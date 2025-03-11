Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Our earth has a whole list of remarkable sites to behold, from the seascape of Vietnam’s Ha Long Bay to the sands of the Sahara. However, it is easy to forget that we have just as many beautiful natural and manmade wonders ready for us to explore right on our doorstep.

You don't have to venture outside of the UK to enjoy azure waters, white sands and palm trees. In fact, for those who only look to jet off or catch a ferry out of the country to get their holiday fill, the sheer beauty that can be found across Britain is somewhat surprising.

From Bali-esque flowing waterfalls to a slice of Sydney in Devon; a jungle-like setting in Durham to the most Italian part of Wales, here are some of the best places in the UK to enjoy the very best of the Great British landscape.

Most beautiful UK destinations

1. Three Cliffs Bay, Gower Peninsula

open image in gallery Quite a place to spend a few hours in the sunshine ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

A half-hour drive from Swansea, in south Wales, Three Cliffs Bay is a spectacular shoreline of sand dunes, salt marshes and the bay’s signature three limestone cliffs.

A photogenic part of the Gower Coast Path, it’s an ideal spot for picnics and is popular for caravanning, glamping and cottage retreats.

For a place to stay near this spectacular landscape, book a room at the nearby Parc Le Breos guesthouse on the grounds of a large country estate. You’ll find exuberantly furnished rooms and suites emulating regency-era chambers with roll-top baths, twinkling chandeliers and family-friendly options.

2. Tinside Lido, Plymouth

open image in gallery Al fresco swimming on the Devon coast

Part of an Art Deco hotel that first opened in 1935, Tinside Lido closed in 1992 but returned after a successful local campaign and attained Grade II-listed status in 1998.

Its poolside views are not dissimilar to Sydney's Bondi Beach, while the saltwater swimming pool is a great place to splash and sunbathe in the summer months.

After a splash in the Lido, check in to the Grade II-listed building Residence One in one of its 14 boutique rooms, decorated with stylish furnishings that complement its period charm.

3. Portmeirion, Gwynedd

open image in gallery A mind-bogglingly Italian destination in Wales ( Getty Images )

Designed and built in the style of an Italian village by Sir Clough William-Ellis between 1925 and 1975, Portmeirion is one of the most unique villages in Wales.

While it may be located in North Wales, rather than the Mediterranean, Portmeirion still attracts visitors in their droves due to its scenic beauty, boutique hotels and excellent restaurants.

If you want to stay among the Italian glamour, Portmeirion has a few choices for accommodation, such as its four-star hotel overlooking the sandy banks of Dwyryd Estuary, with 14 bedrooms and a fine-dining restaurant. If you are looking for something a bit more quirky, check in to Castell Deudraeth, a Victorian mansion with exteriors designed to look like a castle, with modern bedrooms inside.

4. High Force, Durham

open image in gallery A slice of ‘jungle’ in nothern England ( Getty Images )

Verdant scenery and fast-flowing waterfalls give High Force the air of a Costa Rican jungle, but it can be found in County Durham. One of England’s most spectacular waterfalls, it has a 21m drop into the beautiful plunge pool below.

A variety of wildlife and fauna can be seen at High Force throughout the seasons from wildflowers, ferns and towering trees to roe deer and rabbits.

Hoping to stay a night near this enchanting waterfall? The High Force Hotel is a countryside inn with 10 cosy rooms. Downstairs you will find open fireplaces welcoming you into a laidback atmosphere as you dine on locally sourced pub staples and twists on British favourites.

5. Barafundle Bay, Pembrokeshire, Wales

open image in gallery Serious Med vibes from this patch of Wales ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Near the village of Stackpole in Pembrokeshire, Barafundle Bay is nestled between cliffs and is reminiscent of a secluded bay on a Greek island. Once owned by the Cawdor family of Stackpole Court, the beach is now open to the public and has previously made the list of the top beaches in the world, while the Good Holiday Guide also named it the best beach in Britain.

With sand dunes and pine trees, the beach is accessible by a half-mile walk from the nearest car park and offers a secluded, scenic retreat.

Just outside the Stackpole National Trust area is Portclew House, a family-run guesthouse with a choice of seven rooms and seven self-catered cottages for a luxurious stay in the country, from a large coach house with super king rooms for family getaways to a cosy and compact cottage with well-equipped kitchens and living rooms.

6. West Bay, Dorset, England

open image in gallery Dorset often gets overlooked in favour of Devon and Cornwall – don’t miss it ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

With towering orange cliffs and beautiful clear waters, West Bay in Dorset is reminiscent of the Algarve. With its seaside location, it's ideal for family holidays and coastal walks, while the nearby market town of Bridport has long had a stellar reputation for culture and food.

Bridport is also home to The Bull, a 16th-century coaching inn with 19 boutique rooms that combine contemporary comfort with historic charm, including roll-top baths, four-poster beds and vintage furniture. There is a choice of rooms from large doubles, family spaces and twin beds.

7. Kynance Cove, Cornwall, England

open image in gallery A postcard-perfect setting in the West Country ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Cited as one of the most photographed and painted locations in Cornwall, with beautiful white sand and blue sea, Kynance Cove wouldn't look out of place on a Sardinian postcard.

A landscape painter's dream, the contrast between the cove’s white sand beach and the dark red and green serpentine rock is breathtaking.

At low tide, there are plenty of sea caves and islands to explore, and its rock towers were even featured in BBC One's Poldark.

Awaiting you just under two miles away at Lizard Point, the most southerly place in Britain, is The Top House Inn, a 200-year-old guesthouse and pub, offering four-star luxury rooms that bring the coastal charm inside with its seaside colour scheme.

8. Tenby, Pembrokeshire

open image in gallery If the weather plays nicely, Tenby is more than a match for an overseas holiday ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

On the right day, Tenby can feel like you’ve been transported to Bali, with its palm trees, golden sands, blue seas and colourful buildings.

A seaside tourist town for over 200 years, Tenby is steeped in history and surrounded by a medieval wall. It's also home to three beaches; North, South and Castle. North is popular for watersports, Castle for its spectacular views and South Beach for its almost two-mile stretch of golden sand.

Away from the seaside hustle and bustle of Tenby is the coastal village of Penally, where the four-star Penally Abbey is found overlooking the sea with 12 elegantly decorated rooms and a Welsh breakfast included in your stay.

9. Sgwd Yr Eira, Brecon Beacons

open image in gallery Cool off where Cymru mimics Thailand ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Sgwd Yr Eira waterfall may look like a selfie spot in Thailand, but is actually found in the Melte Valley in Wales's Brecon Beacons.

Translated literally as “fall of snow”, visitors can walk behind the curtain of water on a path forged by sheep farmers, which makes for the perfect photo opportunity.

While there are a number of camping and cottage stays nearer the waterfall, the Ancient Briton pub in Pen-y-cae, just half an hour away (or a four-hour hike for the avid ramblers) provides rooms with mountain views. Downstairs at the bar, a lineup of real ales are on offer, while its menu relies heavily on Welsh produce.

10. Langamull Beach, Isle of Mull, Scotland

open image in gallery Scotland’s secret beach does a fine impression of the Caribbean during sunny weather ( Paul Albertella )

Described as one of Mull’s best-kept secrets, Langamull Beach is often heralded as the Mull Caribbean thanks to its white sand.

The 20-minute walk to the beach is secluded, with spectacular views justifying the journey. On a clear day, visitors may be able to see other small islands and Skye.

To stay near Scotland’s wild sandy haven, the four-star guesthouse Killoran House is a perfect pit stop halfway between the beach and the small nearby village of Dervaig. This off-grid getaway has snug bedrooms complete with floral quilts, coastal artwork and wooden accents, serving as a peaceful hub to explore the beach and the rest of the island.

