or sit down for a Michelin-starred supper at chef Hywel Jones’ eponymous restaurant.

Address: Lucknam Park, Chippenham SN14 8AZ

Read more: The best cheap hotels in Edinburgh – where to stay if you’re on a budget

5. The Yard in Bath hotel

open image in gallery After a day exploring the city, escape back to The Yard in Bath’s relaxed atmosphere ( The Yard in Bath )

Once a coaching inn, now a hit with the in-crowd, the Yard is one of Bath’s chicest addresses. There’s no need to hit the city streets for a nightcap – downstairs turns into a smart wine bar after dark, serving cocktails, Cotswolds gin and English fizz. Stay in bed the next morning and have a breakfast hamper delivered to your door. You may want to lounge all day long enjoying the Yard’s unfussy, fun vibe, but Bath Abbey, the Royal Crescent and The Roman Baths (or just a selection of cafés where you can watch the world go by) are a short jaunt away.

Address: 1 Monmouth Place, Bath BA1 2AT

Read more: Best spa hotels in Manchester for outdoor hot tubs, luxury treatments and sophisticated dining

6. Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery Behind the Royal Crescent’s famous facade, you’ll find 45 rooms and suites filled with natural light and views across gardens ( Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa )

Right at the centre of the Royal Crescent, Bath’s most famous Georgian street (and a Bridgerton filming favourite), this five-star hotel might just be the swishest in the city. From the outside it looks like a Grade I-listed townhouse, but inside the Royal Crescent Hotel & Spa manages to fit in 45 rooms and suites plus a candlelit spa with two pools. The serene walled garden makes for a peaceful escape when you’ve been pounding the pavements all day, and downstairs you’ll find afternoon tea and fine dining on offer if you get peckish. The hotel’s launch (a traditional narrow boat), Lady Sophina, can be taken out for river cruises and the concierge can even arrange hot-air balloon trips.

Address: 16 The Royal Crescent, Bath, BA1 2LS

Read more: The best hotels to stay in near Manchester Airport before hopping on a flight

7. The Pig near Bath hotel

open image in gallery Celebrate your trip to Bath with a soak in a freestanding tub at The Pig near Bath ( Jake Eastham )

The Pig (or more accurately, The Pig Near Bath – there’s a whole sty’s-worth of Pig Hotels scattered across the south of England), is a mellow country stay beloved by foodies. The hotel describes itself as a ‘restaurant with rooms’, but don’t let that fool you. While there’s a vibrant kitchen garden complete with a smoke house and a beehive, the hotel’s 29 rooms are the last word in rustic chic, with the nicest boasting four-poster beds and freestanding baths. This is not a stuffy stay – the vibe is relaxed, and the Pig encourages guests to ‘wear your best dress or your comfiest trainers’. Ramble in the gardens or pop out; the bright lights of Bath are a short drive away.

Address: Hunstrete House, Hunstrete, Pensford, Bath BS39 4NS

Price: From £189

Book now

Read more: The best spa hotels in the Cotswolds for thermal waters and rejuvenating treatments

8. Abbey Hotel

open image in gallery The Abbey Hotel’s Family Suite is a great place to base you and the gang before exploring the city ( The Abbey )

While the Abbey Hotel is part of the Tribute Portfolio group (which itself is owned by Marriott), it still manages to feel like its own characterful self and is smack bang in the heart of the city. A design-led refurb has updated the 65 bedrooms, which include roomy family rooms if you’re bringing little city explorers, while downstairs is the hip ArtBar for a cocktail or two for the grownups. There’s also the Escape, a former World War II bunker beneath the hotel, now a private event and function space. A good central spot with well-priced rooms.

Address: North Parade, Bath BA1 1LF

Read more: Best boutique hotels in Edinburgh – where to stay for romance and Old Town views

9. The Bird, Bath hotel

open image in gallery Bold and vibrant patterns work to create a fun yet cosy vibe in The Bird, Bath’s rooms ( The Bird Bath )

This vibrant hotel is as quirky as its name suggests, with an eclectic mix of art on the walls, a friendly, welcoming vibe and a rather snazzy restaurant serving locally sourced fare. The dinky double room is best for solo travellers and the deluxe king is positively palatial, decked out in bold hues. The décor downstairs is aching to be posted on Instagram, and the outdoor terrace is great for cocktails in the sunshine complete with sweeping views of the city. Dogs and kids are made to feel very welcome, the former with treats and the latter with teepees full of games and activities.

Address: 18-19 Pulteney Road (South), Bathwick, Bath BA2 4EZ

Read more: Best hotels in Padstow for coastal views and luxury retreats

10. Homewood Hotel & Spa

open image in gallery The Homewood Hotel & Spa is surrounded by acres of rolling Somerset hills ( Homewood Hotel )

Not many hotels combine luxury with a laid-back feel, but Homewood nails both. The hotel bills itself as ‘a country house hotel with a dollop of fun’, and it attracts guests of all ages. The Georgian property is set in 20 acres of countryside just outside Bath and boasts 31 rooms and suites, which are all different. The Hot Tub Suites come with an outdoor bath or private sauna and are worth the extra spend. The rolling Somerset hills surrounding it make for a bucolic location, yet you’re just 10 minutes from the centre of Bath.

Address: Abbey Lane, Freshford, Bath BA2 7TB

Read more: The best hotels in the Cotswolds for budget-friendly breaks and affordable rooms

11. Harington’s Hotel

Do Bath on a budget at Harington’s Hotel. Hidden down a quiet cobbled street near Bath’s city centre, this boutique beauty makes for a peaceful stay that is still just steps from the action. More is more in the 13 bedrooms – think bright patterned wallpaper, retro telephones and velvet throws in shades of green and gold, while downstairs there’s a bar, a comfy lounge and a hot tub that you can book out at £10 per session. The full English breakfast is well worth getting out of bed for, too.

Address: 8-10 Queen Street, Bath BA1 1HE

Read more: Best hotels in Cornwall for beach breaks, walking retreats and sea views

12. The Francis Hotel

open image in gallery For a stay in central Bath, head to The Francis Hotel ( The Francis Hotel )

One for your radar – this self-styled ‘Regency retreat’ on one side of stately Queen Square makes for a great base in central Bath and is getting a fresh makeover in 2025, complete with 98 bedrooms which will be decked out in smart monochrome tones, plus a spa and a new restaurant, Emberwood. The Francis has a good pedigree – it was once home to the 18th-century architect John Wood the Elder, who designed Queen Square, the Royal Crescent and The Circus. The hotel’s shiny new iteration will be open to guests from autumn 2025 and the restaurant will open in May.

Address: Queen Square, Bath BA1 2HH

Read more: Best spa hotels in Edinburgh – where to stay for luxury pools and rejuvenation