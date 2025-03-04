Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s no secret that picture-postcard Padstow is a foodie’s delight. Tucked away on the north Cornish coast and enclosed within the Camel Estuary, this old fishing port has gained celebrity status thanks to resident chefs Rick Stein and (more recently) Paul Ainsworth, who have six restaurants in town between them.

A stroll around the harbour lands you at some of the best places for local fare. Gourmet seafood abounds – the fish comes straight off the boats and in through the kitchen door. But you can also find traditional pasties (get them warm from family-run Chough Bakery) and cream teas (indulge at Cherry Trees cafe, loading them the Cornish way – jam first, cream on top).

Fresh sea air and rugged coast path walks will build a hearty appetite, while the Camel Trail promises 18 miles of flat, traffic-free cycling between Padstow and Wenfordbridge (with bike hire available in town). For a day trip, take the ferry across the estuary to Rock and explore the surf beaches around Daymer and Polzeath or St Enodoc Church (once almost entirely buried by sand) where John Betjeman is buried.

To help you plan your visit, here are the best places to stay in and around Padstow.

Best hotels in Padstow 2025

1. Harbour Hotel Padstow

open image in gallery Harbour House reflects its coastal surroundings in colourful details ( Harbour House Padstow )

Perched on the hill that drops down into Padstow, this revamped Victorian hotel offers stellar views across the Camel Estuary. Its 58 guest rooms and suites are contemporary and smart, featuring soft furnishings in bold colours, mostly in a palette of blues. High ceilings, white shutters and large windows add to the bright and spacious feel. The modern vibe extends to the hotel’s waterside restaurant, The Jetty, with its canary-yellow bar stools, striking geometric cushions and neon sign welcoming you in. A contemporary menu has been created by head chef Alex Aitken with highlights that include tempura prawns, twice-baked cheese souffle (an Aitken signature) and fish soup.

Address: Station Road, Padstow, PL28 8DB

2. The Pig at Harlyn Bay hotel

open image in gallery For coastal luxury with cosy interiors and menus championing their seasonal garden, book in at The Pig at Harlyn Bay ( Jake Eastham )

Set high above the spectacular Harlyn Bay, three miles west of Padstow, this Grade II-listed mansion is a country hideaway bearing all The Pig hallmarks. Expect wonky rooms, flagged floors, gnarled beams and moody artwork. The decor is sultry – think dark blue walls and velvet sofas – but the atmosphere is relaxed and warm, with impeccable service and blazing fires. As well as quirky rooms in the main house and stone courtyard, there are four garden wagons, complete with roll-top baths, wood burners and outdoor showers. The lively restaurant uses seasonal ingredients from the kitchen garden, while the Potting Shed treatment rooms use products made from hand-harvested seaweed.

Address: Harlyn Bay, Padstow, PL28 8SQ

3. Old Custom House hotel

open image in gallery For a stay with your four-legged friends, check-in to Old Custom House ( Old Custom House )

You can’t get closer to the harbour than this Grade II-listed building, which was once the home of Padstow’s Revenue and Customs. When it was built in the 18th century, it sat right on the water’s edge. Now this St Austell Brewery pub with 23 rooms has windows overlooking the harbour, so you can watch fishing boats go by while tucking into your Eggs Florentine. Upstairs, the guest rooms have a neutral colour scheme with splashes of blue headboards and coral cushions. Some have window seats, and shutters keep the harbour lights out all night. Bathrooms have Elemis toiletries and beds are extraordinarily comfy – even the sofa beds have proper mattresses. Dogs are welcomed with treats and cans of “dog beer”.

Address: South Quay, Padstow, PL28 8BL

4. Padstow Townhouse hotel

open image in gallery Padstow Townhouse welcomes guests into their Kitchen Pantry, which is filled with cheese and baked goods ( Lateef Photography )

Tucked away on a quiet street, Padstow Townhouse is a brilliant choice for foodies with a taste for luxury. It’s owned by the chef Paul Ainsworth, whose cookery school Mahé and restaurants No. 6 and Rojano’s are all within a five-minute stroll. Inside the 18th-century building, six individually-styled suites have mouthwatering names like “Popcorn” and “Toffee Apple”, with clawfoot baths, Chesterfield chairs and Apple TVs. Indulgent treats await guests on arrival – along with a Kitchen Pantry brimming with cheeses, fresh bakes and a local wine vending machine. Children aged four and over are allowed (fold-away beds can be arranged) and there are two dog-friendly rooms.

Address: 16/18 High Street, Padstow, PL28 8BB

5. The Seafood Restaurant Rooms hotel

open image in gallery If you love Rick Stein’s culinary creations, stay right in the action at his Seafood Restaurant rooms ( James Ram )

Rick Stein’s Seafood Restaurant has been a staple on the Padstow food scene for 50 years. Above the flagship restaurant are 16 unique rooms, with a relaxed coastal feel – think whitewashed walls, driftwood mirrors and Roberts radios in powder blue. “Daymer” is one of its most popular rooms, and for good reason – as well as a four-poster bed, plush navy armchairs and marble sink in the bathroom, it features a large sun terrace with sweeping estuary views. Soft furnishings – like cushions with seaweed prints – are designed by Kate Stein while Jill Stein creates the Porthdune toiletries with that smell divine.

Address: Riverside, Padstow, PL28 8BY

6. The Old Mill House hotel

open image in gallery This miller’s cottage has been reimagined as an eclectic guesthouse ( The Old Mill House )

When Debbie Reed and Ashley Neill moved to a tiny hamlet near Padstow in 2014 and opened rooms in a 400-year-old miller’s cottage, they had no hospitality experience. But the former teacher and her ex-builder partner have made The Old Mill House into award-winning accommodation, with Debbie’s son Adam heading up the bistro in the evening. The seven guest rooms have a period feel, with elaborate wallpaper, antique furnishings and exposed original beams. In summer, guests can eat breakfast in the garden, feasting on Ashley’s fresh omelettes and local sausages to the sound of birdsong and trickling water from the nearby creek.

Address: Little Petherick, Padstow, PL27 7QT

7. Coswarth House hotel

open image in gallery Find a dose of privacy in the busy summer months with Coswarth’s homely suites ( Coswarth )

Privacy and parking are on offer at Coswarth House – both are like gold dust in Padstow in summer. The Georgian property features three suites, each with its own front door adding to the private feel, plus a cottage with a kitchen. Rooms blend antique furniture with contemporary touches – expect sumptuous linen, chandeliers, Liberty soft furnishings and Farrow & Ball wallpaper with lotus patterns. Owner Mark Hixon makes sure guests’ stays are enjoyable, booking everything from restaurants to taxis, while breakfast is taken at Rick Stein’s Cafe, two minutes’ away. The main house is open between April and November, with ad hoc openings on demand. The secluded walled garden is just the place for a sundowner with views of the estuary.

Address: 12 Dennis Road, Padstow, PL28 8DD

