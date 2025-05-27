Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

When most of us think of holidays, what immediately springs to mind is flying abroad to find tropical beaches, historic cities or countryside retreats.

While many Brits look to foreign climes for their taste of sun, sand, sea or city break, they’re missing out on what’s right under their noses. The UK is blessed with an enviable number of picturesque destinations, whether you’re looking to explore a new town, take a stroll in a National Park or spend a day by the seaside.

And, with a desire to explore more sustainable travel options, plenty of travellers are reconsidering their holiday habits and looking within the UK for their next trip.

If you’re one of millions of Brits planning a holiday closer to home this spring or summer, take a look at our list of UK beaches so idyllic they look like they belong on the Med.

Durdle Door, Dorset

open image in gallery Durdle Door, with its iconic archway, is a great coastal spot for a dog walk ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

In 2001, the Jurassic Coast became the UK’s first Unesco World Heritage site. The 96-mile section of coastline stretches from Exmouth to Studland Bay in Dorset, and Durdle Door is the jewel in the coastal crown.

The famous limestone arch (pictured) was forged through waves eroding a hole in the rock and is one of the UK’s most iconic landmarks, as well as being one of the most popular beaches on this list (and a dog-friendly one too).

Achmelvich Beach, Scotland

open image in gallery A hidden beach near Achmelvich ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Located in the north-west of Scotland, Achmelvich Beach offers the kind of white sand usually reserved for tropical climes – but is just three miles away from Lochinver.

The beach is a great place for wildlife spotting, with a range of birds, porpoises, dolphins and even minke whales sometimes visible from the shore. It’s also popular for those enamoured of water sports such as fishing, windsurfing, kayaking and water skiing.

Kynance Cove, Cornwall

open image in gallery Visitors to Kynance Cove Beach need to be careful not to get cut off by the tide ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Visit Cornwall reckons that Kynance Cove is “probably the most photographed and painted location in Cornwall”, and for good reason.

Famous for the dark red and green serpentinite rock that makes up its cliffs – and which tempted Queen Victoria once upon a time to install a fireplace made of it – the beach sits on part of the Lizard coastal walk. Nevertheless, it’s the white sand and turquoise sea that really attract thousands of visitors per year.

Pentle Bay, Tresco, Isles of Scilly

open image in gallery The white sands of Pentle Bay on the Isles of Scilly ( Julian Love/Lonely Planet )

To be fair to other UK beaches, Pentle Bay’s sub-tropical climate gives it the edge over the rest of the British Isles.

Found on the island of Tresco within the Isles of Scilly, Pentle Bay has previously been named one of the best beaches in the UK and has even made it onto a Wall Street Journal list of “Under-the-Radar Beaches”.

Praised by the publication for “bone-white beaches” and “turquoise if chilly sea”, Pentle Bay is one of numerous excellent beaches on the Isles but shines due to its wild, untouched appearance and the fact that it can often be found empty, even in high season.

Great Bay, St Martin’s, Isles of Scilly

open image in gallery A scenic view of Great Bay ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Staying within the temperate Isles of Scilly, the island of St Martin’s is home to another superb UK beach that could have any visitor thinking they were in the Azores.

Back by green hills, the rugged, rocky coastline of Great Bay gives the impression of an Atlantic destination only reachable by multiple hours of flying, rather than one just a short distance from the Cornish coast.

Great Bay has been widely praised as one of the Isles’ best beaches, but the islands offer plenty of choice, as well as laying claim to being the UK’s warmest location.

Fistral Beach, Cornwall

open image in gallery Fistral Beach, famous for its surfing ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Fistral Beach has become famous within the UK as a popular beach for surfers. The Cribbar – a nearby reef – can generate waves up to 12m high and attracts experienced surfers from all over the world.

Its popularity as a water sports destination has led to it being overlooked by the non-surfers among us. As a result, few have given this famous beach the credit its aesthetics deserve. The high cliffs, headlands and sand dunes provide a dramatic backdrop, while long stretches of golden sand and blue sea await both surfers and onlookers.

Barafundle Bay, Wales

open image in gallery Barafundle Beach, Pembrokeshire ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Wales may not be the place that springs to mind when it comes to golden sand dunes, pine trees and crystal-clear water, but Barafundle offers them all.

Look out towards the sea if you want to feel like you’re in the Caribbean, or look back towards land to feel like you’re on an Atlantic island.

What’s more, the isolated location (half a mile from the town of Stackpole) and the subsequent lack of facilities mean that this Pembrokeshire beach remains untouched, so visitors can enjoy a less crowded experience than at many other UK hotspots.

Holkham Beach, Norfolk

open image in gallery Holkham Beach, Norfolk is the ultimate sandcastle-making destination ( Holkham Estate )

Another beach that has been saved from commercialisation, Norfolk’s Holkham Beach boasts a seemingly endless expanse of sand and sea. Backed by forest to shelter you from those days when the sun is too much, the sheer size of this unspoilt landscape will have you feeling like you’re abroad.

Here, the attraction is the natural setting, with the grassy knolls and pine woods that sit behind the beach similar to some beaches in the US.

Portmeirion Beach, Wales

open image in gallery Portmeirion Beach during the summer ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

If the charming, Italian-style Portmeirion village itself wasn’t enough of an attraction, Portmeirion is also home to an impressive beach. It may not have the white sands or turquoise waters you’ll find at some of the other entries on this list, but the scenic backdrop – and its uniqueness within the UK – make this a worthwhile visit.

Located in northern Wales, the beach here is one that benefits from its setting: the pastel buildings and classical architecture of the village are intertwined with classic British woodland to give the entire location a UK-meets-Italy feel.

Luskentyre Sands, Outer Hebrides, Scotland

open image in gallery Luskentyre Beach, part of the Outer Hebrides ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Luskentyre isn’t as easy to reach as some beaches in this list, but it’s more than worth the extra effort to get there.

With golden sand and almost incredibly blue water, this is a UK beach where the scenery and geography lend themselves equally to sunny relaxation days or stormy hiking ones.

That said, visit on a warm summer’s day if you want to try and convince yourself that you’re somewhere in the Indian Ocean rather than in Scotland (but best to pack a waterproof, just in case).

