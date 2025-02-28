Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Cornwall has long been a favourite for summer holidays and weekend getaways, home to some of the most breathtaking coastal viewpoints in the UK. Many find themselves drawn to the southern county for its long stretches of coastline, charming villages, and beachside activities, from building sandcastles to catching a wave or two.

Towns and villages such as St Ives or Padstow are picturesque starting points for walks, while famous beaches and natural areas – such as Kynance Cove or Land’s End – provide excellent views during your on-foot journeys across Cornwall.

While the UK is generally blessed with hundreds of excellent walking routes, from the Lake District to the Yorkshire Dales, Cornwall has the scenic routes to rival any area in the country.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best of these routes, taking you through some of the best views in the UK, as well as a pit stop and a place to stay along the way.

The best walks in Cornwall

1. The Camel Trail

open image in gallery Padstow can be a start or end point for the Camel Trail ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

An 18-mile route along a disused railway line, the Camel Trail runs between Wenfordbridge, Bodmin, Wadebridge and Padstow in the north of the county. It’s suitable for walkers, cyclists and horse riders and is usually divided up into three sections between each of the towns (with the section between Bodmin and Wenfordbridge the longest, at just over six miles).

The Padstow to Bodmin section is roughly 12 miles long and is a popular alternative to completing the entire route. While there are sea views on the early parts of the walk, much of it is reserved for moorland, the Camel Valley woodland and the Camel Estuary. It is also a wildlife hotspot, with otters, dormice, kingfishers and bats among the animals living along the trail.

Open from March, the Atlantic Coast Express, a converted vintage train carriage, pops up along the trail between Wadebridge at Padstow serving coffee, homemade cakes and crepes – providing a boost of energy to trail amblers heading to their final destinations.

For a place to hunker down for the night, the Bodmin Jail Hotel is a convenient choice for a unique stay with an entrance located opposite the Camel Trail. The jail is a popular attraction, and the hotel has retained (and painstakingly preserved) many of its original features, such as stone walls and cell doors.

2. Lizard Coastal Walk

open image in gallery A sunset over part of Kynance Cove ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This route starts in Kynance Cove, one of the most beautiful beaches in the country, and takes you towards Lizard Point, the most southern part of the UK mainland. The seven-mile loop takes you along the cliffs of the Lizard Peninsula until you reach the Bass Point Old Signal Station, at which point you head inland to Lizard Village.

From here, you can choose to finish or continue the last leg of the loop back to Kynance Cove, where you can reward yourself with a dip in the water or simply lie back on the beach. With a time of roughly three hours, this is the perfect morning or early afternoon walk if you still want to do something with the rest of your day.

Once you have reached Lizard Point, just off the most southerly point is Wavecrest Cafe. This pit stop offers plenty of seating overlooking the point, with a menu boasting local produce, homemade scones and locally-made ice cream. There are mains such as fish and chips and lighter lunches like paninis, as well as hot drinks. If you are in need of something a bit stronger, beer, wine and spirits are also sold.

For a convenient stay near Lizard Point, Housel Bay Hotel is a great option. Many of the rooms in this Victorian building – as well as the restaurant – have calming views over the Atlantic, and the Cornish Coast Path runs through the grounds, providing easy access to some of Cornwall’s most stunning locations.

3. St Michael’s Way

open image in gallery A view of St Michael’s Mount, with part of the path covered by the tide ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This 12-mile route is believed to have been used by pilgrims and missionaries wanting to avoid the treacherous water of Land’s End on their pilgrimage to Santiago de Compostela, Spain. Starting at Lelant (near St Ives), it bisects the southwestern tip of the county and passes through Trencrom Hill (famous for its far-reaching views) and the village of Ludgvan.

At the end of the route lies St Michael’s Mount, a tidal island that is one of the most well-known places in Cornwall. The castle and church at the top of the island can be visited if you time it right, with the causeway route only passable at mid-tide and low tide.

For a mid-way rest before hitting the Mount, stop at The White Hart in Ludgvan for a pint or two and tuck into pub classics. If the weather is not on your side, dodge any rainy spells next to one of the pub’s log burners.

For a stay with an excellent restaurant and stunning views over St Michael’s Mount, head to The Godolphin which sits on the edge of Marazion. Its terrace and bar offer more opportunities to gaze over the sea vistas, but booking one of their rooms with a coastal view is the best way to make the most of the surroundings.

Price: From £96

Book now

4. Land’s End Circuit

open image in gallery A view overlooking St Ives harbour at dusk ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the longest routes in the county is the Land’s End Circuit, which takes in the entirety of the southwestern tip of Cornwall, starting at Penzance and finishing in St Ives. The length can vary depending on how far you want to go, with the full coastal route stretching over roughly 20 kilometres (so it’s best tackled over at least two days, depending on experience and fitness levels).

The sights and towns you’ll discover make it worthwhile for anyone wanting to see the main highlights in southern Cornwall. Picturesque villages, such as Newlyn or Porthcurno, will be among your first stops, with Land’s End and Sennen Cove following not long after. There are amazing coastal views at Zennor Head, while you’ll finish up at St Ives, one of Cornwall’s most bustling seaside towns.

Less than a mile inland from Gurnard’s Head near Zennor is the fittingly-named Gurnard’s Head restaurant, a modern British eatery featured in the Michelin Guide that uses what can be sourced locally to stock its larder. Stop here for a well-earned lunch or supper, with menus offering vibrant fish dishes and innovative takes on hearty meals.

For a five-star stay in Carbis Bay, the spa hotel has a section of privately-owned beach. Carbis Bay Hotel has an outdoor pool and indoor restaurant, also with stunning views of the sea, while the rooms are dressed in simple but pleasant decor, with features such as floor-to-ceiling windows.

5. Porthcurno to Land’s End

open image in gallery Rock formations on part of the Land’s End coast ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Generally considered a slightly easier route, this walk (part of the South West Coastal Path) begins at Porthcurno beach, with a turquoise bay and golden sands overlooked by rugged cliffs.

After a quick swim, you can head to the Minack Theatre (an impressive open-air theatre opened in 1930) before potential stops at the beaches of Porthchapel and Nanjizal. The final stretch towards Land’s End is simple enough, where you can finish your trip with a stop at the pub in Sennen just over a mile before you reach the end.

The Old Success Inn, while not situated on the endpoint itself, is a highly-rated 17th-century pub overlooking Sennen Cove, offering breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as St Austell Brewery ale.

Just half a mile from Land’s End itself, Land’s End Hotel sits on granite cliffs overlooking the Atlantic. The decor is simple with some maritime touches, in keeping with the hotel’s coastal setting.

6. Trebarwith Strand to Port Isaac

open image in gallery Port Isaac is a small but picturesque fishing village in northern Cornwall ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Another part of the South West Coast Path, this walk traces some of the most scenic parts of the Cornish coast across a seven-mile route. Starting in the narrow valley of Trebarwith Strand, the route involves a lot of ups and downs as you take in superb sea views and tiny hamlets. Top spots include Dennis Point, Backways Cove, Port Isaac Bay and Port Gaverne.

With a very small population, Port Isaac will not offer the variety of Padstow or the atmosphere of St Ives, but you will get excellent views of the surrounding nature (and the filming location for Doc Martin), as well as the opportunity to wander its peaceful, winding streets.

Within the village, walkers will also find the popular Cornish Cove Tearoom, serving breakfast rolls, crab sandwiches and traditional Cornish cream teas.

If staying in the fishing village of Port Isaac, the Outlaw’s Guest House is a boutique option with nine bedrooms, most of which overlook the bay and beyond, with large plush beds to rest your head after a long day of walking.

7. Boscastle to Tintagel

open image in gallery A view over Tintagel Bay ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

One of the more historical Cornish walks starts in the small fishing village of Boscastle, where the Museum of Witchcraft and Magic (open April to October) can serve as a fun way to kick off the ramble. This five-and-a-half-mile route offers all the views that you’d expect, such as Ladies’ Window (and the Trevalga Cliffs), Rocky Valley and Bossiney Cove.

After crossing the Willapark and Barras Nose headlands, you’ll soon come to Tintagel Island and Tintagel Castle – said to be where the legendary King Arthur was conceived.

Once reaching Tintagel, a vegan cafe named Vega is waiting to fuel you with wholesome produce and organic ingredients, including smoothies, hummus plates and larger meals, such as curry bowls.

Next, head to the Camelot Castle Hotel, which takes full advantage of the legend but undoubtedly offers accommodation – and views – fit for a king. The hotel even features a replica of the legendary Round Table, but the real selling points are the coastal views, proximity to Tintagel Castle (0.2 miles) and the elegant decor.

